Mrs. Wegner 2nd grade Sgt Bluff Primary

The following Letters to Santa are from Mrs. Wegner’s second-grade class at Sgt. Bluff Primary school in Sgt. Bluff, Iowa.

Dear Santa,

Thank you for giving me a Teddy Bear last year. This year I would like a slime bucket. And a new pair of earrings please very much. And I would like a fidget toy and a pop tube and a new pair of make-up and clothes and glitter dots. How is Mrs. Claus doing?

Love Nisha C.

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year and I will really want you to get Leo and Ollie something and I want an American girl doll and a phone. Oh and how is Miss Claus and how do you get the sled going? Merry Christmas!

Love Hadley B.

Dear Santa,

My name is Max and I live in Sergeant Bluff. I have tried to be good this year. I hope you get everybody presents to them safely. I love you because you give everybody their presents on time at night. I thank you so much, and for Christmas I whant a truck and somethings!

Love Max J.

Dear Santa,

I hope I’m on the nice list. Do pets get presents too? My dog Charles would like a big dog bone and some treats. Thank you. Happy Holidays!

Love Finley P.

Dear Santa,

Hi. I wish I could have a phone and Minecraft mini figures. That’s it. I live between the green and blue houses.

Love Parker R.

Dear Santa,

Please tell the reindeer that I like them. I wish I could play with them. This is what I want for Christmas: a toy dump truck, a toy sled with reindeer, and a whole entire toy city. It is a Lego city. I want a Lego farm. What are your reindeer doing over the summer? I wish I could have a whole big chopper.

Lover Gauge H.

Dear Santa,

Happy Holidays!!! How is Rudolph? I have tried very, very, very, very, very hard to be good. Have a good day! I hope you can give a toy to my dog. I like you so, so, so, so, so, sooo much!

Love Sawyer T.

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas. I love you giving me presents! How is Rudolph?

Love Yanika V.

Dear Santa,

I have been a pretty good kid this year. Can you please give me madden 22 for my Nintendo switch, an iPad, Xbox, Minecraft and a Super Fudge book by Judy Blume?

Love Keaton V.

Dear Santa,

Hi. My name is C.J. I hope you have a Happy day. I have been really, really good. I want a gumball machine and tell reindeer I said Hi.

Love C.J. L.

Dear Santa,

Thank you Santa so much! This year I want a dog bowl, a dog bed, and a dog leash. Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love Vika S.

Dear Santa,

My name is Lydia. Please drop my presents off at my house because I’ll be staying there at Christmas. I want an LOL and I want a fidget packet.

Love Lydia B.

Dear Santa,

Hi. My name is Jasper L. I have a list. I would like a new Lego dinosaur set, and Indoraptor, Indominus Rex and a Trex. I will leave cookies.

Love Jasper L.

Dear Santa,

I have been a really good kid this year. These are the presents I want please: a Youtube channel, stuffy t-rex, VR, gaming computer, and a wildly Wyatt merchandise.

Love Wyatt E.

Dear Santa,

My name is William. So Santa, Thomas and Bella have been good this year. I want a nerf gun and hunting supplies. And I want a football and I want some Legos, and this is my last wish – I want a nerf hyper siege 50 blaster.

Love William H.

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my elf Benny. He is a good elf. I want a baby doll for Christmas.

Love, Willow D.

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa Claus. My name is Hadleigh and I live in Sergeant Bluff and I would like gifts for Christmas. I would like Glitter dots and American Girl dolls this year. Thank you, Santa Claus.

Love Hadleigh L.

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. Can I have sum girl Legos?

Love Zadie H.

Dear Santa,

I have been a good kid this year. Will you bring me Baltimore Ravens football tickets and boos and a book calld Smile? And I would like Iowa football tickets.

Love Alex K.

Dear Santa,

My name is Harley and I live in Sioux City Iowa. I do not want anything. Pleassssssssssssse Santa I need to be nicer to by brothers. But sometimes I’m good. I want a new pair of green socks.

Love Harley L.

Dear Santa,

Thank you for giving me an American girl doll set last year. This year I would like an American girl doll school set. Oh and Happy Holidays.

Love Cora L.

