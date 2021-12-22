Mrs. Rasmussen 2nd Grade Perry Creek Elementary

The following letters are from Mrs. Rasmussen’s second-grade class at Perry Creek Elementary in Sioux City.

Dear Santa,

How is the weather? Please tell me it is okay if you leave a note for me on my table by the t.v.. I want a PS4 if that is okay and I want a phone. Maybe some coal for my grandpa’s furnace. Please and thank you! I love you and my name is Oliver.

Love,

Oliver

Dear Santa,

This year I wanted to write you a letter. I really hope I get presents this year. Now, I want a hatchimal but a big one with little hatchimals in it. I hope I’ve been good this year. Love you Santa, bye!

Your friend,

Denver

Dear Santa,

I got a letter for you Santa. I would like hatchimals, a phone, magic mixes, and surprise me with candy.

Merry Christmas!

Love,

Hannah G.

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a Merry Christmas! I want a little brother, a puppy, a phone, magic mixies, an elf, a skateboard, a rainbow high house doll, and a new bike. That is a lot. I am not sure if you can bring me all of those things. Thank you for keeping me on your list.

Sincerely,

Saige

Dear Santa,

If you can, can you get me some presents? I wish for my family to have a Merry Christmas. I am also wishing for 20 dollars. But, my number one item on my list is a Tech Deck fingerboard. Have a Merry Christmas.

Love,

Wade

Dear Santa,

I would like two presents. First, I love magnets. Is there round ones, please? I also want an Arctic Fox. Thank you so much. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Luka

Dear Santa,

If I could get anything I wanted, I would get an iPhone 13 and a new Christmas tree. I love Christmas. Merry Christmas!

Sincerely,

Annie

Dear Santa,

I hope you come to Sioux City. I hope I get these presents. I would like a new Xbox, a new keyboard and mouse. Santa will you wish me good luck this holiday because I got some things that I did want and some things that I didn’t want last year.

Sincerely,

Karson

Dear Santa,

I want 5 presents for Christmas. I would like an elf on the shelf, a Traxxas X-Maxx, an iPhone, a kitten, and a cute snowman picture for Yennifer because she likes snowmen. She is my friend. Merry Christmas Santa!

Love,

Dallas

Dear Santa,

My brother Taki is being bad. Today he ripped Zart’s book. Also, I wanted to tell you what I wanted for Christmas. I would like a new Turbo bot and roller skates with dragons on it. For Christmas, I will be in Canada with my cousins. Tell my elf Zart to come.

Love,

Dino

Dear Santa,

I would like an elf for Christmas. Then the elf will be able to watch us all of the time. Is it always cold at the North Pole? Can I get a surprise for my mom and dad too? Can I get a letter from the elf? I love you Santa!

Love,

Jaylynn

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a good day. My name is Ivana. I am wishing for a Dobermann dog for Christmas. I am even wishing for an iPhone 13 promax. I want one because I have never had one before. My little sister wants an iPad for Christmas. I understand if you cannot get my sister an iPad. Merry Christmas Santa!

Love,

Ivana

Dear Santa,

How does it look in the North Pole? For Christmas, can I get an RC Car and that is all I want? Oh, I would also like an elf. I hope you have a Merry Christmas!

Love,

Rafael

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I would like to get a new PlayStation controller and headset. I would also like a new bow-fishing bow because my bow is not strong enough. I would also like a new arrow. I hope you have a Merry Christmas!

Love,

Brady

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a Merry Christmas. I do not like to use the word “want” but my Christmas list is: 1. An iPad with stylists. 2. New phone case. 3. Pet hamster. Do reindeer like candy canes?

Love your friend,

Kaiya

Dear Santa,

This year I would like a Microsoft iPad with a keyboard, please. I want this so I can learn how to be better at typing on my computer. I would also like to play computer games with my sister and my cousins. Please and thank you! I was also wondering what is it like in the North Pole?

Your friend,

Atari

Dear Santa,

Do you remember my Grandpa named Keenan McClellan? He caught you one time at his house on Christmas Eve. This is all I want for Christmas: PlayStation controller, Nintendo controller, more ping-pong balls, a go-cart, bb-gun, and ammunition for it. The last thing I want is a fortnight-nerf gun. I hope you have a good Christmas!

Love,

Keenan

Dear Santa,

My name is Yennifer. I am wondering when you are going to read my letter. The first thing I want is a fake mouse because I want to scare my sister with it. I want to scare her because she is always taking my stuff. Next, I want an iPhone13 because I do not have a phone. I would also like an LOL doll or toy and a slingshot. I hope you have a great Christmas!

Love,

Yennifer

Dear Santa,

This year I would like two things for Christmas. I would like a silver necklace for my mom and water pencils for me to use when I am drawing. I hope you can give me those two things. Merry Christmas!

Your friend,

Sofia

Dear Santa,

You are such a nice guy. For Christmas, can I have three things? First, can I have the Na! Na! Na! Surprise Panda Family? Can I also have Kitty Cat Camper and an iPhone13? If you cannot get those things, I understand. I would be very thankful if you could get those things. Have a Merry Christmas and I hope my teacher has one too!

Love,

Katherine

Dear Santa,

This year I want an Arctic Fox stuffed animal and a Microsoft iPad. What is it like in the North Pole? How do your reindeers fly?

Love,

Khloe

Dear Santa,

If I could get anything I wanted for Christmas, I would get an elf on the shelf, a new hover board, a phone, a computer, and a giant stuffed animal that looks like my dead cat. Do you want to know something funny about me? Once on Saturday morning, when I was trying to get baby muffins, my shorts got stuck on the cabinet doorknob. One more thing, the doorknob was being a wedge drone to me.

Love,

Hannah E.

Dear Santa,

I really don’t want anything for Christmas. So, I was wondering what you would like. Would you like me to get you an extra sack for your toys in case your sack breaks? Do you have a good time when you give kids lots of toys for Christmas? Merry Christmas!

Love,

Cooper

