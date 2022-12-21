Mrs. Mahnke Perry Creek Elementary

The following letters are from Mrs. Mahnke’s second-grade class at Perry Creek Elementary School in Sioux City.

Dear Santa,

How are you and the elves? I do not know what I want for Christmas except a puppy. I have seen like a bunch of movies of you and my favorite is the one the kids last name is Pierce. Love Evie

Dear Santa,

Do you give the elfs some movg? Do you go on vak some peapl say you do. Can I get a hamstr. I love pets! Can I have a class pet! Can I have something to suprise my famaly. Love, Charlotte

Dear Santa,

I like your reindeer name Rudolph. I like to have toys to all people have presents. How are Rudolph and you going? How are the elves going? Santa do you like cookies? And milk? Santa I will say Merry Christmas! Love, Landon

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? For Christmas I would like peace, goodness and a elf for my famly. I want people not to throw trash on the ground for the world. I want a new bike. Merry Christmas! Love Jaxen

Dear Santa,

I woht ah iphone 14 cbyou make me Be good and wihe. Kuke bya like do you like oryow. Kuke I like rubof the ranbrer I like the song you or the best and giv Rubof a a Bll. Love Robert

Dear Santa,

How are you and the reindeer and the elves. For Christmas I woud like a gizmo watch please. For my family I woud like a picture of elephant please. For the world to have peace. Keep the peace. Sincerely, Bennett

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph. I’d like a cat or dog. For the world, I would like no more wars please. For my family I’d like them to have a Merry Cristmas! Love Lillian

Dear Santa,

I would like a 100,000 dollrs and for my family they will like a manchin. From Jameson!

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa,

How are you? For Christmas I want a playhouse bat tine. How are the reindeers What is your favrite cookies. Merry Christmas. Love, Obsinan

Dear Santa,

I want eveyone have a good cristmas and I will put cookies and milk for you. I want a doll. Thank you have a good cristmas! Love Arium

Dear Santa,

Why haveint my elf come for 3 years? I whant a lol but a grone one. For the whorld I’d like for evereone to have freedom. Can you give me a phone just cip it a serit. Am I on the good list? Love Marian

Dear Santa,

What is your favrite cookie? Here is a list of things I want for Christmas. 1 all of the sticker books that my friend Audrey has. 2 reindeer elf. 3 bars that are in gymnastics and it is only for summer. 4 a puppy that is very cute. Love Hallie

Dear Santa,

How are you and the elves? For Christmas I would like a majik mix and a pupe and a kitin and a bog cot. Frum, Klara

Dear Santa,

Dos Rodeof egsist? Do you like kcoclte cookies? I am giving this to you because you are nice to boys and girls all around the world and you a good persen to wananather and to people. I wood like enething you give me. I relly wish for and hope for is my mom and dad and my brother Love Ella

Dear Santa,

Dear Mom how are you? I want a monster truck for Christmas. Merry Christmas! Fredy

Dear Santa,

I want a lot of stuff for Christmas and I want a PC and all that stuff I hope that you come here safely Love Ari

Dear Santa,

It is cold here. But make sure to give your reindeer a carite? I would like new shoes, papre, and cookies. Lave Lailah

Dear Santa,

How are you that you Santa you give all good present the present are fun and good I love Santa you fun Santa I hop the reindeer are good I hop you have a grat Christmas to Santa. From Brandon

Dear Santa,

How are the elves? I am wandering if you give my flimmly presents. I wat airpod pro for me. Love Elijah

Dear Santa,

I want the wld to have no wars. And for my family to be kind to me. And for me I want a Lego Fris Hotel and mrore lago pese. Thank you saint Love Kendall

Dear Santa,

I hope you can come to my house on December 25th. And I hope your reindeer are ok and I want sume for Christmas. Love Anyan