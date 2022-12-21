Mrs. Gloden South O'Brien Elementary

The following letters are from Mrs. Gloden’s second-grade class at South O’Brien Elementary.

Dear Santa,

My name is Parker I am 8 years old. I want a Batman Cave and a Joker tower. I like your reindeer. Sincerely, Parker

Dear Santa,

My name Milan. I wanta papey and tv and candey in my stocein and I want a gad day. Are you the ony there blives the prisint.

Dear Santa,

My name is Dante. I am 8 years old. I want a 3D pen. I want to keep my new baby brother for my whole life. How good are your reindeer? Sincerely, Dante

Dear Santa,

I have ben good this yere for well I want a go karte and a gaerowethe to caps am yaer hed. Sincerely, Jaxson

Dear Santa,

I wunt a my remote control rc car and I wunt a& rc tdnce that has a mushoun. Sincerely, Hudson

Dear Santa,

My name is Kali. I am 8 years old. I have too good things to ask you is it troow that you have kibs. Is it a boy or girl or both. I want some new scatc ok. I love How hard you work on yoer jod. I love you.

Sincerely, Kali

Dear Santa,

My name is Brynlee. I am 7 years old. I want a iphone 14. I want a open. I want a puppy. I wan a Sincerely, Brynlee

Dear Santa,

My name is Bailey. I am 8 years old. I have one queshtan. How do you make your reindeer fly? I want a hover board and a lot of squishmellows/new iphone 14/3D pen. I want 3 pet fish and a laptop/a watch and decrashens for my room/cholket/pilas and a new watr botol/new desk for my room/heter for my room/a new tv/new spekr and big penceno. Sincerely, Love Bailey, mary Christmas!

Dear Santa,

My name is Issac. I wunnt the new iphone 14 pro max and a toys and a new ipad. Sincerely, Issac

Dear Santa,

My name is Braxton. I am 8 years old. I would like tractors. I would like a speaker. I would like toys. How do you get into peoples house? Sincerely, Braxton

Dear Santa,

My name is Braeylynn. I am 8 years old. How do your reindeer fly up in the air? How did you get the maigic? For Christmas I want a slime licker, the sourest drink, a tree house, a sqishmellow, any figets, and a toy horse. Sincerely, Braelynn

Dear Santa,

I am 7 years old. My name is Hayden. How is Rudolph doing? I wod like a speaker, a ipad, 3D pen. Merry-Christmas! Sincerely, Hayden

Dear Santa,

My name is Brenna. I am 8 years old. How cold is the North Pole? I bet it is cold there. I want a 3-D pen, tractors, cat, this year I wanted to give you a gift but I do not know what you want and I do not know how to give it to you. Sincerely, Brenna

Dear Santa,

My name is Brayden. I am 8 years old. How many reindeer do you have? I think you have 10. What do you think? I hat a apple ipad, hoverboard, iphone 14, and a new blanket. Sincerely, Brayden

Dear Santa,

My name is Baylee. I am 7 years old. Santa how is Mrs. Claus? Alose how in the reindeers? Santa I want 2 phone, and I alose want 2 ipads, and a 3D pen, I want an Nintondow. Sincerely, Baylee