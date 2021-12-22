Mrs. Mahnke 2nd grade Perry Creek Elementary

The following letters are from Mrs. Mahnke’s second-grade class at Perry Creek Elementary in Sioux City.

Dear Santa,

How are you and the elf this year? I want a robo fish, a cat toy, a dinasor toy, a chapter book, a cute squishee, a gift card, a mini back pack, a duck eraser, a cute sweater, a cute hat, a reindeer sweater, and a size 10/11 sweater for my sister. Merry Christmas

Julie

Dear Santa,

I hope things are going good at your workshop. I bet you are busy. For Christmas this year I would like a 4th unicorn stuffed animal and a toy for my puppy. I would like one more thing, a unicorn headband. Have a good day. Merry Christmas!!!

From: Piper

Dear Santa,

How are you an How are you and the elves? I bet you are busy this year. Christmas this year. I would like a ipone and a computer and a hoverbord this year.

From: Chesney

Dear Santa,

How are you? How is Rudolph? For Christmas this year I want money and a romote control car with super soft wheels. Merry Christmas!

From, Pierce

Dear Santa,

Hi my name is Dax. For Christmas I want jumper car and a snowglobe. Are you very busy? Merry Christmas!

Love, Dax

Dear Santa,

How are you and your elves? I hope you have a good Chrismas. I want a toy unicorn. Please I also want a hat that has dear ears.

Love, Bella

Dear Santa,

How are you and the elves? I bet you are busy. I would really want a scribble scrabble. For Chrismas. And to get along with my sister. Thank you.

Priscilla

Dear Santa,

How are you? For Christmas this year I would like nothing. So I love my friends. I hope they havae a fun Christmas. Happy Christmas!

Love, Gretchen

Dear Santa,

Hi, My name is Norah. I love Christmas. I bet you are busy for this Christmas. This year. I want a puppy and some barbies and a Barbie bike. Have a lovely Christmas.

From: Norah to Santa

Dear Santa,

How are you and the elves? I bet you are busy for Christmas. This year I would like presets dollars and a dollhouse. Have a wonderful Christmas!!

Frome Olga!!

Dear Santa,

How are you and you elfs and the reindeer I bet you are busy. For Christmas I would like a sled at Christmas.

Love Lincoln Merry Chrmas

Dear Santa,

How are you? I’m good. I bet you are busy for Christmas. I have tried to be good. I hope for an elf for Christmas. And a happy family. Merry Christmas.

Love Emma Holton

Dear Santa,

How are you and the elves? For Christmas this year Please bring my cat a bed! I also want a big foot set: Also, a slime set thank you for the elf!

Merry Christmas! From Waverly.

Dear Santa,

How are you? I am good how are you and your elves? For Christmas this year I would like an elf on the shelf and a hover board a I want my brother to have an ipad have a wonderful Christmas!!!!

Love Rita

Dear Santa,

How are you? I bet the elves are busy for Christmas this year I would like super smash bros wii. Have a Merry Christmas!

From, Xander K.

Dear Santa,

How are you and the elves? How are the reindeer and dogs? I would like a snowgloble for Christmas. I hope you have a really good Christmas.

Lover, Lilyan and Meredith.

Dear Santa,

Tell Rudolph to be a good boy! For Christmas I want my grandpa back and a hoverbord and candy and mostly sour patch kids, Love Jose Merry Christmas!

Dear Santa,

I How are you? I want legos and video games. Could you bring my cousin a lego monster truck? Merry Christmas!

Love, Leandro

Dear Santa,

How is Dasher and Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comit, Cupid, Doner, Blitsen and Rudolf? For Christmas, I want a toy spinosaurus. Merry Christmas

From: Jonah

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0