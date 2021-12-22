Mrs. Jessica Biede 2nd grade Schaller-Crestland

The following Letters to Santa are from Mrs. Jessica Biede’s second-grade class at Schaller-Crestland Elementary in Schaller, Iowa:

Dear Santa,

How are you? I have been very good this year. I help my friends. How many elves do you have? I want a hoverboard for Christmas.

Love Ryder M.

Dear Santa,

How are you? I was very good because I was very good in shcool. Who are your favorite reindeer? Is it Rudolph? I want a hot wheels track.

Love Bryant

Dear Santa,

How are you? I have been very good this year becaue I help my Mom with my sister. How do you get presents to the whole world in 2 nights? I really want a phone. I want a black phone and a clear case. I want fidgits a hoverboard, crop tops and a mini Christmas tree.

Love Viola

Dear Santa,

How are you? I have been very good this year. What is your birthday? Can you please give me a machete to chop logs and an all terrain RC car? Thank you!

Love Laycin

Dear Santa,

How are you? I have been good this year. How is Rudolph I would like a hoverboard or fidits or a baby elf or a pink mini frig.

Love Cari

Dear Santa,

How are you? I have been good because I have been good at good. Can I please have an iPhone, an elf on the shelf, and a stuffed Dancer the reindeer? I love you Santa!

Love Natalie

Dear Santa,

How are you? I have been very good this year because I help my Mom and Dad. My favorite reindeer is Rudolph. What one is your favorite? For Christmas I want a stuffed animal Rudolph and Michigan pants and sweat shirt.

Love, Jace W.

Dear Santa,

How are you? I am good this year because I am good at school and at home too. I want a toy car with a control and a soccer ball field, Please!

Love Ricardo

Dear Santa,

How are you? I have been good thin year. I think I can have a baby elf, a mini fridge, and fidgits.

Love Kennedy

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. Please bring me a nerf gun or stuffed animal Rudolf or hoverboard.

Love Cody

Dear Santa,

How are you? I was good this year. My birth day is on Christmas. Will you pleae bring me an iphone12 and an elf?

Love Olyvia

Dear Santa,

How are you? I have been very good because I help my teach. Is it true that you and Mrs. Clause actually are married? Please can I have some fidgits, an apple watch, and a phone?

Love Lylah

Dear Santa,

How have you been? I have been good this year because I am nice to my teachers. My favorite reindeer is Rudolph. All I want for Christmas is my third hoverboard!

Love Cade

Dear Santa,

How are you? I have been good this year because I pass my spelling tests! What kind of milk do you like? I want a hoverboard!

Love Jaleigh

Dear Santa,

How are you? I have been good this year because I sort the clothes. Is Rudolph going to guide your sleigh tonight? Could you please give me a hoverboard and Stomp and Escape T-REX?

Love Cael

Dear Santa,

How are you? I might have been good this year. What state is the North Pole in? Can you please bring me a stuffed bag of mac and cheese?

Love Sophia

Dear Santa,

How are you this year? I was very good this year because I have been helping my sister. What is your favorite color? Can you please bring me high heals?

Love Mariah

Dear Santa,

How are you? I am fine! Is December your favorite month? I would like a nerf gun that shoots automatically when you push the button. I would also like a fuzzy bean bag and some books.

Love Carmen

Dear Santa,

How are you? I was very good this year because I am nice to my teachers. What is your favorite cookie? Mine is chocolate chip. Can I have a skateboard for Christmas?

Love Mara H.

