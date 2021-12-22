Ms. Hodge's 2nd grade class Sgt Bluff Primary

The following Letters to Santa are from Ms. Hodge's second-grade class at Sergeant Bluff Primary in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa.

Dear Santa,

May I have a Nintendo switch? I am on the nice list. I want to say hi to your reindeer. How are your elves? What have you been doing? I will give you cookies and milk. What is Mrs. Claus doing? I have my elf on the shelf. Merry Christmas Santa!

Love Ethan O.

Dear Santa,

Hi. I wonder if you like the cookies and milk. How are you? For Christmas I want a squishy ball please. Okay?

Love Keyan K.

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa. My name is Lexi. I am 8 years old. I play hockey. I have one brother whose name is Max. I want a watch, dog, bird, and an iPhone. I also want a trampoline and a large squishy. How are your reindeer? Do you want me to set out milk and cookies? See you later.

Love Lexi L.

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa. How are the reindeer? Merry Christmas to you! Thank you for the presents. Can I have a dino plush, blanket, rainbow high doll, gift cards from Target, cats vs pickels plush and Na na na surprise?

Love Eliza C.

Dear Santa,

Hi How are you? I want an Jurassic World Indominusrex. I want an Indoraptor. How are the reindeer? I want a T-rex. Merry Christmas! I want a spinosdurus. Do you want cookies and milk? I want a velociraptor.

Love Tommy L.

Dear Santa,

Hi. For Christmas I want a computer. I have been good. I want to see you tonight please. I like your beard. I like your boots. I like your gloves. I like your hat.

Love Hayden S.

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? For Christmas I want air pods, 10,000 dollars and a stuffed animal, Iphone and a hoverboard. How are the reindeer? How is Mrs. Claus? I have been good this year.

Love Eliana S.

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa. I want a PS5, an apple phone, an ipad, computer, a drone, a switch, a dart gun and dart board and real money. How are you? How are the reindeer? How are the elves? How is Mrs. Claus?

Love Braxton M.

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa. I’ve been nice. I like Christmas! For Christmas I want American Girl dolls. I want a phone and watch and a squishy that is large. I want a hamster, coat, play doh and a lip smacker.

Lover Taetym B.

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa. How are the reindeer, elves, and Mrs. Claus? I hope I am on the nice list. If you have an RC car that would be nice. I also want a deep sea explorer boat and a tablet if you have them. I hope I get oil pastels and maybe a computer and a fish or hamster.

Love Branden M.

Dear Santa,

Hi. How are you? How’s Mrs. Claus? I hope it’s fun in the North Pole. Are the elves doing good? All I want for Christmas is a pet kitty. I hope everythings going well in the North Pole. I wish I could visit the North Pole to see the elves, reindeer, and Mrs. Claus. I wish you a Merry Christmas!

Love Vincent S.

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa. How is Mrs. Claus and the reindeer and elves? Merry Christmas, Santa! I want a large and mini donut squishy. I want a popcorn squishy, too, that is mini and large. I want play doh and lipstick.

Love Ava.

Dear Santa,

How are you, Santa? How are the reindeer and Mrs. Claus? For Christmas I want an American Girl doll ice cream truck. I also want a toy cat. I would like an All About Unicorn book. I’m going to lay out cookies for you and carrots for the reindeer. I hope you have a good Christmas!

Love Addison R.

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa. Merry Christmas! What are you doing? Have your elves been good? Can I have an iphone and a PS5? And 10,000 dollars? I have been good. Have a good Christmas!

Love Taff T.

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas Santa and Mrs. Claus. I would like a Dog Man book and dogs and a fish and puppies. I will make you cookies and milk. I have done nice things. I would like presents and Toy Story for all of us.

Love Raven S.

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa. I have been good this year. For Christmas I want fidgets. Is Rudolph real? I would like a leopard elf on the shelf. I also want a snowflake skirt for the Elf.

Love Camryn L.

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa. Do you really have a reindeer named Rudolph? Does my elf really fly? How do you make toys? For Christmas I want an RC little derby truck and a Traxxas Slash truck. I would also like a Nintendo switch racing game and a football game. Happy Christmat!

Love Collin H.

Dear Santa,

How are you? I want Legos for Christmas. What is it like at the North Pole? How are the reindeer doing? I also want an Xbox and a Playstation 5. I’ve been good. My elf is at my house right now. I also want books for Christmas.

Love Grady O.

Dear Santa,

All I want for Christmas is a doll. I have been very good this year. I love my daddy. I like Christmas movies.

Love, Aria E.

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa. I want a dirt bike and an American Girl doll. I want a Barbie camper and a baby doll. That is it. How are you? How are the reindeer?

Love, Sofia A.

Dear Santa,

I hope the deer are having a fun time. Can I have a Nintendo switch and a lizard and a nerf gun and a PS 5 and hot wheels?

Love Liam O.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0