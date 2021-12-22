Mrs. Sitzmann 2nd grade Kluckhohn Elementary Le Mars

The following Letters to Santa are from Mrs. Sitzmann's second-grade class at Kluckhohn Elementary School in Le Mars, Iowa.

Dear Santa,

I’ve been a really good boy. Can I have a Nintendo Switch and a Minecraft chip for the Nintendo Switch?

From Dorian F.

Dear Santa,

Be safe during your flight. I have been good this year. Can I please have a new hover board, new puppy and a new Lego set? Where is the North Pole? Merry Christmas,

Myla D.

Dear Santa,

How are you? Can you please get me a Playsa05 a controler a new ipad give me alot of pop-its, Playsa05 games and two gift cards. Merry Christmas

Ashton K.

Dear Santa,

I would like my Papa alive. I missh him a lot. I want to spend time with him. He will be watching me. I want a Ipone 12 and compoter, ipad cloe. Have a safe trip in your slay.

Love Saylix D.

Dear Santa,

Be safe on your jerney. Can I have a remot contrle car please and tank you. I will leave you and the reindeer cookies and milk and caris. I want Legos and I want my sister sum slime please.

Love Ariana D.

Dear Santa,

How is your day? I would like a iphon 12, a pool table, s spiderman pichr, a hamstdr for a pet, to make my brother stop picking on me, a tv, to make Mom’s baby come fastr. Merry Christmas!

From, Ty W.

Dear Santa,

Are you good today? How was Mrs. Claus? I want a phone that opins up. And a shellin glovs. Also a cat ninja comic and a sonic Lego set.

From Jackson S.

Dear Santa,

Hello is being Santa fun? For Christmas I would like a iphone 12, a pack of football cards for my brother, a pen for my ipad, a spy kit, money and toys for the childrens hospital and a big Lego set for me and my brother!

Love Amara P.

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas. I want my Grate Grate Grate Grandma to feel better, an iphone 12, apocalypseburg and Benny’’s spaceship spaceship spaceship! I’ll try to leave out Santa cookies.

Love Jaxson H.

Dear Santa,

Can I please have a cat, a pup, and 70 dolrs? Where is the North Pole? Can my sistr please git a new cumputr? Bye.

From Alyce

Dear Santa,

I love your elves. How are Mrs. Clause and Rudolph? I would like a sip me kit.

Love Haden P.

Dear Santa,

Hi! Merry Christmas! I would like cat food, new shoes and my mom to feal better, some girl Legos a miny set please. I want my grandma to be happy! Thanks Santa!

Love Norah B.

Dear Santa,

Can I please have a Iphone 12, a Rams football, a bulldog, and a Lank box foxy plushy, a shete of water bottel slikers? I have been good this year. Merry Christmas.

Benjamin S.

Dear Santa,

I love your elves. They’re so fast. Can I please have a rc helicopter?

Love, Jordan G.

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a good year. Can I please have a lot of Pokemon cards? The packs with the big cards and sam toy cars and a automadik nerf gun.

From Noah M.

Dear Santa,

Hello is being Santa fun? For Christmas I would like a iphone 12, a purple one and my bigest wish is for my grandpa to stell be alive and my gret grandma to be alive to. For Christmas I would like a trampien and a biger swing set.

Love Alex R.

Dear Santa,

This year I have ben very good. I helped my grandma with dishes. Can I please have a Golden ritrever for a pet dog and for my god Lyanna to not be relly sick anymore?

Love, Avery B.

Dear Santa,

How has your day been going? Merry Christmas Santa. I would like for Christmas it looks like a real baby but it isn’t a real baby. I have said a few bad words this year. I am good in school. Merry Christmas.

Alania M.

Dear Santa,

I hope you stay warm when you go sleding and give presents. This is my Christmas list first. An ipad with apple pen only if I don’t get it on my birthday. Next thing is for my great great grandma to come back. And how old are you? I want a loft bed. And for the homeless to get presents. And a hamster.

Merry Christmas.

Marlo H.

Dear Santa,

Hello, Merry Christmas Santa! Can I please have makeup and a stand for it, a jeep purple one, candy, gum 4 pack the tape kind please, a princess car that I can ride, 4 Dogman books please, a lot of slime, figets and a jumbo popit please.

Daphne N.

Dear Santa,

Hello how was your day Santa Clause? Mine was grate. May I have a fortnight gift card, and snake eseys toy, a Amog us toy, and iphone 12 and dog man toy plese and thank you. Merry Christmas.

Adrian J.

Dear Santa,

Hello. I’ve been a good helpr. I wud like the NBA new MBA2k22 game and a present for my grandpa please and super Moreyo brall stars and a Iowa State football ger. See you.

Love Brandon T.

Dear Santa,

I love the holidays of Christmas. I wowd like sum rainbow cristls, and Nika load squishe rainbow, a compltr for me, my mom to get betr, a jumbo popit.

Love Dulce S.-M.

