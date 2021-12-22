Mrs. Mari Sprakel 2nd grade Ponca Elementary

The following letters are from Mrs. Mari Sprakel’s second graders at Ponca Elementary in Ponca, Neb.

Dear Santa,

Hi Merry Christmas. I want three things. First I want a chinchilla and can I really need an elf can I please get one? Can I also Eerie Elmentary book?

Love, Zoey

Dear Santa,

I hope I made the nice list. One thing I would like is a ukelele. I really need new curtains for my room. I would also like some Ranger in Time books.

Love, Maggie

Dear Santa,

Hi! How are you doing? One thing I want for Christmas is a skateboard. I will also need a helmet. I would like Diary of a Pug Books to read. I hope you have a Merry Christmas!

Love, Ridgley

Dear Santa,

Hi I have tried to be really good this year. One thing I want is an iPod. I really need a new Bible this year. My favorite books are football, baseballs and a basketball, books.

Love, Myles C.

Dear Santa,

Hello! I have been trying to be good this year. I want a piano. I need some new books to read. I will miss my elf when he leaves.

Love, Olivia B.

Dear Santa,

Hello! I want a lego boat with a dinosaur. A need a new pair of snowpants. I want Minecraft books to read.

Love, Bently B.

Dear Santa,

How is it going at there? Do you have a big tree? For Chrisimas I need more blankets. One thing I want is a dirt bike. A book I want is called Could it be Kyler?

Love, Rhett F. 12/7/21

December 7, 2021

Dear Santa,

Hi, I have been good. I want a Michael Vich Jersey and a Calvin Johnson Jersey. Some thing I need is the series of Magic Tree House books. I want to know if there are bad elves, ard they green and brown. Bye Santa.

Love Jase U.

Dear Santa,

Hi! I have tried to be really good this year. The thing that I want is a gecko and I need new shoes and shirt for Chrimas. And I like books to my favorit book is Bad guys.

Love, Kyler S.

Dear Santa,

Hi! Do you know what I would like for Christmas? I would like a skateboard. I need a box of monkey noodles. My favorite book series is Bfg. I was wondering who is on the top of your list? Please write back!

Love, Elizabeth R.

Dear Santa,

Hi! I am a good boy. I want 25 presints. I want 4 books called MINEcraft. I really want you to send me a letter. I also can you not switch my Elf? He is so cute. I would love to meet you sometime. Can you please get me a Lego Harry potter villige.

Love, Aiden P.

Dear Santa,

Hi! I hope you can make it. I want a mall for Christmas. I need some shoes. My favorite books is Baby mouse. PS I will wait for you at my window!

Love, Audrey

Dear Santa,

I’ve tried to be really good this year. I want an iPhone. I need new clothes. My favorite books are Dog Man series. Santa have a merry Christmas.

Love, Wayde

Dear Santa,

I’ve tried to be really nice this year. I want a slime kit. I need new headphones. My favorite books are Dark Diaries. Say hi to the reideer for me!

Love Jenna

Dear Santa,

I’ve tried to be really nice this year. I want Nintendo I need a smart watch. My favorite books are Dog Men. Say hi to the reindeer for me!

Love Buchanann

Dear Santa,

I’ve tried to be nice this year. I want a drone. I need a new shovel. My favorite books are dinosaur books. Say hi to the reindeer for me!

Love, Ethan

Dear Santa,

I’ve tried to be really nice this year. I want an xbox 1. I need some new shoes. My favorite books are Dog Man. Say hi to the reindeer.

Love, Beau

Dear Santa,

I’ve tried to be really nice this year. I want a new blue bike. I need a new little phone case. My favorite books are Dragon Muster. Say hi to Jimmy the elf for me!

Love, Myles

Dear Santa,

I’ve tried to be really nice this year. I want a phone. I need a new blanket. My favorite book is Dog Man. I love my elves.

Love, Katie

Dear Santa,

I’ve tried to be really nice this year. I want a ps5. I need new pants. My favorite books are Dog Man books. Say hi to the reindeer for me!

Love, Hunter

Dear Santa,

I’ve tried to be good this year. I want a new Minecraft watch. I need some new gloves and a new hat. My favorite books are Bad Kitty. Say hi to the reindeer for me!

Love, Zoan

Dear Santa,

I’ve tried to be really nice this year. I want a Tyreek jersey. I need new shoes. My favorite books are Dog Man. Say hi to Freddey and Sophia.

Love, Isaiah

Dear Santa,

I’ve tried to be really nice this year. Can I please have a journal with pencils? Can I have sloth T-shirts please? Can I have Diary of a Wimpy Kid books please? Can I have new shoes? Say hi to the reindeer for me! Love,

Kenlynn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0