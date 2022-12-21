Mrs. Faulkner Winnebago Elementary School

The following letters are from Mrs. Faulkner’s second-grade class at Winnebago Elementary School.
Dear Santa,
My name is Edwin and I am 8 years old. This year I have been very nice. Please bring me a tiger shark monster struck.
Dear Santa,
My name is Tommie and I am 8 years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas please bring me an apple pen, a hover board, and 2 Roblox cards.
Dear Santa,
My name is Aallyah and I am 7 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas please bring me iPhone and a hover board and a iPhone.
Dear Santa,
My name is Noemi and I am 7 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas please bring me a stich hat and figets and squishies.
People are also reading…
Dear Santa,
My name is Zylis and I am 8 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas please bring me
Blue plushie
Purple plushie
Orange plushie
Dear Santa,
My name is James and I am 8 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a dirtbike and a VR and a B.B. gun.
Dear Santa,
My nam is Dominique and I am 7 years old. This year I have been very nice. Please bring me a sketch books, paint markers, and slimes.
Dear Santa,
My name is Jason and I am 7 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas please bring me
• Cat
• art supplies
• PS5
Dear Santa,
My name is Jessique and I am 8 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas please bring me a stich hat, a TV, and my best friend Etta please.
Dear Santa,
My name is Senia V. I am 7 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me Pokemon cards, slime, and pop-its.
Dear Santa,
My name is Roselyn and I am 7 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas please bring me headset, a hoverboard and an iPhone 14.
Dear Santa,
My name is Easton and I am 7 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas please bring me football gloves and football arm sleeves and a mouth piece.
Dear Santa,
My name is Lilliah and I am 8 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas please bring me: art stuff, figits, 1700 Roblox.
Dear Santa,
My name is Ronin and I’m 8 years old. This year I have been very
Naughty Nice
For Christmas please bring me a VR and a PC.
Dear Santa,
My name is Andres and I am 7 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas please bring me a gaming chair.