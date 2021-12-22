Mrs. Lieber 2nd grade Sgt Bluff Primary

The following Letters to Santa are from Mrs. Lieber’s second-grade class at Sgt. Bluff Primary School in Sgt. Bluff, Iowa.

Dear Santa,

I hope you and Mrs. Claus are doing well. All I want for Christmas is for my students to believe in themselves. I want them to spreads kindness all year long. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

Love, Mrs. Lieber

P.S. Daisy needs a new Frisbee.

Dear Santa,

I hope your elfs made lots of toys. I hope I get a bouncy house. I hope your elfs are not messing around. I hope I am on the good list. I hope I get lots of presents for Christmas. Merry Christmas.

Cooper G.

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? How is Mrs. Claus? This year I don’t know what I want yet. I hope you have a good Christmas! Do the rader like candy canes? I hope you to have a good Christmas.

Love Madi S.

Dear Santa,

I hope you are safe. This year I’ve been kind of naughty. I’am always honest. This Christmas I want an Xbox series X! Merry Christmas.

Love Ace S.

Dear Santa,

I hope you are ready, Santa. This year I would like what you give me. ANYTING!!!!!!!! Merry Christmas SANTA!

Love Tanner P.

Dear Santa,

I hope you have been able to keep the elves healthy. I keep trying to be perfect. For Christmas I want dimond painting, craft stuff and all my pets there on Christmas morning and Robux. Happy Christmas!

Rebecca K.

Dear Santa,

I hope you are happy this year. I was good this year. I want Pokemon cards. I want candy. Ho Ho Ho Merry Christmas.

Wyatt A.

Dear Santa,

I hope you are coming to my house. This y ear I want a puppy. I want a stuff for the puppy. I want Lego sets. I love you So So So So much.

Love Adley S.

Dear Santa,

I hope you are safe. This year I am trying to be good everyday. I want a color set. Have a good Christmas.

Tayden G.

Dear Santa,

I hope you are OK. I’ve been kinda good this year. This year I want a $50 doller Robux gift card and the new Nintendo. I hope you have a great Christmas.

Grayson M.

Dear Santa,

I hope you are not sick. This year I want 2 million dollars. Tell my elves I love them. I love you Santa and I want Robux.

Love Jaelyn W.

Dear Santa,

I hope you are OK I hope you are happy and you have a good day. I am good and I like school. I am happy. I want want a PS5Pro and a 22 tractor simulator. Merry Christmas!

Trevor M.

Dear Santa,

I hope you are fine. This year I am using my train. This year I want batteries, Robuy and 6 thousand dollar.

Dez L.

Dear Santa,

I hope you are good. This year I have been good this year. Are the reindeer OK? For Christmas I would like anything I wish you a Merry Christmas.

Isabella W.

Dear Santa,

I hope you’re safe. This year I was a little naughty. I’m honest. For Christmas I want a million dollars. I hope the elves are safe!

Robert A.

Dear Santa,

I hope you are happy this year. I was kind of nautey but I am trying to be nice today. I am excited for Christmas! Well, I want two Barbie dolls, a Barbie play ground, a Christmas Santa playset whitch reindeer. I want to have a play hourse with a baby play set with it. I’ll be nice!

Emma K.

Dear Santa,

I hope you are healthy. This year I want to get a droid A7 and I hope you are having fun.

Your friend, Aylen H.

Dear Santa,

This year I’ve been a good girl. I would like two kits of clay. One for me and my sister. I also would like the yellow rainbow high doll.

Love, Hanna S.

Dear Santa,

I hope you are coming for Christmas. This Christmas I want for Christmas is a stuffed animal unicorn would be nice. Merry Christmas! Happy New Year!

Love Rory Z.

Dear Santa,

Can you give me a Rblox bloub please and Star Wars light saber. Thank you.

Love, Zayden M.

Dear Santa,

I hope you are well…This year I want cars and poke’mon things. I love Christmas! Santa I hope I get presents.

Your friend, Jaiden T.

Dear Santa,

I hope you are safe. This year I was not that good but I try to be good. I am sorry. Hope you can forgive me. How’s Mrs. Clause? I want art stuff like slime kit, clay, drawing pads and paints

Love, Sella M.

Dear Santa,

I hope you are happy. This year I was nice. This year I’m honest. I hope the elfves are healthy and Ihope Mrs. Claus is good and healthy and you too!!! I want for Christmas is Robux. I hope our classroom is listening this year. I wish you a Merry Christmas.

Love Kimberly M.

