Mrs. Faulkner Winnebago Elementary School

  • 0

The following letters are from Mrs. Faulkner’s second-grade class at Winnebago Elementary School.

Dear Santa,

My name is Edwin and I am 8 years old. This year I have been very nice. Please bring me a tiger shark monster struck.

Dear Santa,

My name is Tommie and I am 8 years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas please bring me an apple pen, a hover board, and 2 Roblox cards.

Dear Santa,

My name is Aallyah and I am 7 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas please bring me iPhone and a hover board and a iPhone.

Dear Santa,

My name is Noemi and I am 7 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas please bring me a stich hat and figets and squishies.

Dear Santa,

My name is Zylis and I am 8 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas please bring me

Blue plushie

Purple plushie

Orange plushie

Dear Santa,

My name is James and I am 8 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a dirtbike and a VR and a B.B. gun.

Dear Santa,

My nam is Dominique and I am 7 years old. This year I have been very nice. Please bring me a sketch books, paint markers, and slimes.

Dear Santa,

My name is Jason and I am 7 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas please bring me

• Cat

• art supplies

• PS5

Dear Santa,

My name is Jessique and I am 8 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas please bring me a stich hat, a TV, and my best friend Etta please.

Dear Santa,

My name is Senia V. I am 7 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me Pokemon cards, slime, and pop-its.

Dear Santa,

My name is Roselyn and I am 7 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas please bring me headset, a hoverboard and an iPhone 14.

Dear Santa,

My name is Easton and I am 7 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas please bring me football gloves and football arm sleeves and a mouth piece.

Dear Santa,

My name is Lilliah and I am 8 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas please bring me: art stuff, figits, 1700 Roblox.

Dear Santa,

My name is Ronin and I’m 8 years old. This year I have been very

Naughty Nice

For Christmas please bring me a VR and a PC.

Dear Santa,

My name is Andres and I am 7 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas please bring me a gaming chair.

