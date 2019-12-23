The following letters are from Guthmiller's second-grade class at Orange City Elementary.
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing great at the North Pole! I want a LOL Girl. Because I like to play dolls. I like it because you get to find secrets in it and you get to play with your friends with your lov girl. I want to have legos because its fun to build it. I want a Toca Boca cost money game. Because you can move people and dress them up and put them in a house because you can play barbies. Like LOL Girl. I hope you are doing great!
From
Skyar
Dear Santa,
Ii santa How are you doing? I would like books because I really like to read. Another thing I would like is a science doll set because I think it would be really cool. Another thing I would like is a scetch book because I kinow like to draw. Another thing I would like is a mini bake oven because I really really like to bake. Another thing I would like is cupcake mix, cake mix or cookie mix because otherwise I can’t bake. Those are things I would like.
Your Friend,
Micaiah
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing gret at the North Pole! I wold like a slime because it sterches. I like play dough and it steerch to. I like croyo to pait because is so fun. I wold like Bts clothes because Bts is fun.
Your Friend
Sofia
Dear Santa,
Some people think you are fake; but id don’t. By the way, what do you eat? I hope you aren’t to busy this Christmas. I would like toilet trouble because it sounds really fun! I want a dry bowser plush because then I have another plush for my collection. I also want a whuba buble ball because then I can go crazy outside! I also want books so I won ‘t be bored. Another thing I want is cloths because … well cloths! Finally I want Mario Party so I have another game for my switch. These are things I want this Christmas.
Your Friend,
Trevor
Dear Santa,
I hope you aren’t to busy this Christmas. I would like a Face painting set because then I can put my face whenever I like. I also want a big unicorn stuffy because it would be cozy. Another thing I want is a skate board with two wheels. I want a skate board because it would be fun! I want dangly earings because I would look pretty. Another thing I want is stuff to decorate my room because right now it looks boring. Those are things I would like.
Your Friend,
Stella
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing great at the North pole. I really want by blade because they are really fun to play with, and I really like them. I want a dog because I have no pets and I love to play with dog. I want Mario tennis/tce on my noted o swich I really like that game or give it to me. I want stuff animals because I love to.
Your friend
Wyatt
Dear Santa;
I hope you are staying warm. I would like some orbeez because I like when I can put my feet in it because it feels good. I would like some lego friends because I like to build. Also I would like some LOLS girls. I like to play LOLS., I would like a light blue soft blanket because it will keep me warm. I would like poopsie slime supplies. I like slime. This is my last thing I want. I want LOLS because I like playing LOLS. I hope you have a great Christmas.
Your friend,
Brynlee
Dear Santa,
I hope you are too busy this Christmas,. I would like a dog because my old one died. Also I would like a cat because my old one died. I would like a electric scooter because it takes effort to go around the block on my normal scooter. I also want otxil because it looks like a fun game. I would like an I dad because it would be fun games on it. These are some things I want.
Your friend,
Simeon
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I really want an Amearican girl doll stuff becaue all I have is the doll and because they are cool. And slime becaue it feels good and because it looks cool. I want a cotton candy maker because I love cotton candy. I want another dog because they are funny and cute. I would like a whole new Junie B. Jones Series because they are favrite. They are funny and weird and monkey bars because I will get to do flips have a great day Santa.
Your Friend,
Mariah
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa! How are y9ou doing? I would like some toys because I don’t really have lots of toys. I would also like some books because I don’t really have that many books. I would like me PJS because I need her PJS. I want Manopoly cheaters edition because all I have a monopoly is monopoly. I want stuffed animals because I am collecting them. So these are some things I would like. Bye!
Your Friend,
Jadyn
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa! How are you doing? I want you to buy me a guess who game because I want to play game. I want a hoverboard to ride on it. I want paint’s to color and slime because it is gooy. I want BTX because I want it
shorts because they are pretty. Have a good Christmas!
Your Friend,
Yuli
Dear Santa,
I hope you aren’t too busy this Christmas. I wish I had some science material because I like science. I would also like about 10 legos sets because I have legos. I would also like some loex because I like to battle. I hope Rudolph is ok. I wish you Christmas.
