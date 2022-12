Mrs. Feller Kluckhohn

The following letters are from Mrs. Feller’s second-grade class at Kluckhohn Elementary in Le Mars.

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? Can I hav a mar Bl run pleas? What are you doing? I want to see my faimlee to. Sincereley, Urijah

Dear Santa,

How are you doing How are your raneer? I want a stuf anmal. Sincerely, Karlee

Dear Santa,

I am a good grol to day. I want to hav a braslet for mom plese. I want to hav a neklas plese. I ant to hav a Blue Bik for Dad. Merry Christmas Akuol

Dear Santa,

Can I hav robux and a doll and a voleball and a Stich plushy. Sincerely, Ayak

Dear Santa,

This year can I ples have a phon if not. Can I have a lol doll hous. What do you do when your done dalivring presents? From, Aubrey

Dear Santa,

I have been behaving as good as I can. How are your raindeer doing? Pleas can I have a huver bord. Do you like to go fishing? What is your favorit football team? Sincerely, Jeremy

Dear Santa,

I am a good boy and I like the holday from you Santa Can I I have a phone for Ckrismis. Don’t tell Astin and Mom if you get me one. Are you the only Santa? Sincerelyh, Ryker

Dear Santa,

How are your raindear doing? I want a Oklahoma hellmet and a Mishagin hellmet plese.

Sincerely, Jaden

Dear Santa,

Can you get me a 5 x 5 Rubiks cube? How are your raindeer doing? Your friend, Hudson

Dear Santa,

I like haw you named Rudeoff? Can I have a havar bord. Sincerely, Vincent

Dear Santa,

Plese get me a Robox card. Plese me a Foutnite card. Plese get me a Amungus hat. Your Christmas Fan, Kenten

Dear Santa,

What do you do when it’s not winter? Santa why do you like cookies and milk? How are the rain dears doing? Why do we selebrate Christmas? Sincerely, Lasanna

Dear Santa,

I thinck I will giv you hochocklit so you donte get cold also of cors cookes. And can I get a fone ples you are the best Santa. Your frend, Braxton

Dear Santa,

Can you get me a moterrizd dirt bike? I’ve been good. Can you get me an applwhatch. From, Sully

Dear Santa,

Do you ever get sik? Can I plese have a gift card to Walmart? Can I have a Lego set? Sincerely, Kaleb

Dear Santa,

I hope your rain deers are redy to pull the slay this year. I rily hope this Christmas goes good and I have been good this year but this is what I want some new head phons and two LOL dolls. Your frend, Khloe

Dear Santa,

I am sorry for being bad! I promess to be good! Can I plese have weels that can attach to my shose and a neebord like my sister! Your firend, Ellie

Dear Santa,

I think I’ve been a good girl. How is Chiipey and Thinker doing? I would like some teacher stsuff. How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? I am doing good Christmas is my favorite holiday. How are the raindeer doing? Sincerely, Harper

Dear Santa,

Can I hav a rc car? Can I hav hoverdard ples. Can I have a thing that fallows your hand. Is it cold at the noth pole. Are you sick? Sincerely, Gaston

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl. I want a few squashmellows please. How have your raindeer been doing? Have you ever gotten sick before? Your friend, Kendall

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy this year. Can I please get a hover board and a RC car as well. What do you do at the North Pole? From, Jake

Dear Santa,

May I get a robot dog and a hover bourd. What do you do at the north pole? Love, Olivia

Dear Santa,

How are the ranedere doing I hope that the ranedere do not get sik. I wont a huvirbord and a Phone. Merry Christmas, Taytum

Dear Santa,

I want a motercicl and I wanta new shoes and I want a good frend and I want a new sweater. Sincerely, Kaston

Dear Santa,

I want a cat and a dog. Merry Christmas, Luna

Dear Santa,

Get me a PC and a PS5. I love you. Thank you snta. August