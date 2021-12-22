Mrs. Kari Morgan 2nd grade Homer Community School

The following letters are from Mrs. Kari Morgan’s second-grade class at Homer Community School.

Dear Santa,

I want to have a transform and I rele want a fortnit Nerf gun and I want a Samari Sord.

Form Jace

Dear Santa,I have done a lot of chores at home and been kind. For Crismas I want a Minecoin gift card and a Pez dispenser. I have been very good this year, Crismas is one of my favrit holaddays.

Love, Jacob C.

Dear Santa,

I’ve ben good this year. But some times people are mean to me. And I realey want to punch but that was wen I was six. You prbley don’t see my shirt that sedes I love Santa. Welp, that’s my list can’t wait to see you.

Love, Athena D.

Dear Santa,

I can’t wait untill you come! Where do the elf’s go when summer come’s? You’re the best! I want for Christmas is anything I just want to make my famliy happy.

Love, Kinsley W.

Dear Santa,

I am a lidl bad and I and a moachnehl aro ree bote. And a moachein cpl ccar. And a chac d foodf. And a drr drapir.

Love, Axel K.

Dear Santa,

I wont min brand and babe aliv and J wont my mom and dad to stay aliv and I wont a did sc fro my brads.

Love, Sadie C.

Dear Santa,

I whud like a spriz and a rmote chwl car. I have bean good. Fly whants evretheaing. I cant wait tell Chistmas.

Love, Caleb B.

Dear Santa,

I want stuf anmles and any toys. A new water bottle. Please and thank you.

Love, Peyton. S

Dear Santa,

He and my sister been a good girl this year. I want a scooter and a basketball hoop. And I want keyboar. How do you get into houses that don’t have chimness? Merry Christmas!

Love, Charlee B.

Dear Santa,

Hey Santa I’ve ben good this year but sometimes. I am bad but. I have ben good a lot can I have a car toy and a ps5. And cany – and can I have a popcorn.

Love, Juan. F

Dear Santa,

I love my baby brother and please get him a pize and me and my brother and mom and dad and Gam and ucle please I want to be a good girl.

Love, Wan P.

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. For Christmas I awnt a baby doo and a etellet skooter and a iphone 13. A case for my iphone 13 and a lemo for my parents and the door pops up.

Love, Calihar

Dear Santa,

My sister really wants minibrans for chismis. Dear Santa I want a snowbord for chismis. Dear santa how do you go to all 50 stats in one day. Dear santa please keep your raindeer safe.

Love, Parks

Dear Santa,

Can I have a Christmas panda shirt, and a monster truck. Can I also have a dirtbike. I also want a Nintendo. Can I also have a new golden eye game on a Nintendo 64. Last I want a gaming PC.

Love, Andres O.

Dear Santa,

I want a barby plaine and I asole want a elf for Christmas. Mary Christmas.

Love, Leila B.

Dear Santa,

I been good this year I’ve made a little mistakes. But I want a Nintendo switch and a 22 and a iphone 12. But you are the best. And raindeer food that doesed icspier.

Love, Jax. F

Dear Santa,

I want a I phone, 19 and a VR and a box of Lageeoas and some cande canes for me and mom and brathers and sisters and I want my own cay to just for me and my own x box agan for me also some toys to for me.

Love, Dante

Dear Santa,

Meary Chrismis Santa. For chrismis I wood like a elechrick skueder. And a elechrick bike. And then a puzzle ovey sumthing that sast to do with hunting. Bye Bye Santa

Love, Aiden. F

