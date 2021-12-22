Mrs. Oakley 2nd grade Perry Creek Elementary

The following letters are from Mrs. Oakley’s second-grade class at Perry Creek Elementary.

Dear Santa,

For chirstmas I want Ratchet from the transformers dark of the moon, and an infinity bokugon. I also want jazz, but I think somewon else will get me that so yar but I do want irnhide from Transformers. MERRY CHIRSTMAS SANTA

Love, Jack L.

Dear Santa,

I want pokemon kard. I want dog man. I want in elf. I want can be. I want benbongons. Benbelgshor nitendo choke it. I phon. Yobu nitendo gam shepis. Mere Christmas. Huvrbord.

Colton

Dear Santa,

Kan I get a book I like to read and can I get nail polish I like paenting my nails and can I get a kalender I want to know what day it is and can I get a phone I want to call my dad he dos’it live here and can I get a hoverbord and two more thing can I get earrings I am going to pears my ears Last but not least can I get elf on the shelf please. Merry Christmas Santa Love Chasity.

Dear Santa,

I love budy the elf and I want a idomis rex toy a jack in the box a nomle scuter a lego box with something to build a photo of a french ble dog a hotwell a teddy bear two sticky hands the scorpeyes rex

from Terryn

Dear Santa,

I would like drawing books for drawing. New shoes, a sloth, pop its, any kind of pencil, books. And to have fun with my friends and family. Merry Christmas Santa

Love, Baelie

Dear Santa,

I want a Earth globe and a timer. Merry Christmas Santa.

Avery

Dear Santa,

I want Kirby and the lost island for the notendo a huverbord, a pokemon lago set, a rainbow rare pokemon card, a plush peachu, and a x box, a ps1. Merry Christmas, Santa.

From: Caden

Dear Santa,

I want a PS5, nerf guns, Roblox card, 800 robuts, a pc, a catt how do your elfs work?

Mary Santa, Nafy

Dear Santa,

I wold like for 13.50 Vbadks cards and new xbox contlr. Santa, you are the best holerbay

Teddy

Dear Santa,

Plese give me a ipod and a ipone. Pleese!! and Bob. Merry Christmas, Santa.

Love Liam

Dear Santa,

I want a monkey, L.O.L. glamper, L.O.L. house, Amarican girl doll, Amarican girl doll colothes, Rainbow high doll house, a cat. Merry Christmas Santa1

From, Ryleigh J. Also can I have a hamster?

Dear Santa,

I want a ps5 and a Xbox and a bike and a iphone 13 pro and a lot of toys and a headset and a ipod and a imac and a Jet.

From Orlando K. Merry Christmas Santa and one more thing a hover board.

Dear Santa,

I want a computer and a iphone 16 pro for Crismas,

From Braxton S.

Dear Santa,

I want Goo Jig 200 galusee Atack Hero. Merry Christmas Santa.

Joshua

Dear Santa,

Pesbis men Citin. I Phone. Watch. (Please bring me a kitten and an iphone.)

Merry Christmas Santa, Senit

Dear Santa,

For cristmas I want my mom to get ten hours of sleep I want a new scarf and mittens for my mom and brother. My baby brother keeps us up. I want $100 for my family I want sweters for my dogs and cats, I want my family to ingoy theirs presents. Merry Christmas.

Lilly

Dear Santa,

I’m Beckett A. These are the things I want for chrismas. Here’s my list. I want a I phone 13, hoverboard, Gameboy, one trillon dollars, Ps5, sulfer, geometry dash handbook, DDr, neon night light, minecraft for wii, vrset, candy, turntable, more candy, some cookies left over, iPad, computer, bunkbed, stufed sturgeon, even more candy, Parrot. Merry Chrismas.

Beckett

Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas is to spend lots of time with my family and have fun

merry Christmas Santa, Colin

Dear Santa,

I want a iPhone 13 and a iphone 12, LOL, new shoes, summer shirts and summer shorts, fake nails, a watch and fake make up, a chocker and a neckleas.

Merry Christmas Santa Divora

Dear Santa,

I want a dog and a toy gun, and toys and i phone 13 and hover board and PS5 and a mansion and a pup and melin dollars. Merry Christmas Santa fome Angelise C.

Dear Santa,

I want pokemon cards. I want a fidgit pack. I want books. I want makup. I want a havrdrod. I want a sloth a rele one.

Merry Christmas Santa, Liz/Elizabeth

Dear Santa,

I want a basketball. I want a puppy. I want a TV controller. I don’t want coal! And I want a video game.

Merry Christmas, love Sebastian

Dear Santa,

I want a nrfa guns. I want 1 iphone. I want 1 video game. I want 1 havrbord. Merry Christmas Santa.

Form: Kellan T.

Dear Santa,

I want a PS5 and PS5 controlers and a new basketball like a orange basketball that is a 2 grade basketball and xbox 360 with controlers and 500,0000 robux and V-buks and a new 2 grade football and a new PS4 with new controlers and that’s it.

Mason

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0