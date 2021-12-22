Mrs. Sydney Kinzer's 2nd grade Galva-Holstein

Dear Santa,

I love your elves so much and they look so cute and they are funny sometimes. How many toys do you work on? Do you work on it all night or do you just work on it at day? For Christmas I would want Barbie’s and more clothes.

Love,

Kenadi

Dear Santa,

How are you? Am I being good? Next year I’m turning 9 years old! Can I have a phone please? For next year because I turn 9 next year. Or can I have a horse for Christmas? I always wanted a horse. I have to have a horse or phone or I won’t like my presents.

Love,

Aubree

Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas is pop it and fidgets for Christmas. I want a dolly and fidget spinners and a doll house and squishes and an American Girl doll and a bitty baby. I hope you have a Merry Christmas.

Love,

Peyton

Dear Santa,

Hi! I wish it was Christmas like yesterday because I’ve been waiting for a long time for Christmas. I can’t find my list but I think it is on my desk at home. I’m going to find it somewhere in the house. I like our elves' names too! I like your suit too!

Love,

Mackenzie

Dear Santa,

How are you? Are you really busy? What am I getting for Christmas cause I want earrings. What is Mrs. Claus doing? I am going to bake you some good cookies and a shack. It is going to be good and I want rainbow dolls and a lot of art.

Love,

Amelia

Dear Santa,

I want to have a glow in the dark football so me and Brock can play with it. I want an air tank and you sent me a sticker chart so if we finish all of those we get a good present and I also want a mini claw machine.

From,

Brayden

Dear Santa,

I want a lot of Sonic stuff and I want it to snow.

From,

Dawson

Dear Santa,

I want an LOL doll and a cat please and thank you. I have a question. Why do you wear red? Can you get me an art set please? Goodbye.

Love,

Olivia

Dear Santa,

I do not care about presents I just want my family to be together. I will tell you why I said this because I have not been good this year. Like I said I don’t care if I get presents.

Love,

Nash

Dear Santa,

I want to get lots of school supplies to have a school in my room. I also want a gerbil cage for the gerbil I’m going to get with my birthday money. My mom said I could.

Love,

Keelie

Dear Santa,

I want a candy cane and everybody to be treated good. I also want v-bucks and everybody to be happy. I want a new plastic football and a new microphone.

From,

Charlie

Dear Santa,

I want a PS4 and a Raptors football and Legos and math paper and stuff and more candy. How do you go around and get presents?

Love,

Lelund

Dear Santa,

Can I have football toys and a field goal post and football cards and Chiefs toys and squishes?

Love,

Beckett

Dear Santa,

I am a good boy and I am respectful too. I love Christmas and the elf. He is so kind and he is on the Christmas list again. I like you Santa.

Love,

Rylan

Dear Santa,

Hi my name is Hennessy. I love school so so so much because we learn so much. We learn everyday.

Love,

Hennessy

Dear Santa,

I want a squishy ball and a makeup kit and a little pet and a baby cat. I mean my mom said I might get a cat. I hope for this Christmas I get a cat.

Love,

Irelynn

Dear Santa,

I hope I get a diamond and a gold block and a dino nerf gun and a corgi.

From,

Everett

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0