Your Friend,
Jadayan
Dear Santa,
I ope you are doing great at the North Pole! I want a Nintendo switch because I like video games. The next thing I want is nice shoes becajuse I haven’t run much all the time. The last thing I want is 1000 piece puzzle because I’s a expert at puzzles. So these are the things I want.
Your Friend,
Eric
Dear Santa,
I hope you are going great. I want new metal beyblads because the one that I have is broken. I want fortnite toys because I don’t have any. I want sweat pants because I don’t have as much. I want two Dog Man books because I only have one. Have a great day.
Your Friend,
Hurley
Dear Santa,
I hope you are going great at the North Pole and this is what I want for Christmas. I want an niendo switch because you can play a sports game. I want Maryio cart 8 deluxe orfortunite. The second thing I want is a $100 dollar PS4 gift card for my PS4. Next I want a nerf gun and a spray nerf gun and last I want a funny nerf gun. I wish you a Merry Christmas to Santa
From,
Kayden
Dear Santa,
I hope your doing great at the Noth Pole! I want tonapolise so we can do some thig to do outside. I want a tree house because i can strt a club with my friends. I want a LOL Surpise doll becauase I lost one of them. I want a just varce because my old one is to clasie. Thank you for giving us these things.
From Your Friends reindeer
Alriana
Dear Santa,
I hope you doing great at the North Pole. I would like play stashan cards two 50 cards so I can buy skins in fortnite please git it. I want V bucks so I can buy duncer and prxases on fornite. I want sweat pants because I love a gamiy char so I have to set on the gronde. I hope you have a grut in the Noth ploe.
Your Friend
Daniel
Dear Santa,
I hope you aren’t too busy this Christmas. I wish I had some science materials because I like science. I would also like about 10 lego sets because I do leagos. I would also like some toey because I like to battle. I hope Rudolph is ok. I will look for you at Christmas.
Your friend
JoAnn
Dear Santa,m
I hope you aren’t too busy this Christmas. I want a gerbil because I don’t have one. I want a suft animal because they are cute. I want bahblade because they are cool. I want a loncher because it lonch is the bay.
Your Friend
Gabe
Dear Santa,
I hope you aren’t too busy this Christmas. I would really like an LOL Surprise because I would like new clothes for my LOL. I would also like a doll house because I like to play with my dolls but they don’t have a house. Can yu also ge me a phone because her cousin has on e and she is younger than me. And I don’t want to call I just want to play games. These are the things I want this Christmas.
Your Friend
Alalna
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing great at the noth pole. I want a dog because I can play with it and then I don’t need to pay with my brother. I want a PS4 to play with my brothe.
Dylan
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa how are you doing. I would like a LOL Surpise because I never had one now I wnt one. I would like to have a pupply beuse they are buteful. I would like a Ipad because I owes want my owne. I wouod like lots of chaptr book abot fancy Clancy or and Fancy NANCY because I always want one. I would like a necklace because it is buteful. I would like is a clothes because I do not have a lot of clothes at my hous. I would like a big car but not a real one gost a toy car but kin of big. I would like to an America gial doll because I do not have one of them. That’s what I want.
From
Glendy
Dear Santa,
Thank you for all the peresents you give my brother and me. I would like a new tablit… could you get my dad a new snow dog? Could you get my mom a new phone.
Sincerely
By Avery S.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for giving me presents. I would like more sewing stuff. Could you ge a toy tractor for my baby brother?
Sincerely,
Matay S.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for all you did. I would like a nerf gun thans. Could you get my dad a new fishing pole.
Sincerely,
Blake S.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for all you have done for us. I would like Giste Fafmeer and Brootl Loounor. Could you get my brothr Hagan Lord Sprisin?
Sincerely,
Grayson H.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for sharing the Christmas Spirit. I would like a Nintendo switch and let’s go Pikachu! Could get my sister Joanna a pj masks seeker?
Sincerely,
Samuel A.
Dear Santa,
Would you bring me a IPP please! Would you bring lip gloss for Maci xo abbey want is a doll.
Sincerely
Sophia E.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for all of the precents you give my family and me. I would like anything realy. Could you get my sister (Allison)? She loves unicorns!
Sincerel,y
Anna W.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for always leaving a letter. It is always a nice one. I would like a stuffed animal and new clothes. Could you get Anna new stuffed animal? Could you get Greta new Friends. Could you get Mataya a new pair of Boots?
