Orange City Elementary - Renee Guthmiller

The following letters are from Orange City Elementary.
Dear Santa,
Do you have food? Are you tired? Here are 5 things I want. The first thing I want is a deks. Another thing I want is 2 rocket engines. I also want fruit salad. I also want a Greenbay Packers blanket. P.S. please write a letter.
Love, John
My house number is 1002.
Dear Santa,
Santa can you get rid of crona virus? Heres some things I want for Christmas. I want a sister because I only have one brother. I want a kitty because my dog doesn't sleep with me that often. I want a bunny because my duck is in the zoo.
From, Hawksley.
P.S. Hey I was really good this year.
Dear Santa,
Hi! How are you? I want a Vikings lego helmet becaues it is fun to build lego helmets. I want a Viking mascot because it is fun to build lego mascots. I want a car because I could drvie my brothers to school. I want a book because I could pass our test. P.S. I was good this year.
From, Lucas
Dear Santa,
A doll whith stuf a cool night light, a doll hen that you can do it's har. monny. baby milk. Hi how is your Elf's doing? I want a doll because I might give one away. I wan ta nightlight because I'm sard of the dark. We need monny because we need it for our hous. We need milk for our baby.
From Zoe
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer? Here are some things I want for Christmas. A floor piano mat because we only have one piano. Another thing I want is a big hatchimal because I lost the other one you gave me. The other thing I want is my perfect family because I love them! And the thing I want for Christmas is a American girl doll and close for her and a pet with a leash. Another thing I want is an ipod or ipod case! Thank you for all you do for the children in the world!
From, Skylar
Dear Santa,
Hi how are the reindeer? I have been good in school and at home. Here is a list of some thing I want a RC car, fidget spinner, ninja go Legos, pet lizard. I want those thing because I really like lizards. Also I want is a rubix cube because I lost my other rubix cube. Also I want a Ninja Go Legos because I really like Legos. I also want a RC car because they are fun to drive up a ramp. I also want a fidget spinner because they are fun. Merry Christmas Santa.
From, Ayden
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! How many elfs are there? I would like a golden retriever for Christmas becaese I dogs and it will be fun to have someone to sleep with that is not biger then sister. Another thing I would like is a balck kitten. I know the dog would not go good with the kitten but I still want one.
From, Blakely
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas Santa. I want a dog because my other dog died. Another thing I for Christmas is a suff loin I need a little one with the big one. I want a deer stuffed animal. I want for Christmas bug animal.
From, Rose
Dear Santa,
Here are some things I want for Christmas. I would like a book that is the Wimpy Kid season 9 please. I want it because I can learn how to read big words. I want some robots because I can share them. I want a stuffed animal so I can sleep with. I want cv-19 to be gone and take care of the peple that have it take care of the.
From, Litzy
Dear Santa,
Hi! Can you say hi to Rudolph? What is your elfs names? For Christmas can I have a game? Because my mom says I am competitiv and I like games. The next thing I want is a kareoke machine even thoe I do not like sining. But I like listing to music. The next thing I want is journal. I alrety have 3 but I found a cool one. The next thing is the game Clue. I found one and my mom expland it and sounds cool. I also want pjamas. Because I only have T shirts, shorts, and 2 night gouns and 1 pjama. Have a good Christmas!
Brynlee
Dear Santa,
Is Rudolph real? Stata I wat the Px4 and x box 1 and a playstashin 2 and the nitendo shich and a nerf gun. and I wat thes because I get bod and I have nothing to do. and I wat to show my bradert. and they like cool game. to the north pole to stata.
By Evan
Dear Santa,
Santa how are you reindeer? For Christmas there are a few things I would like. A joy buzzer for Christmas because I could trick people with it. The second thing I want is a puppy because I could play with it. The third thing I want is a Pokemon because they pop up on stuf. The next thing I want is xbox because I can play Sonic on it. The next thing I want is a pokemon ball because a pokemon will pop out.
From Ethan
Dear Santa,
My name is Maverick and what I want for Christmas is a phone because my brother and sister have a phone. I think my mom would like a new car I hope you have a good Christmas!
Love, Maverick
Dear Santa,
My name is Liam. Can you give my mom a coffee machine for Chrismas. Can you alsoe give my dad a truck and a grill? Can you give my baby brother a toy car for Christmas. Can you give a volleyball for my sister.
Liam
Dear Santa,
My name is Said. For this Christmas I what a Legos minecraft Dungean. For my mom a new pchone. for my dad a game.
Said
Dear Santa,
my name is Cohen. I want football card and a new NFL Viking blanket for Christmas please Can you please get an echo dot and a roomba for my mom. Can you please get new colorful Christmas lights and a blanket for my dad? My sister would like some babies and my brother would like a basketball hoop to hang on his door. I hope you have a great Christmas!
