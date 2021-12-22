Mrs. Triplett 2nd grade South O'Brien

The following letters to Santa are from Mrs. Triplett’s 2nd grade class at South O’Brien Elementary School in Primghar, Iowa.

Dear Santa,

I want season 15 Nya from Ninjago. I want season 15 Ninjago sets. I want wag and it’s shake. I want a Lego Sky Shaper.

Sincerely, Emily S.

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas I would like a gtar and sicnse set I do not rele how to play the gtar but I can prackts can it please come with pick and for the sicnse set case my favot subsect in school and I want rele since stuff.

Sincerely, McKenly

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas I whant a stuft skunk and a water batell to. Christmas is the best holliday I like the presents and family to and the food like stuffing and orange gellow to. I like Christmas. I have den good this year.

Sincerely, Morgan J.

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas I want for Christmas is a iPhone12 and a iphone tablet a baby doll that sukse her thum and a baby cat and a reall new baby twins and a lectronect iphone12 and ipad. Happy Merry Christmas. I have been good and kind?!!!

Sincerely, Angel W.

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas I wauld like an iPhone. I have my bruther’s old Samsung phone. And Merry Christmas!

Sincerely, Kaitlyn F.

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas I whant a bachenofrise dog and omg doll bunny and love.

Sincerely, Viviah H.

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas I wold like a nerf bike and a Nintendo switch. I wont them because I am bord at my hose.

Sincerely, Bentley T.

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas I want a Big Brown stufft animal cow. For I hav 40 or more stufft animals.

Sincerely, Andrew B.

Dear Santa,

I want a siverlift and socks. I need sock because I get a lot of hols. I need a siverlift because I neet to build a barn.

Sincerely, Kade P.

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas I want a PS5 for Christmas and I want a lot of Pokemon and a elf book.

Sincerely, Ryder L.

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas a art kit and a makeup kit. Why so that I can look pretty and make cool paintings.

Sincerely, Braylee D.

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas I want a hoverboard because I like to ride on it. I also want Legos because there fun to biled. Maybe a dirt bike because I also like to ride one. I also want a skate board. I like riding them too.

Sincerely, Harrison

Dear Santa,

I love art. I want something to paint on but it have to be hard. I want to be firens with Etta m cosin. Evry time I am with her see tells on me. I am getting sik of it. So can you pleas get Etta to be my firend. I want to have ve casin.

Sincerely, Hayden D.

Dear Santa,

I wish my broth wurod be nice. I wish I had a new toys? How are u doen.

Sincerely, Laythe L.

Dear Santa,

I would like stuff to play teacher. I also want a grow-up doll. I would also love an Elsa doll with a computer.

Sincerely, Addie D.

