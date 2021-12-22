Mrs. Feller Kluckhohn Elementary School Le Mars, Iowa

The following letters from Mrs. Feller’s 2nd grade class at Kluckhohn Elementary School in Le Mars, Iowa.

Dear Santa,

Santa what is your favrite color? Min is red and green. Santa thak you for the elf last yeer. I like it so much! Santa is my elf gowing to come back this yeer? Santa I do not care if you give me anything this yeer.

Your frend, Ashlynn A.

Dear Santa,

You are the best. If you can will you bring a skishmello?

Your friend, Brenleigh A.

Dear Santa,

What is your faverit Christmas snack? For Christmas I want a electric scotor. My favorit Halladay is Christmas.

Love, Natalie B.

Dear Santa,

I wandr if your rainder fly? Iwandr if you go in chimnys and do you watch me? I want pokemon cards and a havrbord and skapord.

Sincerely yours, Nathan C.

Dear Santa,

Please get us a elf! Then can you get me a popit?

Love Jasian S.

Dear Santa,

How many elfs do you have? Can you pleas get me rooky, boxy, gosty, sticky, and cany?

From Ryan D.

Dear Santa,

Can I pleas have a Nintendo switch and a huggy wuggy plush? I watched a Christmas movie and leand how elfs get in the box. I love Jingle. He is the best elf ever. I wonder what Jingel will do?

From, Emiliaha D.

Dear Santa,

Plez can I get Nerf guns that are good. Mabe a haver bord? And a alechrik sckatbord.

From, Brayden G.

Dear Santa,

Thank you for brining gifts on Christmas. What I want for Christmas is a green hoverbord. My favorite holoday is Christmas. My birthday is in Decmber. I relly like to have Christmas with my family.

Sincerely, Avgail H.

Dear Santa,

May you bring this sopr teachr kit? Thak you for sending Jade. Can you ples send me Amakin girl doll and a beneboo? I love all the elfs in the hous.

Love Clara K.

Dear Santa,

Thak you for getting me a ps4 and a bike. I can not wait this year. Me and me brother can’t wait. A skuder this year plese.

From, Raylan K.

Dear Santa,

Santa this is my wish list. Can I have a horse that is real please? I have always wanted a Santa toy. Can I have a new Iphone? I have allways wanted one. You can choose the toys I can have.

Love, Sadie K.

Dear Santa,

My ant Becky her elf on the shelf poot tolit papr on her Christmas tree. Can I get a hors?

From Kinzie C.

Dear Santa,

Please can I hav roler skates? Do you know eny songs like jingle bels? I am doing good in riting. P.S. I like the presints that you bring me.

Sincerely, Piper L.

Dear Santa,

I wonder what your favrit thing to do is? What is your favrit thing to coler? My favrite thing to coler is dinosuers and wolfs and fox.

Sincerely, Elliot L.

Dear Santa,

Thank you for giving me a elf. May I have a HD word kit? Can I also have a camra and some books. Can I have led lights and a fit bit. May I have lots of popits and simple dimples.

Sincerely, Haley N.

Dear Santa,

Plese can I have a elf plese. I think elfs are cool but my mom wont let me have a elf on the shelf. You are rill nise. I like Christmas. I like snow. Thank you Santa.

Your friend, Ava O.

Dear Santa,

I hope I am on the good list. I would like a mini backbag for Christmas. I love Christmas. I like to find the elf on the Christmas days.

Sincerely yours, Olivia P.

Dear Santa,

Thank for everything. You are the best Santa. Can you pleas give me a big stuf animal. Can you please give me a iphone? I rille want one. How do elf fly?

Sincerely, Brooks P.

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the presents. You have been so so so nise to kids. Can I have a ps4 for Christmas and a skateboard?

Your frined Camden P

Dear Santa,

Can I have a elf for Christmas I want chippy. What is your favorite coler? Can I have a phone?

Sincerely, Kaden P.

Dear Santa,

How are your workers. How is Mrs. Clause. How dus the post offis bring thes letrs to you? For Christmas I ples wunt figits and more figits.

From Livia S.

Dear Santa,

I am happy that we have Christmas. I like winter a little bit too. My favorite color is pink. Thank you for the presets. Can I please have more film for my cramra?

Your friend, Cora V.

Dear Santa,

Can you please get me a kissy Missy Huggy Wuggy toy. Can you get me a Among us please? Can you get me a Pokemon sheild and sowrd.

Your friend, Ashton W.

