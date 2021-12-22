Mrs. Todd River Valley Washta, Iowa

The following letters are from Mrs. Todd’s second-grade class at River Valley Elementary in Washta, Iowa.

Dear Santa,

I want a omg doll. I also want a lol pet. I really want a lol house to. I elso want some slime.

Brylee R.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a stuffed amnols and a Flat Stanley and a computer.

Your friend, TJ V.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like…an 5 sapris and I would like an Barbie aaand I would like an cotinkandee cutee and I have a rile big queshtin can you get a ginee pig for me. Thank you so much. I love you Santa.

Your friend, Daelyn H.

Dear Santa,

I would a op Pokemon deck and a new PopIt and a moster jam dved for my Xobx.

Your friend, Zaiden L.

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. For Christmas I would like a lol doll and a omg doll.

Your friend, Ezabella K.

Dear Santa,

I have been good well kindau good this year and whant a colre change Barbee Mrmad and new Barbee shos and 5 spris

Love Kira R.

Dear Santa,

I want for crihsmas bord game’s and I want a Disny bag and I wood like Disny Ketcan’s an can I plese have glase snowmen.

Your friend, Macie S.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like smashurs egg ice eddison. I phone 13. Tools.

Your friend, Tyler S.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas a would like a arnad and a alaxa and a Bebe gone that’s all and my Dad would like coll. Love Santa.

Your friend, Everett D.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a R.C. car a gift card to go to sheels and faming a Hunting toy sets.

Your friend, Easton Y.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like x box $100 Roblox gift card and also a xbox controller.

Your friend, Brayden

Dear Santa,

I want 20 book and can they be catters and a globe a smol oun and a wowf stufy.

Your friend, Braylynn H.

Dear Santa,

I would like a Pop it and a Panda and a cat!

Your friend, Jack S.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a robot. And a Black LaGood any book from the black Lagoon. A littel robot.

Your friend, Grant H.

Dear Santa,

For Chrismas I would like a snow globe with my famaly inside. And I want a to see Jace and Vada agen because I miss them so very much. And I want some more Books.

Your friend, Hadelyn T.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like books for school but at houme.

Your friend, Eriqua M.

Dear Santa,

I would like a cat and a dog and a boocks.

Your friend, Lileygh B.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I wat mini toys any brands food and winner dogs litles pet shops Gronimo Girl Stilten books.

Your friend, Ivy T.

Dear Santa,

I wod lik Magik Mixsies for crimis I wont to met you senta and misis clos to sey hiy to sey you on crismis and the evs it is ok if you kant meet me it is ok den good by.

Your friend, Braelie E.

Dear Santa,

I have deen gwd this year and I wod like pokemon cards.

Your friend, Chase B.

Dear Santa,

I would like intend swich new shoes, new football, new football golevs.

Your friend, Brantley V.

Dear Santa,

I have been good. Can i pleas have a fast camera because. I want to take pics of my family on Christme. And a omg doll 4 so I would have 5 if you get me a o.m.g. Thank you

Your friend, Lucy S.

