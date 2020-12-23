Orange City Elementary - Renee Guthmiller

I have been nice this year. I wanted to write you a letter to tell you what I want for Christmas. FIrst, I would like a new LEGO. I want this because I really like Legos. Second, I want another dog because my dog is lonely. Most importantly I would like a hover board because I love hover boards. My hope for you is that you do not get the Coronavirus. Say hello to the elf Buddy, for me. From your favorite second grade student, Lucy.

Dear Santa,

I have been kind this year. I wanted to write you a letter to tell you about the things I would like for Christmas. First, I want my mom to come back for Christmas because she has been gone. Second, i want an Alexa so I can have alarm. Most importantly, I would like an I-pad so I can play games. My hope for you this Christmas is you have a good Christmas. Say hello to Mrs. Claus for me! From a second grade student, Kyla

Dear Santa,

I have been helpful this year. I wanted to write you a letter to tell you about the things I would like for Christmas. First, I would like a new books. I want this because I like to read. Second, I want a new helmet. Most importantly, I would like a skateboard because I like a skateboard because I like to balance on stuff. My hope for you this Christmas is that you don't get Covid. Say hello to Mrs. Claus for me! From a happy second grade student, Madi