Mrs. Veltkamp Le Mars Community School

The following letters are from Mrs. Veltkamp’s second-grade class at Le Mars Community School.

Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? I have been doing my best to be good. On Christmas I will leave you a lot of cookies and a present. I hope you like it. Your friend, Kona

Dear Santa,

Santa, do you have Tv in the North Pol? Something I want is a animal stuffy. Santa when my brother is mean to me I be mean to him becuase it makes me sad. I want an American Girl doll set. Your friend, Hallie

Dear Santa,

How are you and the elves this year? I would like a mini dirt bike and a pack of pokemon please and thank you. I have tried to be kind and helpful this year. I will watch for my elf this year. Your friend, Rhodey

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer doing and Mrs. Claus? I want a eletric scooter, Mario, sage mode Noruto figure, and dot form, and mine craft Legos, Your friend Jonathan

Dear Santa,

Haw is Rudolf? I wont a little bit of money like $17. I want a little dinolsor nrf gun. Love Issac

Dear Santa,

How is the reindeer dowing? For Christmas I want a piano set and a drum set and a xbox and farm toy and a kichin set and a elachonik car. From your little friend Leo. Have a happymerry Christmas Santa and Ms. Claus.

Dear Santa,

How do your reindeer fly? Please respond in mail. For Christmas can I have a L.O.L. doll and a stuffed animal and a animal eraser please. Please get my sisters presents they’re exited for Christmas. Your friend, Alison

Dear Santa,

Can my elf Lilly talk? And does Lilly have friends? For Christmas I want a gymnastic bar and fuzzy boots. Have a Merry Christmas. Your friend, Zaidyn

Dear Santa,

How are you? I would love a phone, clothes, L.O.Ls, Barbie and a real cat. Last a stuffed animal and that is all. Merry Christmas. Be safe and stay nice. Hope you are so happy. Have fun. Your friend Averi

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa how are you doing? I want a pink and white tie die Shquishmellow. I also want Slime. You can give me eneything. Have a happy Christmas. Love, Cora

Dear Santa,

Hawe are you? I hope you cume visit. I will make yummy cookies. For Christmas. I wunt a huverbord. I hope you have a fun Christmas. Love, Kali

Dear Santa,

How are the elves and reindeer? How are you and Mrs. Claus? I have trid to be good this year. For Christmas I want a spider game and Shoes and close and have a safe flight around the world and a fun Christmas. Your frend, Abigayle

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a Football card and a Christmas jacit. I would like a hover bord. I wold leave out cookies. Your friend Chase

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? How are the elves? I have been good this year. I wanta Squishville and a unicorn and tamagotchi. I love you. Your friend, Zoe

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? For Christmas I want a Ipad, a lot of akchinfigrs, a phone, a manakin, and a rainbow high boy. Have a great Christmas Santa. Your pal, Azaylia

Dear Santa,

How are you doing this Year. How are you and Mrs. Claus and the reindeer doing this Year. I would like money, LOL, some phone erasers Plase. You freind Kylie

Dear Santa,

How are the elves and the reindeer doing? If they are doing good that’s great. I want fuzzy slippers and a bike and a phone. Mrs. Claus how are you doing? I like your jaket. Your friend, Rensalyn

Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus? I want a Big Dinosaur and small Dinosaurs to. And I want a Xbox 5 and I want a TV to. I want cowboy boots to and monster trucks to. Your frend, Joseph

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer doing? How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? I’ve tried to listen and be good this year. I would really like a supper smash bros Mario Nintendo switch disc. I hope you have a fun flight around the world. Your friend, Connor

Dear Santa,

I want a big stuffed sloth. It is a stuffy and I love stuffys and I love aninmals. Can I have a animal book to and the rest of them are on my list and the animal book will make me happy. Your friend, Aria

Dear Santa,

How are you doing at the North Pole? It is cold here. Is it cold there? Can I have a Lego football Hawkeye helmet and a hawkeye jerse please? I wish I could see you in real life. I hope I can. Your pal, Derrin

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus doing? What I want is a stuffie for Christmas. I want one that cums rapt. I love them so much. I think they are cute. Your frend, Viola

Dear Santa,

How are the Reindeer and Mrs. Claus doing? How are you doing? I would very Much like a scate board. I love our elf we named her elfy. She is so sweet. I love you. Your friend Owen

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? For Christmas can I have a phone, a fortnite gift card, and an elf, a pet dog. Hope you have a great Christmas. Your friend, Carter

Dear Santa,

I want a gold cham, Viking jersey number 18, and a footboll. I want football glovs that are Viking glovs. How is the elf doing good or not good? My elf is nice. Your friend, Matthew

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? Please may I have a switch and please may I have a flippy plushie and please may I have sonic plushie and a robux gift card. Your friend, Kennedy