Mrs. Kali Boynton 2nd grade West Monona Elementary

The following letters are from Mrs. Kali Boynton’s second-grade class at West Monona Elementary.
Dear Santa,
I was wondering why you say Ho Ho Ho. I want Legos and a tractor for Christmas. Merry Christmas!
Sincerely,
Shane
Dear Santa,
Howa are you? Are you redeay for Christmas? I have been nice. I waould like a Sonic toy please and I would like sonic games thanks Santa.
From Elliott, age 7
Dear Santa,
How are you? How are the reindeer? I have been nice and naughty. I would like sleeping mask a shirt that says ‘Dogs Rule’ girl Legos for Christmas please.
From: Grace, age 6
Dear Santa,
How are you? How is Rudolph? I have been good and naughty I would like a Rainbow High Doll please and a horse please.
People are also reading…
From: Henley, age 6
Dear Santa,
How are you? What is it like makeing toys? I have been very nice. I would like a snowmobiles and a dog.
From: Merrick, age 6
Dear Santa,
How are you? Are you coming to my house? I have been very nice. I would lik a Seahawk football uniform for Christmas please.
From, Chase, age 6
Dear Santa,
How are you? How are the Elfs? Some times I am naughty and some times I am nice. Please can I have and books please.
From Wesley, age 6
Dear Santa,
How are you? How are the elfs? I have been very nice. I would like legos, stuft aminls, and a foot ball for Christmas please.
From, Cooper, age 7
Dear Santa,
How are you? How are the elfs? I have been very nice at school but very naughty at home. I would like a Rainbow high doll and Barbie dream house for Christmas please.
From, Isabella, age l7
Dear Santa,
How are you? You red for Christmas? I would like Legos for Christmas please.
From Remy
Dear Santa,
How are you? Are you and Mrs. Claus coming to my dads store the Barn Loft? I have been very nauhty and very nice. I would like a four weeler.
From, Brayson, age 7
Dear Santa,
How are you? How are the elfs? I have been nice and naughty. I would like for Christmas please. A ps5, an rc car, gaming char, Nintendo swich controller fortnit
From Wilder, age 7
Dear Santa,
How are you? How are the elf’s? I been both I would like Rainbow high Doll Pink Snow toy elf for Christmas please.
From Makenna, age 6 ½
Dear Santa,
How are you? Did you make all the toys in time? I have been nice. I would like Friends Legos, book, a Rainbow high Doll, piano, cute flower shoes, I Phon 13, bottlou for Christmas please.
From, Harpe, age 7
Dear Santa,
How are you? How is the North Pole? I have been nice. Can you please get me a Barbie, a bunch of books, a water bottle with a strow please.
From Xoey, age 7
Dear Santa,
How are you? Why do I not have an elf? I have been both. I would like a rainbow high doll, and legos and a piao, for Christmas please.
From, Raine, age 7