Mrs. Oakley Perry Creek Elementary

The following letters are from Mrs. Oakley’s second-grade class at Perry Creek Elementary in Sioux City.

Dear Santa,

I hope you bring more kindness to the world. For our country please give us money for the peer I would like more presents for all the kids for Sioux City. Last but not least I would love a phone for Christmas. Thank you, Filly

Dear Santa,

I hope you bring less starvation to the wolrd. For our country please give us no more fights. I would like more jobs for Sioux City. Last but not least I would love a new water bottle for Christmas. Thank you, Keyan

Dear Santa,

I hope you brig more kindness to the world. For our country please give us more trees. I would like less trash for Sioux City Last but not least I would love a phone for Christmas. Thank you, Riana

Dear Santa,

I hope you bring more kindness to the world. For our country please give us no more fighting. I like a cleaner place for Sioux City. Last but not least I would love a phone for Christmas. Thank you, Arleth

Dear Santa,

I hope you bring more food to the world. For our country please give us more trees. I would like a cleaner place for Sioux City. Last but not least I would love a phone for Christmas. Thank you, Nura

Dear Santa,

I hope you bring caring to the world. For our country please give us mora trees. I would like less trash for Sioux City. Last but not least I would love a rc car for Christmas. From Logan

Dear Santa,

I hope you bring a good elf to the world. For our country please give us peace. I would like kindness for Sioux City. Last but not least I would love a paint ball gun for Christmas. Thank you, Axel

Dear Santa,

I hop you bring food to giv us the wold for Sioux City Last but not least I would love Happyness for Chrimas. I would like telascop more water botls and more food more scool more jobs what I want for Chrimas is telescop, thank you, Zariya

Dear Santa,

I hope you bring more food to the world! For our country please give us more trees free food. For Sioux City. Last but not least I would love new markers for Chritmas. Thank you, Marylee

Dear Santa,

I hope you bring food to the world. For our country please give us more trees. I would like free food for Sioux City. Last but not least I would love a PS5 for Christmas. Thank you, River

Dear Santa,

I hope you bring more kindness to the world for our country please give us more trees health. Would like give us less trash Last but not least would love a baby dog for Christmas. Thank you Sophia

Dear Santa,

I hope you bing more kindness to the world. For our conutry please give us health. I would like a cleaner place for Sioux City. Last but not least I would love a Shuishmallow for Christmas. Thank you, Charlie

Dear Santa,

I hope you bring food to the world. For our country, please give us money for the poor. I would like free food for Sioux City. Last but not least I would love rainbow VR goggles. Thank you, Aiden

Dear Santa,

I hope you bring more caring to the world. For our country please give us health. I would like better weather for Sioux City. Last but not least I would love for my Mom to get better for Christmas. Thank you, Charlotte

Dear Santa,

I hope you bring more kindness to the world. For our country please give us no more fighting. I would like free food for Sioux City Last but not least I would love the rarest fruit in the world for Christmas. Thank you, Ryan

Dear Santa,

I hope you bring more kindness to the world. For our countrey please give us more food. I would like more Happyness for Sioux City. Last but not least I would like everyone to be happy for Christmas. Love, Emry

Dear Santa,

I hope you bring money for the world. For our country please give us health. I world like more presists all the kids for Sioux City. Last but not least I would like a rc car for Christmas. Thank you, Eli

Dear Santa,

I hope you bring more animals to the world. For our country please give us more trees. I would like less trash for Sioux City. Last but not least I would love a stuffed animal. Thank you, Baylee

Dear Santa,

I hope you bring no wars to the world. For our country please give us more money for the poor. I would like peace for Sioux City. Last but not least I would love a Foodie min brand for Christmas. Thank you, Ana

Dear Santa,

I hope you bring more elf on the shelf to the world for our country. Please give us treats. I would like to have a geat Christmas for Sioux City. Last but not least I would love real art supplies for Christmas. Thank you, Santa Claus. From Chelsea

Dear Santa,

I hope you bring no war to the world. For are country please give us more food. I would like love for Sioux City. Last but not least I would love Madden 23 for Christmas. Thank you, Mason

Dear Santa,

I hope you bring kindness to the world. For our country please give us hope. I would the good luck give for Sioux City. Last but not least I would love Christmas for Christmas. Thank you, Cody