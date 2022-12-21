 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mrs. Banks Perry Creek Elementary

The following letters are from Mrs. Banks’ second-grade class at Perry Creek Elementary.

Dear Santa,

I am thankful for my house. My wish is for the world to stay clean. I would like Pokemon for Christmas. Love Jett

Dear Santa,

I am thankful for earth. My wish for the world is everyone has shelter. I would like a stuffed toy for Christmas. Love, Anais

Dear Santa,

I Dear mom I am thankful for my dog. My wish for the world is food. I would like toy shark. Love, Caleb

Dear Santa,

I am thankful for family. My wish for the world is peace. I would like a watch for Christmas. Love, Audrey

Dear Santa,

Dear Jesus, I am thankfull the world. My wish for the world is that evrey body respect. I would like a toy rodot for Chrismas. Love, Steve

Dear Santa,

Dear Nana, I am thankful for my life. My wish for the world is for people to spred kidness. I would like a hover board, a Nintendo Switch, a dimond, and lot’s and lot’s and lot’s of art supplies. Love Hazel

Dear Santa,

I am thank for my mom and dad. My wish for the world is everyone gets food. I would like two comepuoters one for me, one for Klara. Love, Anika W.

Dear Santa,

I am thankful for my house. Myl wish for the world is that everyoun stop throwing grbig into the oceans. I would like Squishmellow reindeer for Christmas. Love, Melanie

Dear Santa,

I am thankful for family, my life, and friends. My wish for the world is zoo. I would like new ipad pro, ipad keyboard, ipad pink apple pen for Christmas. Love, Faith

Dear Santa,

I am thankful for god. My wish for the world is kittens tay I would like Squishmellow cat for Christmas. Love, Avjanna

Dear Santa,

I am thankful for God. My wish for the world is everyone being happy. I would like a toy bendy horse. Love, Cadence

Dear Santa,

I am thank full for my dog. My wish for the world is the people have food. I would like ipad for Christmas. Love, Kinley

Dear Santa,

Dear grandpa, I am thankful for life my wish for the world is food. I would like intoe for Chrsitmas. Love, Violet

Dear Santa,

I am thankful for my mom and dad. My wish for the world is thate pepolle git food. I would like makeup for Christmas. Love Zamya. This Christmas I am 7.

Dear Santa,

I am thankful fou Santa. My wish fou the world is food. I would like pokemon and pets and family love by Ivan

Dear Santa,

I am thankful for God. My wish for the world is for everybody to be happy. I would like the pyamids of giza lego for cristmas. Love, Jack

Dear Santa,

I am thankful for my famlle. My wish for the world is more food. I would like minie for we wur. Love, Daniel

Dear Santa,

I am thankful for my family. My wish for the hole world is for everyone gets a house even poor people and for everyone to have lots and lots of money. And I want for Christmas Optimas prime. Love Frede

Dear Santa,

I am thankful for my life. My wish for the world is evrone is happy. I wolond like a Nintendo swich and mix, hex bug Battie bors love Oliver

Dear Santa,

I am thankful for my house and my elf, My wish for the world is to clean up the earth. I would like one wheel for Christmas. Love, Hudson