Love Cohen
Dear Santa,
My name is Ella. What I want for christmas is cat. What my brother wants for chrismas is a nintendo switch. What my oldest brother wants for chrismas is a new phone. What my Mom wants for chrismas is a new house. What my Dad wants for chrismas is new clothes.
Ella
Dear Santa,
My name is Josiah. My family likes games, Titus likes batman. For Christmas I want games, Legos, a T.V., and decorations for my room.
Love, Josiah
Dear Santa,
I want a watch, football helmet, and jersey. I would give my mom a new light, and blanket. For my dad I would give a new computer. I would give Tya toy cake cause he likes cake.
From, Will
Dear Santa,
my name is Hannah. For Christmas can I have a telescope and can you give my friend Jade an L.O.L.
Love, Hannah
Dear Santa,
My name is Ava. What I want is something to crochet with. My Mom wants to learn how to knit. What she needs is a phone that only has knitting videos. My Dad wants to spend more time with me, Mom, and Elliana. Have a good Christmas and don't get sick.
Love, Ava
Dear Santa,
My name is Madison. For Christmas I want a LOL dolls. And Max wants a toy race car. My Mom wats a Lexa. My baby brother Micheal wants Elmo. I know what my Dad wants - a new bed.
Love Madison
Dear Santa,
My name is Kiya. For Christmas I would like a bike. I hope you are doing will.
Love, Kiya
Dear Santa,
My name is Cameron. I want an Xbox 1S. I hope you are doing well.
Love, Cameron
Dear Santa,
My name is Stella. I really want a LOL doll house please. My brother would like a dinosuor. My mom would like a big pot. My dad would like a new green shirt. I hope you have a good Christmas.
Love, Stella
Dear Santa,
My name is Holland I would like a hammock chare. I hope you have a happy christmas. Her name is Parker she would like a different Just Dance. I hope you have a great Christmas. Her name is Christin she would like a new phone. merry christmas. his name is Justin. He would like a supecase..
Holland
Dear Santa,
My name is Jace this christmas can you give me a favor. My Dad wants some too is - especially electric tools. My Dad also wants chocolate bars. My Mom would like reeses and chocolate bars. My brother would like an echo dot. I would like an echo dot and legos.
Love, Jace
Dear Santa,
My name is June. This year what I want for Christmas is an ipod. Will you give my mom a hammak for Chistmas sow when she gets home she can relax? Will you give my sister a sparkley pink narwall stuffed animal? Could you also get my dad a good night sleep? I hope you have a good Chistmas!
Love, June
Dear Santa,
My name is Henry. For Christmas I would like a Star Wars Lego set. My sister would like a barbie doll. My other sister would like a couple blakents. My dad would like a new video game. My mom would like a new book.
Love, Henry
Dear Santa,
I have been a good listener this year. I wanted to write you a letter to tell you about the things I want for Christmas. First, I want a watch because it would be fun. Second, i want a computer because I could get lots of games. Most importantly I want a phone. My hope for you is that you have a joyful Christmas.
From, Camden
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I wanted to rwite you a Letter to tell you about the things I would like for Christmas. First, I would like a dog. I want this because my mom's dog needs a friend. Second, I want my mom to be Happy because she is kind of sick. Most importantly, I would like my family to have a home because we only have a small home. My hope for you this chismas is to travel fast. Say hello to Mrs. Claus for me.
From a second grader student, Isabella.
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I wanted to wite you about the things I would like for Christmas. Frist! would like a mini four wheeler I w this because I can race with my dad. Second I want a mega bat cave because my other broke one Most importantly I would like is a mini off roader because then I can go off roading. My hope for you this Christmas is don't get a cough say hello to the reindeer.
From me a second grade student, Brayden
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I want to tell you some of the things I want for Christmas. First I would like a new i-pad because my old one is broken. second I would like an ant farm because all my other ones died. Most importantly I would like a gas four-weeler because I want to ride around on it, say hi to Mrs. Claus, Rudolph and the others for me! From a second grade student, Jeff
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I want to write to you letter to tell you about the thing I want for Christmas Fist Food I want this because we ndee food. Second I want my mom and dad to get back together becaus they brok up. Iw my dad to live with us. Last I want my mom and sister to get along.
Lupita
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I would like to tell you what I would like for Chritsmas. First I want an X box one. because I really really want my own games. Second I want one hundred dollos because I could really use the money most importantly. I would like silk song because it is a game i have always wanted. My hope is Jeff has a good Christmas.
From a second grade boy Aiden
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I want to tell you some things I want for Christmas. First, I want get pens!!! I want this because I can color with them!! Second, I want slime/puddy. I want this because it would be fun to play with!!! Most importantly, I would like a baby alive doll because I have wanted it for four years!!! My hope for you is that you get around the world. From a happy second grader Norah
Dear Santa,
I have been good and helpful this year. I wanted to write to you about the things I want. First I want Star Wars Mandolorian Lego set because I like Star Wars. Second I want jelly beans because they taste amazing. Last I want a vacine, because covid 19 is horrible. My hope for you this Christmas is your sleigh does not run out of gas.Tell Mrs. Claus Hi. From your favorite second grader Jack.
