The following letters are from Miss Becker's second-grade at OABCIG Elementary in Ida Grove.
Dear Santa,
Is it cold up in the North Pole? I hope you’re having a good Christmas eve.
Raymond
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a happy Christmas. How old are your reindeer? I want an ipad for Christmas.
From,
Colt
Dear Santa,
Do your reindeer fly and do your elves work for you and can I catch you when you get to my home please. I hope you say yes and I can go to the North Pole with you and I hope you have a good Christmas.
From,
Hilda
Dear Santa,
How old are you? Where do you live at? How much do you weigh? Get me a good present.
Leo
Dear Santa,
How old are you? What kind of cookies do you like? What kind of carrots do your reindeer like? How many elves do you have?
Tegan
Dear Santa,
Chippy brought cookies. We made cookies. Can I have a game for the xbox 1x called Farming Similator 19, a phone, kinder joy eggs, a lot of candy.
From,
Wayne
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. My List: LOLs, JoJo doll. I hope you have a good Christmas!
Cayleigh
Dear Santa,
How old are you? I want a chromebook, snowfort that never melts, car sized kid, and to be a Jedi Knight.
From,
Jacob
Dear Santa,
Instead of cookies I will leave cupcakes and milk and carrots and lettuce for the reindeer. My list: phone, candy, a tv in my room, Frozen 2 leggos, putty glow in the dark, lots of gum, high heels, paint and canvas, make up, Black Lagoon books, clothes like dresses, clay to make stuff, a twisty pet, hamster, ipad. Thank you for everything.
Keira
Dear Santa,
Are you cold in the North Pole? My list: bunk bed, transformers, driving camper, money, helicopter, house keys, and a guinea pig.
Love, Kaidyn
Dear Santa,
Have a good Christmas. I want a chromebook. I want a phone. I want an army. I want a lot of LOLs.
Autumn
Dear Santa,
I want to go to the North Pole. I want to see your reindeer. I want to see your elves and I want an iPhone. And I want LOL dolls.
From, Emma
Dear Santa,
Is the North Pole real? I hope you and your elves have a good Christmas. I want some lego Friends, a chromebook, areborn baby doll- it’s a doll that looks like a real baby, big putty that glows in the dark, lots of gum, paint and canvas, makeup, Black Lagoon books, clothing like dresses, clay to make stuff.And a twisty pet.
From, Kaydee
Dear Santa,
This is what I want for Christmas: a skateboard, iphone 11, hydroflask, hip hop shoes, scrunchies. This is all for now. I want to ask you something. How is Chippy? My favorite reindeer is comet. Thank you! And a Hamster!
From, Sophia
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I would like a ps4 and an xbox. I am naughty and nice.
From, Bryce
Dear Santa,
What are your favorite cookies? I want JoJo bows, a Barbie dress, and a kitchen for Christmas. I will leave you milk and cookies.
Love, Brodie
Dear Santa,
I hope you are having a good time in the North Pole. Can you tell me where we are going on vacation. I hope we go to California. How do reindeer fly and how many toys can you carry in your big bag of toys?
Embrosia
The following letters are from Ms. Callee First's class at OABCIG Elementary.
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want for evryone to have pess and harmny in the world. How small are your elves? I know that you are relle Sante pleass tell me how do reindeer fly I promis I will kep it a srekrett. Santa do girl elves have babys. Santa if all mthas thing can. I will be very thankful. I cant whate for christmas. I cant whate for the pressins too I cant whate for the selbrah his too.
Blaire
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like white shirts and tie-die for a presant. I have a question for you. How do reindeer fly? Please tell me I will keep it a secret. Elves must really work hard to get all those presants raped in time for Christmas. But for Shayla get dog treats thank you by.
