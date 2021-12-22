Mrs. Beavers' 2nd grade Sgt. Bluff Primary

The following Letters to Santa are from Mr. Beavers’ second-grade class at Sgt. Bluff Primary school in Sgt. Bluff, Iowa.

Dear Santa,

I hope you can do this more me. I’m gonna sleep on the couch so when you come inside can you wake me up PLEASE? I want an iPhone 11, pop socket, iPhone 11 case, air pads, air forces, candy, laptop, Legos, desk, SBL way sweatshirts and sweatpants.

Love Haidley U.

Dear Santa,

How are your elves and you? Can I please have a cat or a puppy? I have been good this year. Can I have a doll? Can I have a book? Merry Christmas!

Love Deila W.

Dear Santa,

What does the North Pole look like? I have been trying to be my best! I want a stuffed animal dog. Thank you.

Love, Kash

Dear Santa,

Is Husker being good or bad this year? I’m trying to be good this year. This is what I want a Gator-ade water bottle that’s dark blue, I want a girl Elf on the shelf and a cat costume. Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love Makenna

Dear Santa,

How cold is it in the North Pole? I have not been so good this year. I will try better. This year for Christmas I want a Playstation. Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love Charlie L.

Dear Santa,

How are your reigndeer? I have been good all year I would like checkers for Christmas. I hope you have a good day.

Love Lidio M.

Dear Santa,

Thank you for being Santa. I want a VR I want a toy I want a scooter. How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? How are your elves doing?

Love Remington

Dear Santa,

How do you go around the world in 24 hours? I am trying to be good. I want a Chicago Cubs World Series baseball ring.

Love Andrew H.

Dear Santa,

How are your rendeer and elves doing? Are they checking in with you? How is Mrs. Claus doing? How is the hot coco? One more thing you should know about me is I like wresting I would like wrestlers for Christmas. Merry Christmas!

Love Dalton

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeers doing? Am I on the good list or the bad list? I want a PS4 and a remote control car. Merry Christmas!

Love Austin

Dear Santa,

I want to ask you how do you get all around the world just in one night? I have been very good and kind to everyone. What I want for Christmas is…10 fidgets and pop-its set, 1 pet parrot, 3 squishies, and 1 furry diary. We hope you have a Merry Christmas!

Love Ishani A.

Dear Santa,

How are the elves doing in the North Pole? I have been as good as I can. For Christmas I want a Rainbowcorn and a purse. Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love Alysia

Dear Santa,

I want Legos, a football helmet, iPad, toy football, player, PS5, a new jersey, a iPhone 13. Santa how are the elves doing? How cold is the North Pole? How many elves are there? And why do you like cookies? Merry Christmas!

Love Kaleb

Dear Santa,

How many helpers do you have I love animals. Can I please have a reindeer and a octopus pop-it, and what you choose? Do you have lots of food in the North Pole? Write the answer here__________?

Love Indigo J.

Dear Santa,

I’ve been a good girl. Thank you for sending my elves early. They have been sooo funny. They ate some of my cookies. I had so much fun with them. They are the best elves in the world. They have been a great help to me and my Mom and my sister and brother. All I want for Christmas is a new phone case. I want a marble phone case and I want a marble pop socket.

Love Addison

Dear Santa,

Santa how cold is the North Pole? Is it super cold or not that cold? I want for Christmas is a computer and Army Legos and the last one is Lego set and I like Legos. HO HO HO!

Love Cruz

Dear Santa,

I am trying to be as nice as I can. A few things I want are: Phone, Legos, fidgets. What are some of your elves names? Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

Love Brooke

Dear Santa,

Does Rudolph actually have a red nose? For Christmas I would like stuffed animals, toy animals and a pet python snake with the cage and stuff. I also want dinosaur Legos, mod’s for Minecraft and to be able to see my Dad.

Love Amiiya A.

Dear Santa,

How are you doing at the North Pole? I have been good. Can I please have a Nintendo Switch for Christmas? Also, can I please have Pokeman Letsgo Pikachu game? Thank you.

Love Brody

Dear Santa,

How do your elves not get hurt? I would like a kitten for Christmas. I broke my wrist this year. Have you broked bone?

Love Kellen

Dear Santa,

How have your and Mrs. Claus been? I have been trying really hard in school. For Christmas I would like a puppy. I would also like a big desk. Merry Christmas!!

Love Emma K.

Dear Santa,

How do you get around the world? I have trid to be good. Your elf has been good. Can I have a IPhone 13 pro. Are you tird all the time? Are the rain deer OK? Would the rain deer like some carrots? I love you Santa.

Love Lucas

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? Can I please have How to Make your Own Lava Lamp. I love moons. Can I please have a squishmallow and some fidgets. Is my elf good?

Love Annabell

