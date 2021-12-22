Mrs. Hoffman 2nd grade Franklin Elementary

The following letters are from Mrs. Hoffman’s second-grade class at Franklin Elementary in Le Mars, Iowa.

Hi Santa! How are you? Rudolph is my fright reindeer. May I please have a exe pokemon card for Christmas? Do you like me? I like you Santa and Mrs. Claus. You are the best santa. How do you get so fast at nite and get to everybodes house. Merry Christmas Santa,

Joice C.

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa!! How are you Santa and Mrs. Clos? I think I ben good. Cood I get sumthing big. I will give you a lot of cuces. And I will give your raneder a lot of carrot. I hope I get sumthing good and have a marry Cristmas!

Your friend, Jose G.

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa and Mrs. Claus! How is it going at the Northpole? I am 7 in a half years old. How are your elfs doing? May I please get a bracelet kit? You are the best Santa ever! I love you so much! I love the presents that you give to me. Merry Christmas Santa and Mrs. Claus!

Love, Autumn J.

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa! How is Mrs. Claus? I hope I don’t get coal. Have I been good this year? What is your favorite drink? How are you, elf, and your raindeers too. Can I have a Vmax set of pokemon card please? I will give you lots of cookies. I will give you carrots for your raindeers. You are the best.

Your friend, Mason A.

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa. May I have a drone with a camera. May I have an X Box one please? I’m going to leave carrots for your reindeer and cookies for you. I think I have been good.

Love Tommy U.

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa! How are you? I can’t wait tell Christmas to see my elves. I think I have been good this year. May I please have a lols? You’re the best Santa. How is Ruldoph? Marry Cristmas.

Love, Hope L.

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa. How are you? How do you stay up so late? How do you get here? You are fast! You are my favorit! I think I hav ben good. Mary Chrishmis! Chrishmis is not cansled ever! I wood like a 4 x 4 rc car please!

Love, Oskar K.

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa. Do you like me? How is Mrs. Clous goling? I love LOL dols. I want no hilis. How is reindeer goling? How is your elf goling? I love bobres. I like you Santa.

Paige B.

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa! How are you doing? I think I have been good this year. May I please have a watch. Im going to live you cookies and milk and carots for your rain deers. Thank you for my elf Jaxon. Hes really funny! Have a safe trip.

Your friend, Bentley F.

Dear Santa,

How are you? I was good this year. You are the best. I hope you macke prezzis for me and my sister. I hope you don’t foler ot of the Slay. I hope the elvs are good.

Your frend, Parker S.

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa! I think I have been good this year? May I please have a pet? Santa you are the best Santa. How are your Elve’s doing this year I hope you come this year.

Happy Christmas,

Avery M.

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa! How is the raindeer to day. Also is Mrs. Clos ok? Can I have a elf on the shelf I never had befor in my life can my brother have one to glees Santa. My brothers birthday is on chrismis eve eve.

Love, Waverly S.

Dear Santa,

What’s up Santa! How is it at the North Pole? I love poke’mon! May I pleas have Me two and Strong poke’mon? I love yor Riaindeer! I love gold!!! I have three dogs. Named Molly Freddy and Chopper. I have one brother. Named Bently. I can’t wait to hear from you!

Love, Ryker H.

Dear Santa,

Dear Santa. How are you? I think I have been good this year. May I please have Brdozer Season Ten as a toy for my gift? How is Rudolph? Merry Christmas.

Love, Joseph C.

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa! How are you? I think I have been good I can’t wait until I get my presents. I love pokemone May I please have a water bottle and a phone? You are so nice. Merry Christmas.

Noah M.

Dear Santa,

How is it going at the North Pole? I want a play tent please. I love cats. I love present too I love eliex doing at the How is eliey doing at the nort pole? Do not tell eliey I am getting him a present I am exsited Marr Christmas.

Love, Jazelle W.

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa! How are you today? I think I have been good this year. How is Mrs. Clause and the reindeer and Rudolph and the elfs. I hope you and Mrs. Claus have a Merry Christmas.

Love, Thanner R.

Dear Santa,

Hello. How are you? How is Waffles my elf on the shelf doing? May I please have a bunch of little cats stuffed animal or one huge one or both. How is it going at the North Pole? You are the best and the elves and Mrs. Claus. Merry Christmas!

Sincerly, Garrett S.

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa! How is it going in the North Pole? May I please have a puppy? I think I have been good this year. I am 7 years old. How do you make toys?

Sincely, Audrianna S.

Dear Santa,

Hello. How are you? I can’t wait until Christmas. How are the elves? I bet your sleigh is fast. Can I get a Lego toy? I love snow. How do you stay up all night? Merry Christmas! Sincerly,

Tino J.

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa! How is it going at the North Pole? I love Pokemon. I think I have been good this year. You’re the best. May I have a Godzilla? Hope you and Mrs. Claus are good. Merry Christmas

Kevin K.

