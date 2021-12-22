Mrs Palsma kluckhohn elementary Le Mars

The following letters are from Mrs. Palsma’s class at Kluckhohn Elementary School in Le Mars, Iowa.

Dear Santa,

Can you get me a Netendo swich with a consll? Can I have a I phone? Can I have on millin dollars?

From: Leelyn A.

Dear Santa,

Can I have an Nintendo switch? Becuase two of my freinds have one and my cousin has one. Can I have a TV? Becuase my Dad wants me to get one. Can I have pajamas becuase my Mom wants me to get some.

From Parker

Dear Santa,

I wont a huvbol and a I fon 12 and nitelit and LOL and a drean fon. I wont alarm klow moon light old doll and Barbie school. I wont a new lunch box. Can I have a Ninetendo switch? Ples can it be be gold?

From Aubrie

Dear Santa,

I am triing my best at math. Can I have a careokee mashean? That was fun! And a car my size? Pleas and thank you. And more barbeas and a howse that goes with the barbes and a cooking set.

From Kyler R.

Dear Santa,

What is your job like? For Crismis I want a huvbord. OMG LOL dolls. I also want gliter pens with a note book. My elf’s name is Clara but for short I call her Clar. I allso want a popit.

Love Sophia B.

Dear Santa,

Can I have a laptop? My Mom has one so I want one to. Can I also have sam kitins? I want kitins becaus Dallas died so I want anather pet. How are your elfs? Can I also have a rainbow high doll all of them. Pleass and thank you.

Love, Hal C.

Dear Santa,

I want a bike I want a stuft pupe. I want a mobeel because my bruther won’t share his. I saw you once. Thank you for bringing our presints.

Love Lila C.

Dear Santa,

Can you buy a house. Why cause we pay for the tv and wifi. We are loosing light and money. And can my Mom and Dad have an Iphone 13 pro max. Cause the Iphone 13 pro max is new. Never mind we don’t need a house sorry. May I have a laptop because I don’t like my ipad. I have two brothers and four sisters.

Your friend Nyamuont

Dear Santa,

I wish for a new dog coller for my dog and can it be green or blue? I wish for a I phone 12 and can it be black or white? I wish for a bit of littel cookie cuters for the clae.

Love Casey D.

Dear Santa,

Can I get a elf? I wont to see your rander. Can I haf you come to my party? Can you put Max?

Love Brecken

Dear Santa,

May I get a unicorn costume four my Amarikin girl doll? So I can dress her up. May I get a Majic Mixie because I love making poshins. May I get a LOL but a big one so I can play?

From Gwendolyn F.

Dear Santa,

Can I ha’ve brownies so I can share with the class plese? Can I have a huvr bord. Plese? Can I have a Nintendo swich plese? Can I have a littel puppy Plese and thake you. Can I see Rudolph?

From Sae’cion K.

Dear Santa,

I have been working so hard. I wish I coud have mackup because I love being sassy. I wish I could have figits because I love playing with them.

From Hadley K.

Dear Santa,

What’s your favorite color? I want a phone for Crisemis. I also want phote film for Crisemis. I want a moon light for Christmas. I want a skull.

From: Titus K. p.s. I love you Santa

Dear Santa,

Are you real or are you fake? If you are real, may I have some monny and toys? Monny for me and my famaly to help people that don’t have monny too. Do you want milk and cookies? And monny for my ancecters?

From a seccent grader Lucie L.

Dear Santa,

Can I have an Nintendo switch? I was good this year. Even when my siblings are annoing me. And I don’t even have an Nintendo switch.

From, Geu M.

Dear Santa,

Can I have a rafl tickit because I have tried my best at school? Can I have a 2022 YZ65 because I have ben good at school?

Love Kasen N.

Dear Santa,

I wish I had a Ipod but my Mom and Dad wouldn’t let me. I want a Ipod because my Ipod is cracked. I’ve been really good this year. I hope I get really good presents. I don’t no really what I want for Christmas.

Love Blakely P. Please!!!

Dear Santa,

I hope I don’t get coll for crismis and I want a dirt bike and a reoll gun becaus I work hard arod the farme and at are houes. And if I get a gun I will take hunting safety cors. And then I will go hunting and it will be fun.

From, Sawyer

Dear Santa,

Hi Sana. My name is Joey. For cirsmis I wont a hockey net and I wont a new hockey stick. Mary cirsmis Santa. I am going to let you opin my calinder. Namber 24.

Love Joey S.

Dear Santa,

Can you please get a Ipad? So I can call my uncle Mark. And can you let other kids be my friend? Can you help me to be good at school and home? And can you get me a doll? Because my sister has one too!

Love Myiesha S.

Dear Santa,

I want a laptop. So I can do more songs and dance because me and Maddison like that. We dance out the song. Also want figets to play with and a nitendo. See you soon.

Love Brea S.

Dear Santa,

I was good this year. Can I have a intend switch? I also want a phone, dirt bike pet baby god and hot wheals. I was trying to lison. Plaese can I have them?

Love Brantley V.

Dear Santa,

I want snow pants. I have no snow pants. I have a wish to get Mom back. Because fellow stool it. I am sad. I want a nerf gun because I want to battlee so I can shoot and pretend that we are in Call of Duty.

From Khavonie M.

