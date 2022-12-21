 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mrs. Petersen Sgt Bluff

The following letters are from Mrs. Petersen’s Class- 2nd Grade at Sergeant Bluff Luton.

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! My name is Akur and I am 7 years old. Are you and your elves busy getting ready? For Christmas this year I would like a bike, skateboard, and remote control car.

Love, Akur

Dear Santa,

My name is Jada and I am 7 years old. Please drop my presents off at my house because I’ll be staying there at Christmas. For Christmas I would like LOL Dolls, 5 Mini Surprise toys, soft blankets, a new phone, and LOL Doll animals.

Love, Jada B.

Dear Santa,

How are you? I am doing good. I am very excited for you to come visit and will leave some snacks for you and your reindeer. What I want for Christmas is a computer at home, a youtube setup, a faster charger for my computer, some books, paint setup, and an globe of the Earth.

Love, Johnny B.

Dear Santa,

My name is Jevin and I am 7 years old. Please drop my presents off at my house because I’ll be staying there at Christmas. For Christmas I would like a new nerf gun.

Love, Jevin

Dear Santa,

My name is Ahriya and I am 8 years old. Please drop my presents off at my Grandma’s house because I’ll be staying there for Christmas. For Christmas I would like 3 boy elves and 3 girl elves for my siblings and myself. Thank you Santa.

Love, Ahriya H.

Dear Santa,

My name is Archie and I am 7 years old. How is Rudolph doing? Please drop my presents off at my house. For Christmas I would like a Chromebook, an RC Car, and a drone please.

Love, Archie I.

Dear Santa,

How are you? I am doing good. I am very excited for you to come visit and will leave some snacks for you and your reindeer. What I want for Christmas is a picture of my old dog, a pro camera, and Gabby’s dollhouse.

Love, Amelia

Dear Santa,

My name is Brody K. and I am 8 years old. Please drop my presents off at my house because I’ll be staying there at Christmas. For Christmas I would like an HP Chromebook, farming toys, and a 1025r with a loader.

Love, Brody K.

Dear Santa,

My name is Ella and I am 7 years old. Please drop my presents off at my house and my grandma’s house because I’ll be at both houses this Christmas. For Christmas I would like a baby Yoda, legos, and foxy from Lanky Box please.

Love, Ella l.

Dear Santa,

Happy Holidays! How is Rudolph? I have tried very hard to be good this year. For Christmas I would like a new

Tablet and a new

phone.

Love, Layla L.

Dear Santa,

My name is Paxton and I am 8 years old. Please drop my presents off at mom’s or grandma’s house because I’ll be staying there for Christmas. For Christmas I would like a big Huggy-Wuggy stuffy and a Venom action figure.

Love, Paxton

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! My name is Noah and I am 7 years old. Are you and your elves busy getting ready? For Christmas this year I would like a Lego set, a costume set, and dinosaurs from the new movie.

Love, Noah M.

Dear Santa,

How are you? I am doing good. I am very excited for you to come visit and will leave some snacks for you and your reindeer. What I want for Christmas is a new phone and 3 slimes.

Love, Brynlee M.

Dear Santa,

My name is Adelynn M. and I am 7 years old. Thank you for giving me a make up set last year. This year for Christmas I would like lots of earrings, a bigger makeup set, a Iphone 14 pro, a HP Chromebook, and the kind of earrings that are called hoops.

Love, Adelynn M.

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! My name is Ryker and I am 7 years old. Are you and your elves busy getting ready? For Christmas this year I would like a leather jacket, a pair of purple basketball shoes and a Jets Breece Hall black jersey.

Love, Ryker Jordan R.

Dear Santa,

Happy Holidays! How is Rudolph? I have tried very hard to be good this year. For Christmas I would like a new pool table, RC Car that looks like a shark, and a doll house.

Love, Charlie S.

Dear Santa,

How are you? I am doing good. I am very excited for you to come visit and will leave some snacks for you and your reindeer. What I want for Christmas is pokemon cards, pokemon dog tags, and pokemon sweatshirts.

Love, Tyson W.

Dear Santa,

My name is LIam and I am 8 years old. Please drop my presents off at my house because I’ll be staying there at Christmas. For Christmas I would like a nerf gun, Army toys, an XBox, and a stuffed alligator.

Love, Liam C.

Dear Santa,

Happy Holidays! How is Rudolph? I have tried very hard to be good this year. For Christmas I would like a gymnastics bar, slime, a Baby Alive doll, Foodie Mini Brands, Art supplies, and fidgets

Love, Lillie R.

Dear Santa,

My name is Lillyanna and I am 7 years old. Please drop my presents off at my house because I’ll be staying there at Christmas. For Christmas I would like cat toys for Bob, cat and dog stuffies, a candy cane cat, a new cat, a new dog for my brother, barbies, OMG Fierce LOL surprise doll,and Baby Alive doll.

Love, Lillyanna P.

