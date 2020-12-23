Perry Creek Elementary - Mrs. Rasmussen

The following letters are from Mrs. Rasmussen at Perry Creek Elementary in Sioux City.

Dear Santa,

Please help Covid 19 to be gone. I would like three presents. One is a bike, two is JoJo clothes with a bow, three is a toy cat. Can you help my mom have a good Christmas because I love her? How old are you? I am excited because Christmas is the best.

Love, Aria Age:8 Grade:2

Dear Santa,

Please help Covid because a lot of bad things are happening to people. Because of covid, people are dying. You could even die and I don’t want that to happen! Now 2 things I want for Christmas. I want super Mario 3D all-stars for my switch. Also I want Crash Bandicoot 4. I hope you get those things for my switch. How do you get to every house all night long and how do you deliver the presents so fast?

Love, Carter, Age: 8 Grade:2

Dear Santa,