Sincerely,
Chloe H.
Dear Santa,
Thank you Santa for every thing you have done. I would like football cards. I would like nintendo switch games . Could you get my mom some candy? Could you get a new pair of shoes.
Sincerely,
Cash S.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for woking Christmas spedit. I would like a Bryon world blankey. Would you get my dogs chew toys? Would get my mom a nerg gun?
Sinceely,
Kooper S.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for all the presents you have given me over the year. I would like a gig lego set please! Could you get my uncle another lego set.
Sincerely,
Isaac b.
Dear Santa,
Thank you giving me a great Christmas. I would like to have bayblades. Could you get my mom a vacuum.
Sincerely
Tytan F.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for giving me presents. I would like an American Girl Doll School. Could you get my friends some slime?
Sincerely,
Maelyn L.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for getting a tablet I love it! I would like a LOL for Christmas. Could you get my teacher a puppy for Christmas?
Sincerely,
A;lison V.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for all the presents in the past year. I would like toy monster jam trucks. Could you get my sister a horses on a stick.
Sincerely
Noah T.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the toys. I would like a nerf guns and nerf stuffr. I would lik nerf ammo. Would you get my dad one nerf gun tht holds lots of ammo? Would by gt my mom two nerf gust thaqt holds lots of ammo. Would you get my dog a big bone and chew toys.
Sincerely,
Clay H.
Dear Santa,
I would you to help Uncle Joe, Aunt Kinsie, and Aunt Jen to get home safe. I would like some more beyblads. Could get the trwys forming bat mighte! Could you get the toothless hatcfhamal?
Sincerely,
Luke A
Dear Santa,
Thank you for all of my presents. This Christmas I would 5 beyblades. Could you get my dad a new saw? ; thank you for giving my mom the bet present ever! You are the best.
Sincerely
Micah E.
Dear Santa,
Thank y ou for all you did. I would like a shoes beyblade. Could you please get for my little brother a powpaltrd and for my big brother a skreacher wild car.
Sincerel,
Lenny M.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the early ornaments and Christmas pajamas. I would like a mini I pad. Could you get Bubba a new drone?
Sincerely,
Greta B.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for everything you have done for little children. I would like beyblade called Lord Sprizen. Could you get my friend Grayson H. a beyblade called Brootl Louanr?
Sincerely, Aiden V O.
The following letters are from Van Wyk's second-grade class at Orange City Elementary.
Dear Santa,
I can’t wait for Christmas! I’ve been good, kind, and helpful this year. I would like to hope for changes in this world. I would like no more polation, no more sickness, and no more endangered animals. I also want some presents. Here are some of them: My Little Bonies, tables, and nail polish. Next I’d like an art kit, stuffed animal, and new dress. Thank you for giving me some presents! Merry Christmas!
From a nice 7 year old second grader
Naomi
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. There are a few things I would like this year. First I want no one to smoke. Next I’d like no one to litter. This is important because the world will be a better place. Finally I want some art things and some crafts because I like art. Thank you.
From a second grader girl.
Ashley B.
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I want ;pt of stuff this year. I wish no body wuold rob banks. I wish nobody will smoke. I wish nobody will do drugs. I also want Nintendo switch for a gamey man.
Bleyson
Dear Santa,
I have been good and bad this year. There are a few things I would like this year. First, I aqqnt people to find a cure for amnesia. Next, I’d like people to stop killing animals. This is important because it could help people and animals too. Finally I want a JoJo Snia Barbie doll because I like JoJo Swia an d I like barbies. Thanks for lots of further 8 years.
From a fun 2nd grader
Dakota
Dear Santa,
I have been happy this year. There are a few things I would like year. First , I want people to be safe! Next I’d like to have people to be kind. This is important because it won’t make others cry. Finally, I want Barbies because they are fun.
Love Isabella
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I have very good. I am a very nice boy. There are a few things I want this year. First I want doctors to find a medicine for cancer. Next I’d like no one to steal money. This is important because no one is very poor next I’d like endangered animals to not be endangered. Finally I want a PC with fortnite on it. Thanks for giving me presents and don’t forget my other presents
From a second grade boy
Cohen
Dear Santa,
I have been nice thi year. There are a few things I would like this year. First, I want scientists to find a cure for cancer. Next I’d like everone to find peace. This is important because everone deserves freedom. Finally, I want books because I like to read to my baby brother.
