Odebolt Elementary - Calee First

Dear Santa,

Hello!

My name is Cal T. I am 8 years old. I have been very good this year (for real) and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas.

I really want a PS5 and a pair of white jordens also want tyreek hi ii wr 10 kansas city chiefs. I think the chiefs are going to the super bowl 54.

Signed by, Cal T.

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Esther S. I am 7 years old. I have been very good this year (for real) and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas.

What I would like for Chrismas is that my sister will get the same amount of presents as me. My sister got a big early chrismas present that was expensive and so she might not get as manny presents. And that's what I want for Chrismas.

Signed by, Esther S.

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Isaiah W. I am 8 years old. I have been very good this year (for real) and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas.

I would like a new ps4 and a hover board and can your elvs please make sticky shoes the bottum is sticky so I can stick on the hover board.