OABCIG Mrs. First class Odebolt Elementary

The following letters are from Mrs. First’s class at Odebolt Elementary, OABCIG School District.

Dear Santa,

I want a PS5 and my brother to feel better. How are the elves doing? I want my brother to have some snacks.

From Abbo

Dear Santa,

I would like a race car. Please bring a PSt for Abbo. How are your reindeer?

From, Brayde

Dear Santa,

I want a dog pulling a sled and a horse pulling a sled. I want you to give my brother a toy tractor. Are you feeling good? I know you have toys. I will leave our Christmas tree decorated for you. If you can leave me some cookies that would be nice. How are the raindeer doing? Is Mrs. Claues feeling good or not? Please give me presents. Thank you!

From, Anabelle L.

Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas I want a hoverboard and a hamster and a fairy finder. And can you get Gwen a comfy and a Hamstr? Are you using Rudolph this Christmas?

From Aurora H.

Dear Santa,

I want a fluffy blanket and fluffy pajamas. Can you get Bristol the same pajamas please? Can you get me a stuffed animals that are reindeer? How are you? Can you get me a Squishee? How is Mrs. Clauls?

From Zoe A.

Dear Santa,

I want a Nintendo witch. I won Jonah to have an xbox. How is Rudolph doing?

Frum, Isaac B.

Dear Santa,

If you are busy at the noth pole you do not have to come to my house if you can come I would like a 3D pen and an x-box. Do you have a dog at your house or a cat? You should give my sister Chloe a purple dress with Anna on it. And Payton would like a toy guitar to practice in music. I really want a happy napper that is a unicorn should I leave cookes and beer or cookes and Milk Good night Santa.

From: Olivia L.

Dear Santa,

I want a I phone 11. I want to give my sister a pop it. What color is your house?

From: Henry L.

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I would like books and legos and a diary. I think my mom would like a new matress for her bed. Is Fred doing good up in the North pole? ps tell Fred I said thank you for the gift.

From, Bristol H.

Dear Santa,

Can I have a phone? Can you get a Xbox for Zac my brother and a phone for Dixie my sister? How are the elves and the Reindeer? How is west right now?

From, Natalie P.

Dear Santa,

Please give my mom money for food please. Is Rudolph real? Can I have a Play Station 5? I love Christmas!

From, Remington R.

Dear Santa,

I would like a toy truck. Can you get Abbo a toy truck. Hows the North Pole?

From Hunter C.

Dear Santa,

I’ve been pretty good this year so I think I deserve a TV for my room, Santa. I think my friend Henry should get a phone for Christmas. Hey Santa how many elves do you have in your workshop?

From: Tucker N.

Dear Santa,

How many elves do you have? I want a iphone 13 mini and a TV for my room and a Xbox for my room. For my mom and dad another dog and cat.

From, Bennett N.

Dear Santa,

Can I please have a Phone for Christmas and a stuft animal of Rudolph and can you give my sister a Barbie and I have a question for you how far is the north pole?

From Benjamin S.

Dear Santa,

I would like a PS5. Could you please bring my brother a lot of farm toys. What is it like at the North Pole?

From, Jeff L.

Dear Santa,

I want a new iphone because mine barely works. Can you get Adie some slime? How are the reindeer? How is Rudolph? Can you get me a dog? Or a fish? Or Owl Diaries books? Or new fake glasses? Or new clothes?

From, Bella S.

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? I want a dirt bike helmet. You should give my brother new clothes.

From, Briar P.

Dear Santa,

I want a new ball. My mom wants some money. How are your reindeer? My brother want a new ball too, My sis wants a Legos.

From, Wynn Y.

Dear Santa,

Why haven’t you looked at my notes I rite to you every night and I was wendring how the reindeer and elves have been doing? Here are a few things I went for Chrismas a comfy anda Happy Raper! Can you pls get my sister a comfy too pls?

From Gwen M.

Dear Santa,

Can you get Zander Blume a Xbox gift card? Can you please get me a PC. Santa how many elves are in Oldebolt?

From: Jonah H.

Dear Santa,

I know you are busy, but can you get me some Legos and can you get Jonah a I phone max pro mini and is your red hat really magicoal?

From Bentlee D.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0