Mrs. Petersen Sgt Bluff

The following letters are from Mrs. Petersen’s Class- 2nd Grade at Sergeant Bluff Luton.
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! My name is Akur and I am 7 years old. Are you and your elves busy getting ready? For Christmas this year I would like a bike, skateboard, and remote control car.
Love, Akur
Dear Santa,
My name is Jada and I am 7 years old. Please drop my presents off at my house because I’ll be staying there at Christmas. For Christmas I would like LOL Dolls, 5 Mini Surprise toys, soft blankets, a new phone, and LOL Doll animals.
Love, Jada B.
Dear Santa,
How are you? I am doing good. I am very excited for you to come visit and will leave some snacks for you and your reindeer. What I want for Christmas is a computer at home, a youtube setup, a faster charger for my computer, some books, paint setup, and an globe of the Earth.
People are also reading…
Love, Johnny B.
Dear Santa,
My name is Jevin and I am 7 years old. Please drop my presents off at my house because I’ll be staying there at Christmas. For Christmas I would like a new nerf gun.
Love, Jevin
Dear Santa,
My name is Ahriya and I am 8 years old. Please drop my presents off at my Grandma’s house because I’ll be staying there for Christmas. For Christmas I would like 3 boy elves and 3 girl elves for my siblings and myself. Thank you Santa.
Love, Ahriya H.
Dear Santa,
My name is Archie and I am 7 years old. How is Rudolph doing? Please drop my presents off at my house. For Christmas I would like a Chromebook, an RC Car, and a drone please.
Love, Archie I.
Dear Santa,
How are you? I am doing good. I am very excited for you to come visit and will leave some snacks for you and your reindeer. What I want for Christmas is a picture of my old dog, a pro camera, and Gabby’s dollhouse.
Love, Amelia
Dear Santa,
My name is Brody K. and I am 8 years old. Please drop my presents off at my house because I’ll be staying there at Christmas. For Christmas I would like an HP Chromebook, farming toys, and a 1025r with a loader.
Love, Brody K.
Dear Santa,
My name is Ella and I am 7 years old. Please drop my presents off at my house and my grandma’s house because I’ll be at both houses this Christmas. For Christmas I would like a baby Yoda, legos, and foxy from Lanky Box please.
Love, Ella l.
Dear Santa,
Happy Holidays! How is Rudolph? I have tried very hard to be good this year. For Christmas I would like a new
Tablet and a new
phone.
Love, Layla L.
Dear Santa,
My name is Paxton and I am 8 years old. Please drop my presents off at mom’s or grandma’s house because I’ll be staying there for Christmas. For Christmas I would like a big Huggy-Wuggy stuffy and a Venom action figure.
Love, Paxton
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! My name is Noah and I am 7 years old. Are you and your elves busy getting ready? For Christmas this year I would like a Lego set, a costume set, and dinosaurs from the new movie.
Love, Noah M.
Dear Santa,
How are you? I am doing good. I am very excited for you to come visit and will leave some snacks for you and your reindeer. What I want for Christmas is a new phone and 3 slimes.
Love, Brynlee M.
Dear Santa,
My name is Adelynn M. and I am 7 years old. Thank you for giving me a make up set last year. This year for Christmas I would like lots of earrings, a bigger makeup set, a Iphone 14 pro, a HP Chromebook, and the kind of earrings that are called hoops.
Love, Adelynn M.
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! My name is Ryker and I am 7 years old. Are you and your elves busy getting ready? For Christmas this year I would like a leather jacket, a pair of purple basketball shoes and a Jets Breece Hall black jersey.
Love, Ryker Jordan R.
Dear Santa,
Happy Holidays! How is Rudolph? I have tried very hard to be good this year. For Christmas I would like a new pool table, RC Car that looks like a shark, and a doll house.
Love, Charlie S.
Dear Santa,
How are you? I am doing good. I am very excited for you to come visit and will leave some snacks for you and your reindeer. What I want for Christmas is pokemon cards, pokemon dog tags, and pokemon sweatshirts.
Love, Tyson W.
Dear Santa,
My name is LIam and I am 8 years old. Please drop my presents off at my house because I’ll be staying there at Christmas. For Christmas I would like a nerf gun, Army toys, an XBox, and a stuffed alligator.
Love, Liam C.
Dear Santa,
Happy Holidays! How is Rudolph? I have tried very hard to be good this year. For Christmas I would like a gymnastics bar, slime, a Baby Alive doll, Foodie Mini Brands, Art supplies, and fidgets
Love, Lillie R.
Dear Santa,
My name is Lillyanna and I am 7 years old. Please drop my presents off at my house because I’ll be staying there at Christmas. For Christmas I would like cat toys for Bob, cat and dog stuffies, a candy cane cat, a new cat, a new dog for my brother, barbies, OMG Fierce LOL surprise doll,and Baby Alive doll.
Love, Lillyanna P.