Perry Creek Elementary - Mahnke

Dear Santa,

How are you? For Christmas I want a game would be bag snacks. I want people to be kuiet to people to the teacher. and good day to you! I had a good day too!

Love, Aden, age 7

Dear Santa,

How are you? I bet you are busy. For Christmas, I want a PS4 and a play station 5. How is Rudolph?

Love, CJ

Dear Santa,

How are you? I would like air poods and a clock, a a LOL house, a Barbiehouse, barbies, and toys for dog's. Say hello to Mrs. Claus,

Love, Addi, age 7

Dear Santa,

How are you? I bet you are busy! How are the elves? How is Rudolph? Roudolph is my favorite Reindeer. I would like a pink watch and a Red clown hose.

Love, Gemma, Age 7

Dear Santa,

How are you? I bet you are busy. For Christmas I would like an elf on the shelf, new Ben 10 stuff, a hot wheels id set, and a tablet. Thank you!

Love, Lyric, age 8

Dear Santa,