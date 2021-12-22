Mrs. Wegner 2nd grade Sgt Bluff Primary

The following Letters to Santa are from Mrs. Wegner’s second-grade class at Sgt. Bluff Primary school in Sgt. Bluff, Iowa.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for giving me a Teddy Bear last year. This year I would like a slime bucket. And a new pair of earrings please very much. And I would like a fidget toy and a pop tube and a new pair of make-up and clothes and glitter dots. How is Mrs. Claus doing?
Love Nisha C.
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year and I will really want you to get Leo and Ollie something and I want an American girl doll and a phone. Oh and how is Miss Claus and how do you get the sled going? Merry Christmas!
Love Hadley B.
Dear Santa,
My name is Max and I live in Sergeant Bluff. I have tried to be good this year. I hope you get everybody presents to them safely. I love you because you give everybody their presents on time at night. I thank you so much, and for Christmas I whant a truck and somethings!
People are also reading…
Love Max J.
Dear Santa,
I hope I’m on the nice list. Do pets get presents too? My dog Charles would like a big dog bone and some treats. Thank you. Happy Holidays!
Love Finley P.
Dear Santa,
Hi. I wish I could have a phone and Minecraft mini figures. That’s it. I live between the green and blue houses.
Love Parker R.
Dear Santa,
Please tell the reindeer that I like them. I wish I could play with them. This is what I want for Christmas: a toy dump truck, a toy sled with reindeer, and a whole entire toy city. It is a Lego city. I want a Lego farm. What are your reindeer doing over the summer? I wish I could have a whole big chopper.
Lover Gauge H.
Dear Santa,
Happy Holidays!!! How is Rudolph? I have tried very, very, very, very, very hard to be good. Have a good day! I hope you can give a toy to my dog. I like you so, so, so, so, so, sooo much!
Love Sawyer T.
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas. I love you giving me presents! How is Rudolph?
Love Yanika V.
Dear Santa,
I have been a pretty good kid this year. Can you please give me madden 22 for my Nintendo switch, an iPad, Xbox, Minecraft and a Super Fudge book by Judy Blume?
Love Keaton V.
Dear Santa,
Hi. My name is C.J. I hope you have a Happy day. I have been really, really good. I want a gumball machine and tell reindeer I said Hi.
Love C.J. L.
Dear Santa,
Thank you Santa so much! This year I want a dog bowl, a dog bed, and a dog leash. Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love Vika S.
Dear Santa,
My name is Lydia. Please drop my presents off at my house because I’ll be staying there at Christmas. I want an LOL and I want a fidget packet.
Love Lydia B.
Dear Santa,
Hi. My name is Jasper L. I have a list. I would like a new Lego dinosaur set, and Indoraptor, Indominus Rex and a Trex. I will leave cookies.
Love Jasper L.
Dear Santa,
I have been a really good kid this year. These are the presents I want please: a Youtube channel, stuffy t-rex, VR, gaming computer, and a wildly Wyatt merchandise.
Love Wyatt E.
Dear Santa,
My name is William. So Santa, Thomas and Bella have been good this year. I want a nerf gun and hunting supplies. And I want a football and I want some Legos, and this is my last wish – I want a nerf hyper siege 50 blaster.
Love William H.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my elf Benny. He is a good elf. I want a baby doll for Christmas.
Love, Willow D.
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa Claus. My name is Hadleigh and I live in Sergeant Bluff and I would like gifts for Christmas. I would like Glitter dots and American Girl dolls this year. Thank you, Santa Claus.
Love Hadleigh L.
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. Can I have sum girl Legos?
Love Zadie H.
Dear Santa,
I have been a good kid this year. Will you bring me Baltimore Ravens football tickets and boos and a book calld Smile? And I would like Iowa football tickets.
Love Alex K.
Dear Santa,
My name is Harley and I live in Sioux City Iowa. I do not want anything. Pleassssssssssssse Santa I need to be nicer to by brothers. But sometimes I’m good. I want a new pair of green socks.
Love Harley L.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for giving me an American girl doll set last year. This year I would like an American girl doll school set. Oh and Happy Holidays.
Love Cora L.