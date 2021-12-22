Mrs. Veltkamp 2nd grade Franklin Elementary

The following Letters to Santa are from Mrs. Veltkamps’s second-grade class at Franklin Elementary in Le Mars, Iowa.

Dear Santa,

How are the elves and Mrs. Claus? And the rendeer doing. For Christmas I want a lot of things like a Dallas Cowboys cap hat and a good Christmas. And a airsoft gun and some more. Pokeman cards and RC car Lamberghi. And have a good Christmas.

Your Friend Paxton H.

Dear Santa,

How do you make toys? I want to learn I help my Mom when she needs help at the store I just want for Christmas is two Apex gift card! And Two Roblox gift so I can give my cousin one to my cousin gifd card and me and my Dad and Mom and little sister and Genesis will get you chocolate cookies and milk have a Merry Christmas.

Your friend, Santos L.

Dear Santa,

How are you doing good or bad? How is Mrs. Claus doing? To? And what I want is a ladebag and cat nowave toy or both a cat and ladebug.

Your frend, Anahi Q.

Dear Santa,

Are your elves doing? Good How are you doing this year? I helped my Mom this year. I want a PS5 for Christmas and a rc car for Christmas and a Lamboe for Christmas and now crayon for Christmas and a carvet for Christmas.

Your Pal, Lolhkoda A.

Dear Santa,

What is the order of your reindeer? Write a note and give it to me on Christmas. How cold is it? I made a picture of you. It’s by my Christmas tree. I really want season 7 shopkins.

Your friend, Piper A.

Dear Santa,

Are the elves staing hellthe and strong today? I hope you cume to my house. Hi Mrs. Clos. I love your reindeer. I go to Santa vilig evre year. I hope you have a saf trip. I want a ranbowcorn and a for Adley merch.

Your frend, Natalie B.

Dear Santa,

Am I good? Can I have two lizards? I want two puppes. I want Legos. I love toys. Have a good yer. Merry Christmas.

Your friend, Micah F.

Dear Santa,

How did you get a white beard? How did you mak reindeer fliy? I wud like todys dirt bike and a nuw water bodol. I tried to be gud but my bruthr macs me mad. I hop the rander don’t get lost.

Your friend, Aiden F.

Dear Santa,

How did the reideer get its power? How did you fined the elves? I hav been good by cleaning my room. And I mopped the living room. I want a drone for Christmas. I hope you have a good trip.

Your friend, Jacob G.

Dear Santa,

How old are you? What is your favorite color? I would like to have a power wheel truck, skateboard, and a RC car. I have been realy good this year. I hope you are doing well.

Your friend, Quinton J.

Dear Santa,

Is Rudolph doing good? How many elvs do you have in your village? I would really like a skate bored and sckats. I hope you have a jolle Christmas.

Your friend, Keegan J.

Dear Santa,

Do you go to Texas? I won’t be at my house at Christmas wish me luck going to Texas. Love you Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus.

Your friend Alexis J.

Dear Santa,

Why do you have elves? Can I please have a RX Max truck? I have helped my brother with his 3 seizures and his sickness. I hope you have a grat day.

Your Pal, Wyatt J.

Dear Santa,

What are the elves doing this year? What are you doing this year? Can you bring me an elf on the shelf and a phone. Have a nice trip.

Preston M.

Dean Santa,

Is your reindeer good? Can I tell you why I should get presents? I was kind to others. Can I have a car and can it be pink? Have good December.

Your friend, Anguat M.

Dear Santa,

Do you like cookies? I am kind to people. I would like a Nerf gun a big one please. And a wall-e robot please. I also would like a god please one dog for Christmas.

Your friend Jalen M.

Dear Santa, Do you get presents? How meny elves do you have in the North Pool? I would like a haverboard a Bayblade table for Christmas.

Love Claire O.

Dear Santa,

I like a Nintendo switch please Santa. And I know where do you at the North Pole. And do you stay up there and do you stay up every night? And did you have a beautiful night?

Your friend, Brody P.

Dear Santa,

Are the elves at Lemars? Which reindeer is nice? I want a ps5. Please get me a tablet. I help clean the house. When someone needs help I help. I hope you have a safe trip.

Your friend Easton R.

Dear Santa,

How are you dowing? What are the rainder dowind? What I want for Christmas is a puppy. And a lizard have a good Christmas.

Your friend, Max R.

Dear Santa,

How are you doing dude? I am being good. I no that I am on the good list. Santa I want a xbox series s for Chirismes plaese.

Best friend Tyler S.

