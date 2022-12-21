 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ms. Pam Schneider MMCRU

The following letters are from Ms. Pam Schneider’s second graders at MMCRU in Remsen.

Dear Santa,

I love Christmas. It’s my #1 holliday. I really want to be happy for Chrirstmas! I will make cookies for some elves. I really want some new clothes and video games.

Your pal, Cohen

Dear Santa,

Please be with my family this Christmas. I would like a nerf gun laser. I want rare rainbouw high doll. The color is gray, Love, Kori

Dear Santa,

I wish I could be there. I wish you will come to my concert please. Please make my family good. For Christmas I want peace on earth and Love. I love you. Love Allie

Dear Santa,

I want to have a minecrafft cat. A vet set. It has a fake shell and a stuffed otter. It is cute A cage full of hamsters their mom and her babies thay are fake A snake toy that is fake and moves by itself A stuff chipmunk. Love Emersyn

Dear Santa,

All for Christmas I want is my family to be together. I want to know how do you deliver all the presents. I want clothes and shoes for Christmas. How cold is it in the Noth Pole? Does it snow all the time? Do you get a break ever. How do you make all the presents? How many elves do I get this year, last year I got two. Love Braylee

Dear Santa,

I hope I get drums Pleas big ones. And I hope I get somthing I like. I don’t care What you get me. Your friend Leyton

Dear Santa,

I ask you for a Nintendo swich and a Go cart. I’ve been wondering the temperature in the North Pole. My Baby sister was like a present. Oh I almost forgot you are the best Love Gael H.

Dear Santa,

I want to have a lot of games. I wish I can see Simene fly. I want a farmer belt. I want big shark Moster truck. I want a phone. I want a magic ornament. Love Axl

Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas is my brother to come back and for my family to be together. I would like art suff and shopking and fidgets. Abi H.

Dear Santa,

I want a camera. I want a piano with a lerning tablet. I love the color pink. What’s the weather like at the North pole. Love Nora F.

Dear Santa,

Can I please get a Wing’s of fire graphic novel 6. I hope my big brother Amir does not have to work on Christmas. I also wish for a lol big doll. I also have questions. How cold is it in the North Pole? Love, Daira.

Dear Santa,

I would like an electric scooter and more plant stuff I would like for my dad to stay home for one day. I would like more books. I would like teacher stuff. I would like a frieandship braclet for me and my friend Allie. I would like a big Louis Vuitton purse. Love Maci G.

Dear Santa,

How are you? I’ll bet the elves are busy for Christmas. I would like a scooter, a watch a book and diamond neckale. I hope will have a safe trip. Merry Christmasa, Adalyn

Dear Santa,

I want a real phone and a chromebook for me. I want more toys right now. I want elves for my family. What color do you like? Love, Savannah

Dear Santa,

I hope my family is there. Do your elves make the toys or do you buy the toys? Love, Wesley

Dear Santa,

I want a baby dog. I want a bike. I want a new water bottle. I want my family to get together. I want an electric scooter and I a diaper bag. A realistic baby and a stroller I want a baby bottle. Also, a baby car seat. I want baby clothe. Love Pyper

Tags

