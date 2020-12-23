Odebolt Elementary - Calee First

The following letters are from Calee First's second-grade class at Odebolt Elementary (OABCIG School District)
Dear Santa,
Hello!
My name is Darrel B. I am 7 years old. I have been very good this year (for real) and have been thinking about what I would like for Christmas.
I reale whant a xbox for cristmes! I reale whant a ps4 for cristmes! I whant gta5 for cristmes!
Signed by Darrel
Dear Santa,
Hello,
My name is Rocco R. I am 7 years old. I have been very bad this year (for real) and I have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas.
a ps5 a ps4 and x box a i phone 12 a Farm set with a little toy vack and a doads.
Signed by, Rocco R.
Dear Santa,
Hello!
My name is Toby H. I am seven years old. I have been very good this year (for real) and have been thinking about what I would like for Christmas.
I want a ps5 and tv or a omx bike for christmas but I really want the ps5 for Christmas.
Signed by, Toby H.
Dear Santa,
Hello!
My name is Cal T. I am 8 years old. I have been very good this year (for real) and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas.
I really want a PS5 and a pair of white jordens also want tyreek hi ii wr 10 kansas city chiefs. I think the chiefs are going to the super bowl 54.
Signed by, Cal T.
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Esther S. I am 7 years old. I have been very good this year (for real) and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas.
What I would like for Chrismas is that my sister will get the same amount of presents as me. My sister got a big early chrismas present that was expensive and so she might not get as manny presents. And that's what I want for Chrismas.
Signed by, Esther S.
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Isaiah W. I am 8 years old. I have been very good this year (for real) and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas.
I would like a new ps4 and a hover board and can your elvs please make sticky shoes the bottum is sticky so I can stick on the hover board.
Signed by, Isaiah W.
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Beckham L. I am 8 years old. I have been very good this year (for real) and have been thinking of what I want for Christmas.
PS5, xbox, hover board, iphone 11, Odell Beckham Jr Jersey on the Browns, tickets to Super Bowl 54, tickets to Bears games next year.
Signed by, Beckham L.
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Lyric V. I am 8 years old. I have been very good this year (for real) and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas.
I would like a real life bunny. Also I would like a new book and some room decor. Also may I have a art kit please. Also a craft kit. thanks
Signed by, Lyric V.
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Jaxon R. I am 8 years old. I have been very good this year (for real) and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas.
Is a nintendo switch and a Tyreek Hill jersey and a Tyreek Hill football cards. Aad legos.
Signed by, Jaxon R.
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Mason R. I am 8 years old. I have been very good this year (for real) and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas.
Dear Santa I want a grain pin. I want a walkey talkey. I want waging war the stuff Loms out the Bottem. I Don't need much because my mom spoyles me anuff.
Signed by, Mason R.
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Erin S. I am 8 years old. I have been very good this year (for real) and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas.
I would like a cat and clay.
Signed by, Erin
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Liam. I am 7 years old. I have been very good this year (for real) and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas.
A trasformr and a 3 step trasformr.
Signed by, Liam
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Ella. I am 8 years old. I have been very good this year (for real) and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas.
A huverbord and lap top and dog and phone and makeup and hair spray (dye{ and apple for my teacher Mrs. First and slime kit and rudderband bracelet and earrings and i survive book and spigent spinner and trains for my brother and stuffed animal (unacorn) and ploesh.
Signed by, Ella S.
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Mason E. I am 7 years old. I have been very good this year (for real) and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas.
For Christmas I want a joke robot.
Signed by, Mason
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Gaige. I am 8 years old. I have been very good this year (for real) and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas.
Dinosaurs toys, Jurassic Park toys.
Signed by, Gaige C.
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Keagan N. I am 8 years old. I have been very good this year (for real) and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas.
I want a Xbox 1 and an I phone 5SE. A new xbox controller that is black and camo. For clothes I want a size seven black jeans.
Signed by, Keagan N.
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Harper. I am 7 years old. I have been very good this year (for real) and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas.
I would like a snow mow beyl. I would like a nintendo switch. I would like a dirt bike. I would like a phone with internet cunectshon to my house.