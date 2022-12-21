 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mrs. Meyers River Valley

  • 0

The following letters are from Mrs. Meyers’ second-grade class at River Valley.

Dear Santa,

My name is Jacie I want a phone for Chris. I want a Raibow doll for Chris. I want a dollname for Chris. I have ben good and dad. I want 100 F Jet. I am 7 and in 2 grad. Love, Jacie

Dear Santa,

My name is Greeley. I am 7 years old. I want a goff blanket for chrimas. I want a soff Pillow for chrismas. Love, Greeley

Dear Santa,

My name is Uriah. I have been good. I am 8 years old. I whant socr glovs. And a iphone 14. Thank you. From, Uriah

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I live in Correctionville. Can I want a cperter. My name is Journey. Can I get some LOLS. Can I get some shos. Can i get some close. Can i get some pans. Can i get a bar. Can I get a balinsbem. Love Journey!

Dear Santa,

My name is Millie. I live Correctionville. I have bing good I am 8. I wont a stof cat and a miltare stet. I wont my Dad to be happey with my stisrd. That the best crismis. Love, Millie

Dear Santa,

I am Willa. I live in cushing. I am 7l. I thank I have been good. I want a stroler. I want a macup palit. Love, Willa

Dear Santa,

You are the best Santa. I want a stuf unikorn. You are good and cool. I like Elf. I benn good so I make cooeck aat my greenes home. I waet a I pone ples. I went to Remsen at Nith. I went to my old frend Nora home and we went to a stor to get my mom a preste. My mom will open at Criismst day. I hop my mom well like it. I wus good at skool and I’m 8 yers old. I like my famiey. XOXO Daphne

Dear Santa,

My name is Elizabeth. I relly wont a gutr for chrismas and I want my family to be to gether for crismas. I have bin good and I wont a iphon 12 pro. You are the best Santa, Elizabeth.

Dear Santa,

My name is Emma. I live in Anthon. I have been good. Can you get me a gabby doll house set. Can you also get me a runbo hight doll house set. Can you also get me a Phon. Can you also get me 100 baby alive dolls. Love Emma

Dear Santa,

My name is Liam. I am soupar gould. I whath a bebe gun. I love Santa. I whath a lot of money. I Love Santa, Liam

Dear Santa,

My name is Coulter. Thank you for sending the elf’s and the elf pets. I would like a toy bolt atchen rifel. And a otomatic shot gun. Hunting clothes. And clothes and a tech mobrik sniper rifel. Love Coulter

Dear Santa,

Hiy may name is Bryson. I live in Cherokee. I want WWII bomen and amerecen bomer and 200 of the ml I want 200 amerecen and Loren tank! I want a lot of WWII guys! WWII! Boats mindcraft nether portes! Love, Bryson