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I wanted to writ you a letter to tell about the things I would like for Christmas. First I would like is a teddy bear because I like to snuggle. Second, I want Capsul Chicks because I like to play dolls. Most importantly, I would like for Covid to go away. My hope for you this Christmas is for you to not get Covid. Say hello to Mrs. Van Wyk for me!
From a good second grade student, Cambrea.
Dear Santa,
I have been nice this year. I wanted to write you a letter to tell you what I want for Christmas. FIrst, I would like a new LEGO. I want this because I really like Legos. Second, I want another dog because my dog is lonely. Most importantly I would like a hover board because I love hover boards. My hope for you is that you do not get the Coronavirus. Say hello to the elf Buddy, for me. From your favorite second grade student, Lucy.
Dear Santa,
I have been kind this year. I wanted to write you a letter to tell you about the things I would like for Christmas. First, I want my mom to come back for Christmas because she has been gone. Second, i want an Alexa so I can have alarm. Most importantly, I would like an I-pad so I can play games. My hope for you this Christmas is you have a good Christmas. Say hello to Mrs. Claus for me! From a second grade student, Kyla
Dear Santa,
I have been helpful this year. I wanted to write you a letter to tell you about the things I would like for Christmas. First, I would like a new books. I want this because I like to read. Second, I want a new helmet. Most importantly, I would like a skateboard because I like a skateboard because I like to balance on stuff. My hope for you this Christmas is that you don't get Covid. Say hello to Mrs. Claus for me! From a happy second grade student, Madi
Dear Santa,
I have been great. I am sorry that Nik is scary. wate I like for chrimis is a toy mosso sorus because I like Dinosaurs. And I want is a toy camra. I want is a pond monster costume. Say hello to Mrs. Claus.
From Baylor.
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I wanted to wright you a letter to tell you about the things I would like for Christmas. First I would like a box of snap circuits because I like electronics. Second I would like more bayblades because I lik them. Most importantly, I would like a Nintendo because they are fun. My hope for you is that you get around the world in one night. Say hello to Rudolph for me.
From your favorite second grade student: Sam
Dear Santa,
My name is Katrina. I want a dog. My sister I think wants a doll. Her name is Lily. My other sister wants an LOL doll because that is on her Christmas list. My brother named Devin I think wants a toy gun. My biggest brother wants a Star Wars set. My dad wants a nice coat. My mom might want some fabric.
Love, Katrina
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year I wanted to tell you what I want. First, I want a new baseball bat because my bat is small. Second, I want football gloves are small. Most importantly, I would like one or two fish, and a fish tank because I have never had a pet in my whole entire life! My hope for you this Christmas is you to stay safe.
From, Graham
Dear Santa,
Hi! How is Comet? Here are some things I want for Christmas. I would like a wooly mammoth. I would like a new warm blanket because my blankets are not warm. I want the Vikings to make it to the Super Bowl because I want to see them play in it. I would also like a saber tooth tiger.
From, Cohen
Dear Santa,
Are the elves real? For Christmas I would like beads, a hat with a pom, a baby doll with a diaper, and an Arthur book.
From, Jia
Dear Santa,
Tell Rudolph hi. Here are some things that I would like for Christmas. I want a dirt bike. I want it to be red. I want a PS5 and a skateboard because I want to try new things. I want a dirt bike because I want to try it. I want new headphones because mine are broken. I want a puppy because I love puppies!
From, Brantley
Dear Santa,
I can’t wait til Christmas. I would like a Tomagachi for Christmas please. I would also like a boy elf on the shelf because Sparles would like to have some company on the shelf. I would like some boxes because I like to take boxes and create things. I would also like a hooverboard. I would also like some LOL little sisters because they are fun to play with.
From, Jade
Dear Santa,
HI! How is it in the North Pole? Here are some things that are on my mind for Christmas. I really want a reindeer cat because there is a youtune video that a girl as a cat dressed like a reindeer. If you give that to me I will be the happiest girl in the world. Happy Christmas Santa.
From, Azariah
Dear Santa,
I love you Santa. I would like a fairy, because they are cute. Another thing I would like is sister, because we do not have enough girls. Another thing I would like is another Grandma because I love Grandmas. Another thing I would like is 6 LOL dolls becasue they are also cute.
From, Maddlyn
Dear Santa,
I have been nice this year. I wantend to write you a letter to tell you about the things I would like for chrismus. First I want a water bottle so I can use it second, I want a hat so I can wear it. Third I want a new Pool because I like to swim. My hope for you is to stay safe say hello to a second grade student and say hello to Mrs. Claus for me.
From a second grade student, Pasley