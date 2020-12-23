Perry Creek Elementary - Oakley

The following letters are from Mrs. Oakley's second-grade class at Perry Creek Elementary School in Sioux City.
Dear Santa,
For the world please take away Corona. I would like you to help our country to stay safe. Could you bring my friend toys? I would love to get a xbox and wheelies.
Thank you, Samuel, age 7
Dear Santa,
For the world please take away Corona. I would like you to help our country to stay safe. Could you bring my sisters chloe and emme nice toys! I would love Nife guns and legos and gta and phone and Vr.
thank you, Emery, age 8
Dear Santa,
For the world please grow nice flowers. I would like you to help our country to do more things. Could you bring my sister Paige Please get a antser? I would love real life pug and a super bowl steelers to win the super bowl. Thank you, Parker, age 8
Dear Santa,
For the world I want It to be Clen. I would like you to help our country to stay safe. Could you bring my friend Please bring him toys? I would love new clothes and rollerblades and Steeler shirt.
Thank you, Ricky, age 7
Dear Santa,
For the world please bring gifts. Feed the hungry. I would like you to help our country stay safe. Could you bring my friend my toys for christmas I would love can I wta Ben10 toys.
Thank you, Gael, age 8
Dear Santa,
For the world please take away Corona. I would like you to help our country stay safe. Could you bring my friends Seven and Evie good health and happiness? I would love a light blue hoverboard.
Thank you, Colin, age 7
Dear Santa,
For the world please take away Corona. I would like you to help our contry to stay safe. Could you bring my family toy's? I would love x-shot nerf guns, nexo knign lego sets on my age and the pocket book of powers p.s I am 8 yers old.
Thank you, Emmett, age 8
Dear Santa,
For the world, please stop companies from cutting down trees. I would like you to help our country to stay safe. Could you bring my friends. Cohen and Colin, happiness and joy? I would love roller skates and roller blades.
Love, Haven, age 7
Dear Santa,
For the World I want take away Corona 19. I would like you to help our country get along. Could you bring my mom and dad joy and happiness? I would love toys and games to play with my famliy, roller blades to roller blades.
Thank you, Cohen, age 8
Dear Santa,
For the world take away Corona. I would like you to help our country to be nice to each other. Could you bring my sister her gift for Christmas. I would love you to bring me loo mega blocks in one for Christmas.
thank you, Clemence, age 7
Dear Santa,
For the world I want Corona to go away please. I would like you to help our country to stay safe. Could you bring my mom new clothes please? I would love new shoes and new clothes and a club house.
Thank you, Demaria, age 8
Dear Santa,
For the world. please take away Corona. I would like you to help our country Could you. bring my dad and mom. I would love a tool and car set.
Thank you, Dakota, age 8
Dear Santa,
For the world please bring people gifts. I would like you to help our country stay safe. Could you bring my mom and Dad happiness? I would love to get toy cars with tracks.
Thank you, Wrenn, age 8
Dear Santa,
For the world please grow nice flowers. I would like you to help our country to get along. Could you bring my teacher happiness? I would love cool art.
Thank you, Lily, age 7
Dear Santa,
For the world please grow nice flowers. I would like you to help our country stay healthy. Could you bring grandma a good friend! I would love a wagon and markrs.
Thank you, Anna, age 7
Dear Santa,
For the world I will to grow nice flowers. take away Corona. give gifts to homeless people. I would like you to help our country to stay safe, to get along, to have less bullies. I would love a bufalo nfl helmet. A bufalo shoos, bufalo gluves. Could you bring my brother a clown soit. bring toys for hom please. or tell my elf he could get it for him.
Thank you. Way, age 7
Dear Santa,
For the world please give charity to the homeless. I would like you to help our country stay safe. Could you bring my brother toys? I would love a vr.
Thank you, Seven, age 7
Dear Santa,
For the world please take away Corona. I would like you to help our country to get along. Could you bring my sister a new bed? I would love some ice skates.
Thank you, Zoe, age 8