Perry Creek Elementary - Oakley

Dear Santa,

For the world please bring gifts. Feed the hungry. I would like you to help our country stay safe. Could you bring my friend my toys for christmas I would love can I wta Ben10 toys.

Thank you, Gael, age 8

Dear Santa,

For the world please take away Corona. I would like you to help our country stay safe. Could you bring my friends Seven and Evie good health and happiness? I would love a light blue hoverboard.

Thank you, Colin, age 7

Dear Santa,

For the world please take away Corona. I would like you to help our contry to stay safe. Could you bring my family toy's? I would love x-shot nerf guns, nexo knign lego sets on my age and the pocket book of powers p.s I am 8 yers old.

Thank you, Emmett, age 8

Dear Santa,

For the world, please stop companies from cutting down trees. I would like you to help our country to stay safe. Could you bring my friends. Cohen and Colin, happiness and joy? I would love roller skates and roller blades.

Love, Haven, age 7

Dear Santa,