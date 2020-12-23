Perry Creek Elementary - Mahnke

The following letters are from Mrs. Mahnke's second-grade class at Perry Creek Elementary in Sioux City.
Dear Santa,
How are you? I bet You are busy. For chrismas, I want a RC car and a toy dragon! and a new toy for my brother.
Hunter, age 8
Dear Santa,
How are you? I bet you are busy. For christmasl I would like an American Girl Doll and a babydoll. and llagogos for my brother Say hi to Rudolph the red nosed reindeer.
Love, Ivelynn, age 7
Dear Santa,
I want a puppy and a snowflake and a diary of a wimpy kid and a Dog man book.
Love, Ryla, age 7
Dear Santa,
How are you? Are the elves working? For Christimas I would like LOL re mix dolls. Can you give my brother a nintendo switch? I would like a new bike and a piano.
Love, Grace, age 7
Dear Santa,
How are you I bet you are busy. I love you Santa. I want a elf for cookie For Christmis a dog and lol.
Love, Nadalynne, age 7
Dear Santa,
How are you? For Christmas I want a game would be bag snacks. I want people to be kuiet to people to the teacher. and good day to you! I had a good day too!
Love, Aden, age 7
Dear Santa,
How are you? I bet you are busy. For Christmas, I want a PS4 and a play station 5. How is Rudolph?
Love, CJ
Dear Santa,
How are you? I would like air poods and a clock, a a LOL house, a Barbiehouse, barbies, and toys for dog's. Say hello to Mrs. Claus,
Love, Addi, age 7
Dear Santa,
How are you? I bet you are busy! How are the elves? How is Rudolph? Roudolph is my favorite Reindeer. I would like a pink watch and a Red clown hose.
Love, Gemma, Age 7
Dear Santa,
How are you? I bet you are busy. For Christmas I would like an elf on the shelf, new Ben 10 stuff, a hot wheels id set, and a tablet. Thank you!
Love, Lyric, age 8
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I would like it to go back how it was when we did not have to wear a mask and I don't really want any thing else at all.
Love, Ellie, age 8
Dear Santa,
How are you Santa? I want a pokemon and a new game on my nintendo. Merry Christmas.
Love, Fernando, age 7
Dear Santa,
I wannt too Elf on the Shelf. I's name is candy cane she will be a girl.
Love, Rilie, age 8
Dear Santa,
How are you? Can I get a PS5? and a new phone? Can my family be happy? Can my sister get a home? Can my brother have a xgbac? Can the virus be over? Can the dog be a adopted?
Love, Kingston, age 8
Dear Santa,
How are you? Busy maby? So can you help me please? My mom and dad are always helping me. Can you help them?
Love, Roman, age 7
Dear Santa,
My sister would like a yacht and I, would like a laser gun.
Love, Moe, age 7
Dear Santa,
How are you? Hope your having a great time. What I want for Christmas is aquimine ne cles, look on the back.A bigger diamond, more gems, a saphire, more speed, more jumping srlill, say hi to my elf for me.
Love,
Christian, age 8
Dear Santa,
Are the elves having a problem yet? For Christmas I would like minecraft - dungeons, footy pj's a dog.
Love, Alex, age 7
Dear Santa,
how are you? I bet you'r busy! For Christmas I want a drone and a phone and maybe a computer! and most of all a baby Yoda!
Love, Jack, age 7
Dear Santa,
How are you? Hawo are the elves and Rudolph. Can i please have tofo merck. thank you oh say hello to Mrs. Clauve. can i please have a swich and a p.s thank you.
Love, Gavin, age 7