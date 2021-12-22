Mrs. Kali Boynton 2nd grade West Monona Elementary

The following letters are from Mrs. Kali Boynton’s second-grade class at West Monona Elementary.

Dear Santa,

I was wondering why you say Ho Ho Ho. I want Legos and a tractor for Christmas. Merry Christmas!

Sincerely,

Shane

Dear Santa,

Howa are you? Are you redeay for Christmas? I have been nice. I waould like a Sonic toy please and I would like sonic games thanks Santa.

From Elliott, age 7

Dear Santa,

How are you? How are the reindeer? I have been nice and naughty. I would like sleeping mask a shirt that says ‘Dogs Rule’ girl Legos for Christmas please.

From: Grace, age 6

Dear Santa,

How are you? How is Rudolph? I have been good and naughty I would like a Rainbow High Doll please and a horse please.

From: Henley, age 6

Dear Santa,

How are you? What is it like makeing toys? I have been very nice. I would like a snowmobiles and a dog.

From: Merrick, age 6

Dear Santa,

How are you? Are you coming to my house? I have been very nice. I would lik a Seahawk football uniform for Christmas please.

From, Chase, age 6

Dear Santa,

How are you? How are the Elfs? Some times I am naughty and some times I am nice. Please can I have and books please.

From Wesley, age 6

Dear Santa,

How are you? How are the elfs? I have been very nice. I would like legos, stuft aminls, and a foot ball for Christmas please.

From, Cooper, age 7

Dear Santa,

How are you? How are the elfs? I have been very nice at school but very naughty at home. I would like a Rainbow high doll and Barbie dream house for Christmas please.

From, Isabella, age l7

Dear Santa,

How are you? You red for Christmas? I would like Legos for Christmas please.

From Remy

Dear Santa,

How are you? Are you and Mrs. Claus coming to my dads store the Barn Loft? I have been very nauhty and very nice. I would like a four weeler.

From, Brayson, age 7

Dear Santa,

How are you? How are the elfs? I have been nice and naughty. I would like for Christmas please. A ps5, an rc car, gaming char, Nintendo swich controller fortnit

From Wilder, age 7

Dear Santa,

How are you? How are the elf’s? I been both I would like Rainbow high Doll Pink Snow toy elf for Christmas please.

From Makenna, age 6 ½

Dear Santa,

How are you? Did you make all the toys in time? I have been nice. I would like Friends Legos, book, a Rainbow high Doll, piano, cute flower shoes, I Phon 13, bottlou for Christmas please.

From, Harpe, age 7

Dear Santa,

How are you? How is the North Pole? I have been nice. Can you please get me a Barbie, a bunch of books, a water bottle with a strow please.

From Xoey, age 7

Dear Santa,

How are you? Why do I not have an elf? I have been both. I would like a rainbow high doll, and legos and a piao, for Christmas please.

From, Raine, age 7

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0