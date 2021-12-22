Mrs. Weeks' 2nd grade Sgt Bluff Primary

The following Letters to Santa are from Mrs. Week’s second-grade class at Sgt. Bluff Primary school in Sgt. Bluff, Iowa.

Dear Santa,

Thank you for giving presents to me every Christmas. How do your elf’s make toy’s so fast? I huop you have a Merry Christmas.

Love Luke O.

Dear Santa,

I want thank you for the Minecraft pillow and Sammy and Minecraft cat! I would like a Berdy blanket, a beast berdy Berdy stuffed animal!

Love Brody

Dear Santa,

I am wadring if you can make any toy? Thanak you for bringing my gifts. My gifts that I want a John Deere trator with trac on it, and a toy skitsteer that comes with attachments. I would also like a drum set.

Love Jaxxon

Dear Santa,

I want to thank you for giveg me toys kat brd. I want to get an elf. Santa you r best. I want a PS 5. You are the best.

Love Lennex

Dear Santa,

Could I please have a Galaxy 5 1 please. I also want a one-wee. How do you not get wet when you go throo the clouds. Thanck you for bringing joy to evrewon.

Love Dane M.

Dear Santa,

Was I naughty this year? Can you help me Mom and my Dad travl safly. Do you have the Northern light? I wunt you to make me a book. You are the best Santa!

Love Maya B.

Dear Santa,

Thank you for filling our hart’s whith joy Santa. Could I please have an iphone12, a present for Mrs. Weeks, and a hoverboard.

Love Lyric B.

Dear Santa,

I want an phone apper 13 head phones and xbox l and Rudolph and tv and car and license plates and license and a job and money.

Love Dakota

Dear Santa,

Could I please have a Inquisitor Master plusy and all of the meow meow plushy, Nintendo switch, LOL the winter OMG and Rudolph also a Santa plushy.

Love Lindsey C.

Dear Santa,

Thank you for giving candy to me. What is your favorite food? Could I please have a new bike?

Love Braxton G.

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my fox chair. Is it foggy. Could I please have an iphone 13, a hoverboard, a crop top, and a ginny pig, and a soccer ball, and fun dip, and a lot of fidgets, candy and soccer cleats, and a new bike.

Love Brynn C.

Dear Santa,

I want to thank you for giving us gifts and filling our stockings. I am going to give you some cookies and milk and some carits for the raindeer. Have a good Christmas. I would like Legos and crafts for Christmas.

Love Bees P.

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the bike from last year. Also do you Ashley have a slay? Can I please have the video game Super Mario Maker 2?

Love Lincoln

Dear Santa,

Thank you for giving me the best day ever on Christmas. Thank you for calling me on Christmas. Thank you for giving me two elves Santa. Thank you for making my day happy. Could I have a stutht cat toy?

Love Aaliyah O.

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the giant Lego set last year. Oh and I have a question for you, what is your favorite cokie? And what I whant this year is a LOL surprise bike.

P.S. I will leave you milk and cokies and carots for the rain-deer.

Love Emma C.

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the Poke’mon toys you give me. For Christmas I want Poke’mon toys, books, anything Poke’mon. What will you bring me this Christmas day?

Love Quentin

Dear Santa,

Thank you for giving me presents Santa. Is the Red-Nosed Reindeer real? Could I please have a flying fairy that you put on your hand? I also want the Barbies that you put in water and it changes its color. Can I please have a real horse and a baby puppy?

Love Willow A.

Dear Santa,

Do you like to eat cookies? I like to eat chocolate chip cookies. For Christmas this year I would like a computer. Thank you Santa!

Love, Dolleyza G. Z.

Dear Santa,

I want to thank you for the elves. Could I please have a bull dog ant. This year I am asking for 2 things. I don’t wanna see how there doing. I wanna see Star and Spazzy aggin. Please Santa.

Love Kane G.

Dear Santa,

Thank you for giving gifts. I have a question how do you give gifts in one night? I want fidgets. Please. I will leave milk and cokie and carots for the rinder. Merry Christmas Santa!

Love Ava K.

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my Xbox and Nintendo switch. Do you have more elves? Could I please have a PS 5 for Christmas. Also and iphone?

Love Robbie K.