From
Brynley
Dear Santa,
I have been nice this year. There are a few things I would like this year. First, I wan t nobody hurt the animals. Nexts I’d like for the poor people to have a home. Finally, I want a hoverboard beause it is awesome. Thank you! Thanks for the presnts!
From a 2nd grader
Violeta!
Dear Santa,
I’ve been good this year. There are a few things I’d would like this year. First I want is no smoking. Next I’d like no cancere this is important. Finally, I want a football cards because. I would like to say thanks for giving presents.
From a 2nd grade boy
Marc
Dear Santa,
I have been horrible this year. There are a few things I would like to help to help the world this year. First, I want people to find a cure for cancer. This is importint because then not as many people would get sick. Last I want an Xbox is because I like video games. I hope you come to my house this year!
From a nice 2nd Grader
Koti L.
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. There are a few things I would like this year. First I want peole to stop ploting. Next, I’d like people to stop smoking. This is important because I don’t want people to be sick. Finally, I wand madden beause I like football. Thanks for giving me presents.
From a fun 2nd grader
Blake
Dear Santa,
I have been nice and kind. There are a few things I want for this year. I want a good earth that is fun. I would like that there are no animals extinct. Next, I would like people to stop fignting so they wont get hurt. And finally I would like a good book.
From a nice 2nd Grade Boy.
Payton #12
Dear Santa,
I’ve been good this year. Thre are things that I want. First I want there to be no cancer. Next, I’d like no smoking. This is important because no one well die. The last thing I want is beyblades because they’re so fun! Thanks for presents.
From a kind kid
Jake
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I wish for lot of things this year. First, I want people to stop killing snow leopard. Next, I’s like people to stop killin g tigers. This is important so tigers don’t get exinct. Lasly, I’d want a fishing game on my phone so I can play it. Thanks for the presents!
From a 2nd grade boy.
Landon
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. There are a few things I would like for this koming year. First I want people to stop littering. Next to lkuie countries to be free. This is important because people an make their choices. Finally I want fidhing stuff.
From a fun 2nd grade boy,
Kaie
Dear Santa,
I have been cool this year. First, I wwould like families to get along with each other. Next, I like people that have no homes to have homes. This is important because some families get hurt from other people from their family. Finally,I want a real dog because I love dogs. I hope to see you this Christmas.
From your favorite 8 year old
Lenley
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I have a few things I would like this year for Christmas. First, I want people not be be sick. Next, I want a new basket ball. Last, I would like chocolate becauce my mom got it last year. Merry Christmas.
From a nice 2nd grade boy
Will
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. There are a few things I would like this year. First, I want people to stop killing anamals. Next I’d like a cure for cancer. This is important because I do not want the world to be all broken down. Last I wan a swimming pool in the basement because I can swim when ever I want to. Thanks for the presents!
From a second grader
Eva S.
Dear Santa,
I have been helpful this year. There are a few I would like this year. Firt, I want the animals to not get sick. Next, I’d like the animals to be free. This is important because I don’t want the animals to be sick. Finally I want a Big LOL Surprise white paple, and lot of color paint beause I really wan t tnhose three things. Thanks for 8 years of fun!
From a fun 2nd grader
Hayri
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. First, I would like people to stop killing animals in danger. Next, I would like doctors to make a cure for cancer because then they would probably not die so soon. Finally I want a puppy because then I can play with it in the snow. Thaks for not being real.
From a fun 2nd grader
Palmer
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. There are many things I want this year. I would like a PS4 to play gamesl Say hello to Mrs. Claus.
From a nice 2nd grader
Levi
Dear Santa,
I have been nice this year. First I would like no more unkind people. I would like no more killing animals. This is important because there are going to he more animals. Finally I want a Nintendo switch, and a a play station an Xbox, ipad and a phone. Thanks.
Love
Juan
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. First I would want no pollution. Next, I want no endangered animals because we would have more animals. Last I want an art kit to draw things. Thanks Santa!
From a kind, second a kind, second grade boy
Terry