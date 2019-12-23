OABCIG Elementary

Payton

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a magic wand that can grant me a few wishes. I no some people don't believe in you but I do yor are a verey nice persen you give love to kids all around the world I riley want to ride a horse some time when Im a kid Santa you are a varey nice persen people mite say they dont like you but lots of people do I love you Santa for Christmas I was a picher of you or a picher of your efvs a little one thank you Santa you are riley nice every bodey loves you you give toys to kids all arond the world I love you Santa I always will can I please have a Slim that smells they food I have ben riley good this year can you pleas give gifst. My pets I have ben sad sense my

Emmery

Dear Santa,

Can I ask you a question. how can you get around the world so fast with all thows presents in the back of your sleigh? Well you better get thows elves to work becase...please can I have a unicorn rainbow stuffed animal, more fingerlings, a pupy that maggie can get along with, more arty stuff, to have a trip to hawii for one week, for Christmas eve pujamas from the elf! So your reindear better be strong!

Mahaela

Dear Santa,