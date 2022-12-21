 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ms. Tasha Hodges Sergeant Bluff Luton

  • 0

The following letters are from Ms. Tasha Hodge's second-grade class at Sergeant Bluff Luton.

Dear Santa,

How are you? I am doing great. I am very excited for you to come visit and will leave some snacks for you and your reindeer. What I want for Christmas is a bike, a remote control car and a skateboard.

Love,

Deng A.

Dear Santa,

I have been really, really good this year. Can you please make these toys for me? I would like a VR, an Iphone 12, a mini car, an x box, a dog,

legos and LOLs.

Love,

Xena A.

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! My name is Benji and I am 7 years old. Are you and your elves busy getting ready? For Christmas this year I would like a marble maze.

Love,

Benji B.

Dear Santa,

Happy Holidays! How is Rudolph? I have tried very hard to be good this year. For Christmas I would like a flute, a skateboard and a pet reindeer.

Love, Juniper.B

Dear Santa,

My name is Saanvi and I am 7 years old. Thank you for giving me a castle last year. This year for Christmas I would like a spy kit and my sister wants a Barbie with shopping things.

Love,

Saanvi C.

Dear Santa,

My name is Zia and I am 7 years old. Thank you for giving me a pop- it last year. This year for Christmas I would like a puppy,a mini fridge,and an Iphone 12.

Love,

Zia C.

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! My name is Worthy and I am 7 years old. Are you and your elves busy getting ready? For Christmas this year I would like makeup and a trampoline, Taylor Swift tickets, a pet bunny and a cup that says my name.

Love,

Worthy C.

Dear Santa,

How are you? I am doing great. I am very excited for you to come visit and will leave some snacks for you and your reindeer. What I want for Christmas is a Barbie Dream camper,more LOLs, more mini brands, a lot of squishmallows and last of all a good Christmas.

Love,

Charlotte D.

Dear Santa,

My name is Gabriel and I am 8 years old. Please drop my presents off at my house because I’ll be staying there for Christmas. For Christmas I would like army men, a bike, and zombies.

Love,

Gabriel D.

Dear Santa,

My name is Khy’Ren and I am 8 years old. Please drop my presents off at mommy’s house because I’ll be staying there at Christmas. For Christmas I would like V-Bucks, video games and Takis.

Love,

Khy’Ren D.

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! My name is Andres and I am 8 years old. Are you and your elves busy getting ready? For Christmas this year I would like a phone, dogs and a remote control car.

Love,

Andres E.

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! My name is Saleeta and I am 8 years old. Are you and your elves busy getting ready? For Christmas this year I would like a VR, a puppy, a new home, an electric bike, and 50 squishmallows.

Love,

Saleeta K.

Dear Santa,

My name is Madison and I am 8 years old. Please drop my presents off at my house because I’ll be staying there at Christmas. For Christmas I would like a karaoke machine, an American girl doll fridge, a pizza set, and a doll.

Love,

Madison K.

Dear Santa,

My name is Aaron and I am 8 years old. Please drop my presents off at my aunt’s house because I’ll be staying there at Christmas. For Christmas I would like a go-kart, an electric scooter, and a VR.

Love,

Aaron M.

Dear Santa,

Happy Holidays! How is Rudolph? I have tried very hard to be good this year. For Christmas I would like V-Bucks, a drum set, a keyboard, and a telescope.

Love,

Brantley M.

Dear Santa,

My name is Preslee and I am 8 years old. Please drop my presents off where I am staying because I’ll be there at Christmas. For Christmas I would like a car, a small puppy, a dog and 8,000 Robux.

Love,

Preslee S.

Dear Santa,

I have been really, really good this year. Can you please make these toys for me? I would like Star Wars lego sets, an electric scooter,and an Imperial Star Destroyer.

Love,

Grayson R.

Dear Santa,

My name is Hana and I am 7 years old. Please drop my presents off at my house because I’ll be staying there at Christmas. For Christmas I would like mini brands, a Barbie house, and fidget toys.

Love,

Hana S.

Dear Santa,

Happy Holidays! How is Rudolph? I have tried very hard to be good this year. For Christmas I would like LOLs, makeup, a toy puppy, Rainbow High dolls, 20 squishmallows, a Rudolph stuffed animal and a LOL dollhouse.

Love,

Ivy V.

Dear Santa,

My name is Morgan and I am 7 years old. Thank you for giving me a castle last year. This year for Christmas I would like books, a watch and chapstick.

Love,

Morgan W.

