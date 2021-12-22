Mrs Karlie Krager 2nd grade Galva Holstein

The following letters are from Mrs. Karlie Krager’s second graders at Galva-Holstein Elementary.
Dear Santa,
I want a hoverboard, a Stephen Crey jersey, a new basket ball, and Giannis Antetokounm jersey,
Sincerely, Benjamin
Dear Santa,
What I want for Chrismas is clay and a ice cream set and a yo-yo and a umbrella and a goldfish and a magnifying glass and a bouncy ball,
Parker
Dear Santa,
I would lik a Rubux, and toy cars for Christmas.
Thank you, Kadyn
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want Legos, a new T-rex, a Mosasasurus, and Thomas the Train stuff.
Sincerely, Lucas
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a new Charger, and a new set of Legos.
Sincerely, Dominique
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I want pants, markers, a husky AND to see Santa. MERRY CHRISTMAS! Thank you Santa, Charlytte
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. I really want an elf because I have never had an elf. I also want some art stuff and new books.
Sincerely, Suttyn
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a new real puppy, the kind of puppy I want is a Golden Pug and it has to be a girl and a real real horse and saddle for it to and to go with it a rein to it has to be all real and a present pets princess php.
Thank you Santa, Sophia
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I want a skateboard and a pet bunny. I will be extra good this Christmas.
Thank you, Addie
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I want a figet pack, smelly highlighters, puzzle erasers, scented glue sticks and a phone.
Sincerely, Evelyn
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas this is what I want. A new red x box controller. Cobra Kai, Madden 22 oculist, Nintendo light and look at my Christmas list.
Sincerely, Jase
Dear Santa,
I would like, a kitchen set,a charillie brown tree, and some pom poms, a coloring kit, and toy boxes for me and Aiden.
Thank you, Emma
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a new controller, a charger and a new set of Legos.
Sincerely, Jace
Dear Santa,
I wish my elf can stay forever. It not can I have a toy elf? I also want a black and gold Ironman.
Thanks, Carson
Dear Santa,
I have tried to be good this year so here is what I would like. A PS4, Just Dance and Dog Man books.
Sincerely, Alexis
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a smart watch and a Baby-a-live with a crib and the whole baby set. Merry Christmas Santa!
Sincerely, Serenity