Payton
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a magic wand that can grant me a few wishes. I no some people don't believe in you but I do yor are a verey nice persen you give love to kids all around the world I riley want to ride a horse some time when Im a kid Santa you are a varey nice persen people mite say they dont like you but lots of people do I love you Santa for Christmas I was a picher of you or a picher of your efvs a little one thank you Santa you are riley nice every bodey loves you you give toys to kids all arond the world I love you Santa I always will can I please have a Slim that smells they food I have ben riley good this year can you pleas give gifst. My pets I have ben sad sense my
Emmery
Dear Santa,
Can I ask you a question. how can you get around the world so fast with all thows presents in the back of your sleigh? Well you better get thows elves to work becase...please can I have a unicorn rainbow stuffed animal, more fingerlings, a pupy that maggie can get along with, more arty stuff, to have a trip to hawii for one week, for Christmas eve pujamas from the elf! So your reindear better be strong!
Mahaela
Dear Santa,
I wish I had a well live unicorn and my two frot teeth. Wat is yory pon nobre? how old are you? Can I have a phone. Can I have some makup. Can I have a Little house outside. Can I have a American Girl doll. Can I have some dresses. Can I have $100 please. I been vare good. Can I have stikrs.
Jerzee
Dear Santa,
I like Christmas because people by kids so much things. What I would like for Christmas. I would like a puppy because my mom wants a puppy and my sister Kambree wants a puppy to. I really like Christmas because thats when family gets together.
Kynley
Dear Santa, want I wold like for christmas I wold want a phone. How old are you. I wold like a nrfgun. I have a question for you how do reindeer fly. How short are your elves. I want a cat for christmas. I want a netendo swich.
Rhett
Dear Santa,
How small are your elfs. I want for Christmas minecraft, fortnit farm toys and legos. How old are you. How do reindeer fly in the night. How old are you. I be good this year.
Jacob
Dear Santa,
Santa I want an American girl doll with pierced ears, I want a flute and a violin. I realy want a pet puppy that is not real and cute and soft.
Kesed
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a puppy, American Girl doll and a hatchamal. Santa how short are your elves? How many elves do you have? Also I would like Christmas is Christmas earings, a new Christmas ornament and a pear of elf shoes fake please. How tall are your reindeer? Whats your favorite part of Christmas? Do you like red candy cane or green or green and red candy canes? Have a mery Christmas!
Gracye
Dear Santa,
For Christmas can I have a nilgt bowk, nerf gun a mega nerf gun go kart, hufbord, green kart, lnakertruk disk waten pilow for welen then wilery dert biske planter plow. Santa how short are your elves? how meny elves do you have?
Alec
Dear Santa,
I want the nw nerf gun. I want a BB gun. I wont a rifle BB gun. I wath a a ll the BB guns. I want all thn Fhiet hitt & wath all the Nerfans.
Zac
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I want a new phone a new scooter, and a puppy. How old are you? I am 7 years old. I love Rudolph the red nose reindeer.
Sheldon
Dear Santa,
I would like a pet in my room. I want it to be a rabbit. I like I- phones and tablets too! I am going to give you a Santa decoration elf decoration and a reindeer decoration! I want food for my rabbit and a cage for my rabbit. I want 8-eight twisty pets also. I love the lego freinds houses. I want those. I want them about 800 peises and 3-three or 4-four of them! A new waterbottle with my name on it that would be great! I want a new big desk for my room too! that is all I love Christmas!
Aspen
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. Will you bring me a puppy? I would also like a gunle pig please. also I would like a Panda. thank you Santa Clause!
Nolan
Dear Santa,
I whant a real go cart, a real snow mobile. I want a nouw elf. I whant a lafeytafe. I want a remote car. How old are you? I want books.
Jack
Dear Santa,
How old are you Santa? Wiould you please give me a snowmabeel. How small are your elves? Also would give me an xbox. And farming simalater 19. And a foreweeler game. Do you know Santa you are the best.
Brayden
Dear Santa,
How old are you? I want same pink polos and purple. I really want a tutu. And a nerf gun. And a lot of stuf. And some laffy taffy taffy.
Gennar
Dear Santa,
Christmas is the best holiday. I want there things for Chistmas tractors, combines, trucks, graincarts, planters, disks, plows, rippers, sprayers, waggons, corn-pickers, choppers, silage waggons, one billon dollars, fields, bins, and a brother. How old are you? How tall are your elves? I want my sister to stop being annoying! I love Chistmas! I have been very good this year.
Ben