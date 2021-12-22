Mrs. Gloden 2nd grade South O'Brien Elementary Primghar

The following Letters to Santa are from Mrs. Gloden’s second-grade class at South O’Brien Elementary School in Primghar, Iowa.

Dear Santa,

I woud like a toy cat. I have been good this year Santa. Merry Christmas. Do you like scool kids?

Sincerely, Anabella P.

Dear Santa,

I have cida been good. Can I pleas get a nija sqat and mask too. I really want a pet rabet pleas. Wut color do you like.

Sincerely, Flynn F.

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. May I please have a popit, toy cat, something for Rose’s puppy’s toy dog and alive pet. How many reinder do you have? Happy Christmas.

Sincerely, Roxi M.

Dear Santa,

My name is Avery. Can I have a dirt set pleace. Can I have a ps5 pleace. Can I have sume books pleace. Can I have a bunny pleace. I have ben good.

Sincerely, Avery H.

Dear Santa,

Hi my name is Natalya. I no I have been mean to my brother but I’ve been trying to be good. Pls Santa can you bring me a LOL doll and a chocholet bunny. Also pls bring me a rodlhp plushie. Thank you. You are the best. Hey Santa how is rodlph?

Sincerely, Natalya C.

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas Santa wow was yr summry. I wat a car for Christmas. I am a gud cide.

Sincerely, Bentley R.

Dear Santa,

Santa how meny elfs do you have. Do you have ovr 100 elfs. Santa for Christmas I wunt a vidyo game and ps4 vidyo game. How can your raindear fly. Merry Christmas Santa.

Sincerely, Chare S.

Dear Santa,

I have tarid to be kind to my brothr and sister but I can’t but I have been kind to my frends but can I one present I want a toy truk telue.

Sincerely, Love Jake R.

Dear Santa,

I would like a gokart this year. I was vare good this year. I deserv a present I hoop that I get a Ioaw State blakint and a pak of Iowa State freods and a smart watch. And a shak or a nother dog or a sniar.

Sincerely, Ethan

Dear Santa,

My name is Emma. How many Elfs do you have? I have ben good. May I ples have a hoverboard or a set of glow in the dark stars and moon. A new gtar a supr Watch book. Ho Ho Ho Merry Christmas Santa.

Sincerely, Emma M.

Dear Santa,

I want a re mot cuntrul bot. Whut rander do you like. Whut elf do you like. I have ben good.

Sincerely, Kane G.

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. For Christmas I would like led lights, an art kit, and a dj set. I want a bunch of popits this year and I want a bunch of figits for Christmas. I would aslo like a TV and I want some plane white squoshes so I can color them. I would like ear buds so I can lisein to music and I would like a cputer too. I hope you will injoy the cookes and mike that will be there when you get to my house. I have a qeshen do randeers like candy canes Santa?

Sincerely, Aki K.

Dear Santa,

Hi my nam is Aria. I have been very good this year. Can I have something of Christmas? I would like a Big popit, a dog raneedor some sily string, a bath bom, and that is all. Thank you for kiping all the peapl happy in the would. You and the elfs are so kind everyone love’s you and the elfs. Merry Christmas Santa.

Sincerely, Aria P.

Dear Santa,

I want a high sky yellow bach flipping drone. Then I can see up high. How many Elfs do you have. How many raindear do you have did you add ruughdl’s name with the others in your cheer are you because if you don’t write back you are not real. I see people like you but I know that they are not you. Merry Christmas.

Sincerely, Isaish O.

Dear Santa,

Have I ben good this year. I bet I have. I rilly do not want enythang from you. I have my Family. I only want love, but Kanon and Kip will want a present. Thay will love my present it is love. Kanon is getting his stiches he got hert on the playground.

Sincerely, Karianne

Dear Santa,

I was good Santa. I want a toy bowan arow. Wasmeny yers have you been travling. I want to see you OK me and Coeg here been good Can you give can a toy Sob push pop. Thank you.

Sincerely, Love Brynn

