Mrs Karlie Krager 2nd grade Galva Holstein

The following letters are from Mrs. Karlie Krager’s second graders at Galva-Holstein Elementary.

Dear Santa,

I want a hoverboard, a Stephen Crey jersey, a new basket ball, and Giannis Antetokounm jersey,

Sincerely, Benjamin

Dear Santa,

What I want for Chrismas is clay and a ice cream set and a yo-yo and a umbrella and a goldfish and a magnifying glass and a bouncy ball,

Parker

Dear Santa,

I would lik a Rubux, and toy cars for Christmas.

Thank you, Kadyn

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want Legos, a new T-rex, a Mosasasurus, and Thomas the Train stuff.

Sincerely, Lucas

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a new Charger, and a new set of Legos.

Sincerely, Dominique

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. I want pants, markers, a husky AND to see Santa. MERRY CHRISTMAS! Thank you Santa, Charlytte

Dear Santa,

I have been really good this year. I really want an elf because I have never had an elf. I also want some art stuff and new books.

Sincerely, Suttyn

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a new real puppy, the kind of puppy I want is a Golden Pug and it has to be a girl and a real real horse and saddle for it to and to go with it a rein to it has to be all real and a present pets princess php.

Thank you Santa, Sophia

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want a skateboard and a pet bunny. I will be extra good this Christmas.

Thank you, Addie

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I want a figet pack, smelly highlighters, puzzle erasers, scented glue sticks and a phone.

Sincerely, Evelyn

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. For Christmas this is what I want. A new red x box controller. Cobra Kai, Madden 22 oculist, Nintendo light and look at my Christmas list.

Sincerely, Jase

Dear Santa,

I would like, a kitchen set,a charillie brown tree, and some pom poms, a coloring kit, and toy boxes for me and Aiden.

Thank you, Emma

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a new controller, a charger and a new set of Legos.

Sincerely, Jace

Dear Santa,

I wish my elf can stay forever. It not can I have a toy elf? I also want a black and gold Ironman.

Thanks, Carson

Dear Santa,

I have tried to be good this year so here is what I would like. A PS4, Just Dance and Dog Man books.

Sincerely, Alexis

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a smart watch and a Baby-a-live with a crib and the whole baby set. Merry Christmas Santa!

Sincerely, Serenity

