Orange City Elementary

Dear Santa,m

I hope you aren’t too busy this Christmas. I want a gerbil because I don’t have one. I want a suft animal because they are cute. I want bahblade because they are cool. I want a loncher because it lonch is the bay.

Your Friend

Gabe

Dear Santa,

I hope you aren’t too busy this Christmas. I would really like an LOL Surprise because I would like new clothes for my LOL. I would also like a doll house because I like to play with my dolls but they don’t have a house. Can yu also ge me a phone because her cousin has on e and she is younger than me. And I don’t want to call I just want to play games. These are the things I want this Christmas.

Your Friend

Alalna

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing great at the noth pole. I want a dog because I can play with it and then I don’t need to pay with my brother. I want a PS4 to play with my brothe.

Dylan

Dear Santa,