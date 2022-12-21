 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Sioux City Journal is partnering with Fleet Farm who are sponsoring 1,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Mrs. Oakley Perry Creek Elementary

  • 0

The following letters are from Mrs. Oakley’s second-grade class at Perry Creek Elementary in Sioux City.

Dear Santa,

I hope you bring more kindness to the world. For our country please give us money for the peer I would like more presents for all the kids for Sioux City. Last but not least I would love a phone for Christmas. Thank you, Filly

Dear Santa,

I hope you bring less starvation to the wolrd. For our country please give us no more fights. I would like more jobs for Sioux City. Last but not least I would love a new water bottle for Christmas. Thank you, Keyan

Dear Santa,

I hope you brig more kindness to the world. For our country please give us more trees. I would like less trash for Sioux City Last but not least I would love a phone for Christmas. Thank you, Riana

People are also reading…

Dear Santa,

I hope you bring more kindness to the world. For our country please give us no more fighting. I like a cleaner place for Sioux City. Last but not least I would love a phone for Christmas. Thank you, Arleth

Dear Santa,

I hope you bring more food to the world. For our country please give us more trees. I would like a cleaner place for Sioux City. Last but not least I would love a phone for Christmas. Thank you, Nura

Dear Santa,

I hope you bring caring to the world. For our country please give us mora trees. I would like less trash for Sioux City. Last but not least I would love a rc car for Christmas. From Logan

Dear Santa,

I hope you bring a good elf to the world. For our country please give us peace. I would like kindness for Sioux City. Last but not least I would love a paint ball gun for Christmas. Thank you, Axel

Dear Santa,

I hop you bring food to giv us the wold for Sioux City Last but not least I would love Happyness for Chrimas. I would like telascop more water botls and more food more scool more jobs what I want for Chrimas is telescop, thank you, Zariya

Dear Santa,

I hope you bring more food to the world! For our country please give us more trees free food. For Sioux City. Last but not least I would love new markers for Chritmas. Thank you, Marylee

Dear Santa,

I hope you bring food to the world. For our country please give us more trees. I would like free food for Sioux City. Last but not least I would love a PS5 for Christmas. Thank you, River

Dear Santa,

I hope you bring more kindness to the world for our country please give us more trees health. Would like give us less trash Last but not least would love a baby dog for Christmas. Thank you Sophia

Dear Santa,

I hope you bing more kindness to the world. For our conutry please give us health. I would like a cleaner place for Sioux City. Last but not least I would love a Shuishmallow for Christmas. Thank you, Charlie

Dear Santa,

I hope you bring food to the world. For our country, please give us money for the poor. I would like free food for Sioux City. Last but not least I would love rainbow VR goggles. Thank you, Aiden

Dear Santa,

I hope you bring more caring to the world. For our country please give us health. I would like better weather for Sioux City. Last but not least I would love for my Mom to get better for Christmas. Thank you, Charlotte

Dear Santa,

I hope you bring more kindness to the world. For our country please give us no more fighting. I would like free food for Sioux City Last but not least I would love the rarest fruit in the world for Christmas. Thank you, Ryan

Dear Santa,

I hope you bring more kindness to the world. For our countrey please give us more food. I would like more Happyness for Sioux City. Last but not least I would like everyone to be happy for Christmas. Love, Emry

Dear Santa,

I hope you bring money for the world. For our country please give us health. I world like more presists all the kids for Sioux City. Last but not least I would like a rc car for Christmas. Thank you, Eli

Dear Santa,

I hope you bring more animals to the world. For our country please give us more trees. I would like less trash for Sioux City. Last but not least I would love a stuffed animal. Thank you, Baylee

Dear Santa,

I hope you bring no wars to the world. For our country please give us more money for the poor. I would like peace for Sioux City. Last but not least I would love a Foodie min brand for Christmas. Thank you, Ana

Dear Santa,

I hope you bring more elf on the shelf to the world for our country. Please give us treats. I would like to have a geat Christmas for Sioux City. Last but not least I would love real art supplies for Christmas. Thank you, Santa Claus. From Chelsea

Dear Santa,

I hope you bring no war to the world. For are country please give us more food. I would like love for Sioux City. Last but not least I would love Madden 23 for Christmas. Thank you, Mason

Dear Santa,

I hope you bring kindness to the world. For our country please give us hope. I would the good luck give for Sioux City. Last but not least I would love Christmas for Christmas. Thank you, Cody

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News