Mrs. Mahnke 2nd grade Perry Creek Elementary

The following letters are from Mrs. Mahnke’s second-grade class at Perry Creek Elementary in Sioux City.
Dear Santa,
How are you and the elf this year? I want a robo fish, a cat toy, a dinasor toy, a chapter book, a cute squishee, a gift card, a mini back pack, a duck eraser, a cute sweater, a cute hat, a reindeer sweater, and a size 10/11 sweater for my sister. Merry Christmas
Julie
Dear Santa,
I hope things are going good at your workshop. I bet you are busy. For Christmas this year I would like a 4th unicorn stuffed animal and a toy for my puppy. I would like one more thing, a unicorn headband. Have a good day. Merry Christmas!!!
From: Piper
Dear Santa,
How are you an How are you and the elves? I bet you are busy this year. Christmas this year. I would like a ipone and a computer and a hoverbord this year.
From: Chesney
Dear Santa,
How are you? How is Rudolph? For Christmas this year I want money and a romote control car with super soft wheels. Merry Christmas!
From, Pierce
Dear Santa,
Hi my name is Dax. For Christmas I want jumper car and a snowglobe. Are you very busy? Merry Christmas!
Love, Dax
Dear Santa,
How are you and your elves? I hope you have a good Chrismas. I want a toy unicorn. Please I also want a hat that has dear ears.
Love, Bella
Dear Santa,
How are you and the elves? I bet you are busy. I would really want a scribble scrabble. For Chrismas. And to get along with my sister. Thank you.
Priscilla
Dear Santa,
How are you? For Christmas this year I would like nothing. So I love my friends. I hope they havae a fun Christmas. Happy Christmas!
Love, Gretchen
Dear Santa,
Hi, My name is Norah. I love Christmas. I bet you are busy for this Christmas. This year. I want a puppy and some barbies and a Barbie bike. Have a lovely Christmas.
From: Norah to Santa
Dear Santa,
How are you and the elves? I bet you are busy for Christmas. This year I would like presets dollars and a dollhouse. Have a wonderful Christmas!!
Frome Olga!!
Dear Santa,
How are you and you elfs and the reindeer I bet you are busy. For Christmas I would like a sled at Christmas.
Love Lincoln Merry Chrmas
Dear Santa,
How are you? I’m good. I bet you are busy for Christmas. I have tried to be good. I hope for an elf for Christmas. And a happy family. Merry Christmas.
Love Emma Holton
Dear Santa,
How are you and the elves? For Christmas this year Please bring my cat a bed! I also want a big foot set: Also, a slime set thank you for the elf!
Merry Christmas! From Waverly.
Dear Santa,
How are you? I am good how are you and your elves? For Christmas this year I would like an elf on the shelf and a hover board a I want my brother to have an ipad have a wonderful Christmas!!!!
Love Rita
Dear Santa,
How are you? I bet the elves are busy for Christmas this year I would like super smash bros wii. Have a Merry Christmas!
From, Xander K.
Dear Santa,
How are you and the elves? How are the reindeer and dogs? I would like a snowgloble for Christmas. I hope you have a really good Christmas.
Lover, Lilyan and Meredith.
Dear Santa,
Tell Rudolph to be a good boy! For Christmas I want my grandpa back and a hoverbord and candy and mostly sour patch kids, Love Jose Merry Christmas!
Dear Santa,
I How are you? I want legos and video games. Could you bring my cousin a lego monster truck? Merry Christmas!
Love, Leandro
Dear Santa,
How is Dasher and Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comit, Cupid, Doner, Blitsen and Rudolf? For Christmas, I want a toy spinosaurus. Merry Christmas
From: Jonah