The following letters are from Mrs. Plathe’s second-grade class at Le Mars Community School.

Dear Santa,

How are your raindeer? Please can I have a pss, sonic 2 toys, Sonic frontiers, 100,00s, sonic maina, and a robot with a remote control that can control the robot? From Emad

Dear Santa,

Thak you for last years presents but this year can I please have another Amarican doll, a Squishmello, roller skats, a 3D pen, please another watch, a drum set, Korge, and a cat colering Book? I hope you have a wonderfull Chitsmas and thank you! From, Marli

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa How IS The north pole? How is the elfs? Thaks for the Last year Presents. I will Leve ckoces and carists and milk. I Hope my present some. I hope I in the List Santa this year can I plese have a 3D per kitchen set Drum set phone robe x gift card. Thanks happy holidays from Santi

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? We are going to leave carrots for them. And cookies with eggnog for your. Can I please have a squishmellow, How 2 draw 101 animals II and more light brights? From, Gideon

Dear Santa,

How is the north pool? Can I please have a rainbow high doll car. Can I please have a roblox gift card. Can I please have a SwitchPink one please. Merry Chrirmist! From, Heilee

Dear Santa,

Are you doing well at the north pole? Are the elves working hard? Can I please have math book was is and a tablet? Thank you Merry Chirsmistmas! From Kal

Dear Santa,

How are you. I now you are bive. But please can I have a 3D pen, narf bow, and a 3D pen kase. I hop you have a grat chrismas!! Adam

Dear Santa,

How is your rarnder doing? Can I plese have a dron, a drum set, a rc car, a hover bord, kas, a X-box a nerf bow and a kids watch? I hope you have a good Christmas. From: Hunter to: Santa

Dear Santa,

How is Fred the elf? Please Santa can I have a Marinet doll house, stuffed animal raindeer. Please santa can you get Buddy a toy ball. Please and a phitcher of toby thank you for everything your friend Madison

Dear Santa,

How are your randes? Can I ples haf a 3D pen can I ples haf a Squishmalo? Can I ples haf a food mine bran. Thank you. From Brynlee

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa, how is the wethr? I hope you will make it too tawan this yere. Can I have ipad, Hall to di2neland, romot control dron majic toy cit for kid’s. that is it than you by! Frum Lia

Dear Santa,

Thak you for all the speshl things that you have done please get me a huver bord, please get me a phone case, please get me some candy. I love you guys keep up the good work merry Christmas. THANK YOU! And tell Rudoff I sud Hi. love Mia

Dear Santa,

I hope you get all the presents rapd in time! Wat I wont for Christmas is a 3D pen, a guitar, a apple wach, a iphone 13, a ipad, a ipod, a cunputer. From Elyzah

Dear Santa,

How are you. Please get for Christmas robox, a Iphon 14, a X-box, a oculus, a 3D pen, a Drone, a Kid watch and Cash. And Merry Christmas. From Rhodan

Dear Santa,

Thank you santa for the gfits last year. This year for Christmas can I please have oculus, a 3d pen, please a drone, shuger scrub please. a remoat control car, and a phone. Thank you Santa! From: Claire H.

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the presents from last year. This year can I please have a echo dot? And a remote control helicopter? And a black panthern clows and mask? And a nife? Thank you! From, Hazel

Dear Santa,

How are the raindeer? May I please have a dog, a video camera, a fashon stage, a light up basket ball and hoop, a drome, and roller blades. I hope you injoy Chirstmas, Love Avery

Dear Santa,

Can I have a sonicmania please. a sonicfrontiers, a drone, please. a pet kitten, and a rodotto, rodot’s. Please Santa have a marry Christmas Santa! From Trysten M.

Dear Santa,

Thanks for last years presents. Can I please have a hoverboard, a Nintendo, a cat, an iphone 13, a new pair of glasses, an ipad erasable pens, shoes, a drone, makeup, two sweatshirts, leggings, money, roller blades, a three dee pen, a miko, a gizmo watch, a magic set, candy, an easel with paint and a kitten. From Anna

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the presins last year. Can I have an art kit, a bike, anda bron? Thank you! Have a rily good cirstmas! From Elle

Dear Santa,

Are the riandeer doing ok? Is Dasher, Danser, Prancer, Vixsin, Camidl, Quipid, Doner, Blitson, Rodogh felling ok? Thank you for last years presens. Can I have a 3D pen for Chrismas. Frome this year. It will be OK if I don’t get it. Treyton

Dear Santa,

How are you? Can I please have a kids watch, Desck, Trashcan, Backpack, Gader ad pods, football, Swich, Reading lamp, Phon, Dog, Tv, Pensulsharpner, Clock, X-dox, Ipad, Nerfdow, Drone and Oculus. Thank you. From Jacoby

Dear Santa,

Are the raindeer being nice too each other? Can I please get a El chip plushie, A golden Freddy Plushie, A nightmare bonnie plushie, A Rudolph stuffed annamal, Thank you! From Mere

Dear Santa,

How are the randears? Can I please have a puppy, toy anamals, 3D pen, a Kid watch, hacham-olls, Barbe pets, Drone and a remote control dog. From, Brynli

Dear Santa, Pleas can I have a teaser Robot, magnetic monsters, and a Scorpius-Pex. Thank you Santa. Patrick