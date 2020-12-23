Perry Creek Elementary - Mrs. Rasmussen

The following letters are from Mrs. Rasmussen at Perry Creek Elementary in Sioux City.
Dear Santa,
Please help Covid 19 to be gone. I would like three presents. One is a bike, two is JoJo clothes with a bow, three is a toy cat. Can you help my mom have a good Christmas because I love her? How old are you? I am excited because Christmas is the best.
Love, Aria Age:8 Grade:2
Dear Santa,
Please help Covid because a lot of bad things are happening to people. Because of covid, people are dying. You could even die and I don’t want that to happen! Now 2 things I want for Christmas. I want super Mario 3D all-stars for my switch. Also I want Crash Bandicoot 4. I hope you get those things for my switch. How do you get to every house all night long and how do you deliver the presents so fast?
Love, Carter, Age: 8 Grade:2
Dear Santa,
Please help all of the people in the hospital and all of the homeless people have the best Christmas of their lives. That would really make those people happy. And have the elves make the best presents they could ever make. I hope that you can get all of the people home for the holidays. I want a new water bottle and a white board. One last thing, How old are you?
Your friend, Jack, Age: 8 Grade:2
Dear Santa,
Please help covid 19 and help sick people get better. Help homeless people get new homes. I need two new things. I need a new desk and I need a new mic for my PlayStation. How are your elves doing?
Your friend, A.J., Age:8 Grade:2
Dear Santa,
Please help homeless people get money and cars. Also help people that have Covid. For Christmas, I would like a brand new nerf gun and an RC Car too. How many reindeer do you have? Is Rudolph real? Does it always snow all year long in December?
Sincerely, Alex, Age: 8 Grade:2
Dear Santa,
For the world, I would like it if you could give everyone an elf. I want you to give everyone an elf, because elves are really fun to find. How many houses do you go to on Christmas? For Christmas, I would like a four wheeler and a hockey table. Merry Christmas.
Your friend, Abram, Age: 7 Grade:2
Dear Santa,
For the world, I would like you to get people in the Christmas spirit. I want Beyblades and nerf guns for Christmas. Do you get cold when you are on the sleigh?
Jamie, Age:7 Grade 2
Dear Santa,
Please help my Dad because he has been going through a lot right now. He can’t walk on his left leg. It is because he did something to it. But no one knows what happened to him. But, I want him to feel much better and walk again. I want to know something about you. How did you get your powers? I would like two things for Christmas. These are the things I want. I want a fuzzy rug and a hydro flask. Thank you. Merry Christmas!
Kaydence, Age:8 Grade 2
Dear Santa,
Please help the people in the hospital. For Christmas, I want Scribble Scrubbie tub and an elf. Can the elf be a girl? Santa, I have been a good girl this year. Merry Christmas Santa!
Thank you, Felicity, Age: 7 Grade 2
Dear Santa,
Please help homeless people get homes, food, and jobs for Christmas. I want three things for Christmas. One million VEBUX and I want a VR set for my PS4. I want my Dad to be with me and my Mom on Christmas. Then, I am going to make cookies for you. I am wondering if you have every toy in the world? How old are you?
Merry Christmas, Kale, Age: 8 Grade:2
Dear Santa,
Please help the homeless get homes and food for Christmas. I hope to get a nerf pump shotgun and a dirt bike. How do you make the reindeer fly? I have letters in my house for you and the elves.
Merry Christmas, Boston, Age:8 Grade:2
Dear Santa,
Please help my mom and Kris have a nice Christmas together. For Christmas I would like a Pikachu blanket, pillow, mask, and Pikachu pajamas. Do you make all of the toys?
Merry Christmas, Easton, Age:7 Grade:2
Dear Santa,
For the world, I would like you to give everyone at least one present. But these are three things I would like for Christmas. 1. $100, $50, or $25 PlayStation gift card, a blue hover board. If you can’t get then get me a Dino Squishmallow. How do you get to every house in the world in one night?
Sincerely, Cain, Age:8 Grade:2
Dear Santa, Please help homeless people get a home and food. For Christmas, I would like three presents, a Chain, wwe wrestler, and a giant Kit Kat. I am curious about how old you are?
Merry Christmas, Manny, Age: 7 Grade:2
Dear Santa,
Please help my mom do the dishes because she would really appreciate that. For Christmas, I would like to get my elf back. He is at your workshop. I hope that you can bring me JoJo slippers and a dog. I hope you have a Merry Christmas!
Nikki, Age: 8 Grade 2
Dear Santa,
Please help homeless people have a happy Christmas because, they don’t have a home. For Christmas, I would like a soft blanket, pillow, and a keychain. My sister would like the same things. I wonder how you get your magic.
Happy Holidays, Ava, Age: 7 Grade: 2
Dear Santa,
Please help homeless people get a home because it will be cold in the winter. This is what I want for Christmas: LOL Doll and an elf. Do you like Christmas?
Merry Christmas, Kaitlyn, Age: 7 Grade: 2
Dear Santa,
Please help homeless people get a home and have a happy Christmas this year, please! Now I would like to know how many elves you have? How can you deliver the gifts to so many people? For Christmas, I want two things. I would like a hover board and small NFL helmets. Do you really have a pilot’s license?
Merry Christmas! Sammy Age: 8 Grade: 2
Dear Santa,
Please help hospital people that have covid. I would like three presents this year. One is a Pikachu key chain, second is covid to be gone, and third is a toy dolphin. My question to you is, how old are you?