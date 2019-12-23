Perry Creek Elementary 2nd Grade

The following letters are from Mrs. Rasmussen's second-grade class at Perry Creek Elementary.
Dear Santa,
I wont a bare b fod truc that i can git in and jrif and to jets and we can it in th bgo. (I want a Barbie car, a food truck that I can get in. and drive. I hope you have a nice Christmas and a Happy New Year!)
Love, Aspen
Dear Santa,
I want a hoover board for xmas. and a 300 pice Lago set to. I'v ben good and tanck you for my elf. You are the best! Hope you have a mary Xmas.
Love Cash
Dear Santa Clause,
I helped my dad shovel are porcen lot and I help cleen up. Santa I wish you have a good Christmas.
Sincerely,
Corben
Dear Santa,
I wan ta hoover board please and thank you Santa Clause. And a elf please and thank you. And Santa would you puffer almond milk or puffer milk? And Merry Christmas Santa. Can Rudolph fly and does Rudolph has a red nose? And can you please get me stime.
Love Delilah
Dear Santa,
I want a few thing. My firset thing I want is a stikbot. My second thing I want is a controller. My third thing I want is a McDonald's card. My fourth thing i want is a x-box.
From Taytum
Dear Santa,
I wish for a nintendo switch for christmas. So, I can play with my firends and play it on a TV. and carry it within me to places.
Sinscerely Nathan
Dear Santa,
I wod like a dollhose and a barbie! I hope you like rideing your seeigh! You are my favorite of all the holidays!
Love Brielle
Dear Santa,
I wish for a nintendo swich for Christmas. And Bakagone to.
From Miles
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a beyblade, a swtick bot and rollerskates please. I hope I get one thank you.
From Roman
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I want to get a bangee chair, some birksenstocks, and velcro grip for gymnastics. I hope that I will get this stuff and merry christmas. Sincerely, Landry
Dear Santa,
I have bin really good this year. I want art stuff and I want a American Girl Doll. I want a new bike. I wish you give me all those things.
Sincerely, Lily
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year and I will leave you milk and cookies on cristmas! It will be your favorote! And I will leave carrots for your reindeer to! I am so excited!
Sincerely,
Julia
Dear Santa,
I wish for a re bote. I wish for a x-box. I wish for a bockel gobe. I really want the x-box.
From Liam t Santa
Dear Santa,
I wish for one L.O.L., and a Harry Pottr blanket for my bed to. Merry Christmas Santa Clause and thank you so mutch for evreything you did for me
Sincerely Khloe
Dear Santa,
I really want o apple i Pad because I broke my Kindle. Thats an iPad. and I think I've been good. and my elf has been playing who. and he was so good at it! I wonder what he's gonna do tomorrow! Love, Ethan
Dear Santa,
I would like a ipod case and a beyblade. I hope you a good Christmas Santa. Thank you so much. I have been good this year.
From, Hendrix
Dear Santa,
Please give me a rc jeep and a rc to at and rc boat holer. Way do you love your milk?
From Tate
Dear Santa,
I want a turtle for crismistmas. I want a kitin for Crimistmas. I want a really big barbie hows for Cristmistmas. I will give you Sata Clause milk a cookies and carrots for your reindeer as a thank you.
From Samantha
Dear Santa,
For chrismes I want to get a phone. I am lacke to have fredam. and food and clows. have a mare chrismes santa.
Leilynd
The following letters are from Mrs. Aesoph's second-grade class at Perry Creek Elementary.
Dear Santa,
I wan ta Anna and Elsa Barbie doll frozen 2 doll with all of all the dresses like the coronation dresses, and a frozen 2 dresses and and chrtoff doll and sven the reindeer not the big one the small one. Olaf the small one.
Love Bella
Dear Santa,
I want a yellow nintendo switch, with games tetherball at my houes a black and yellow tball camo with the engine stiking out, mincraft.
Love Kalen
Dear Santa,
I want books. I want hot wheels. I want figures. I want games. I want pokemon cards. I want a plush. I want a basketball. I want a Minecraft toy.
From Max
Dear Santa,
I want
1. The Jeffy Puppit, 2. and the shark puppit, 3. Prank Pooah and all the other pranks, 4. an Elf on the Shelf, 5. A bag of hot dogs, 6. Pokmon toys and the vido game, 7. How to tran your dragin toys, 8. P.S.4. and all game you can play on it, 9. boblheads, 10. Plants Vs somedes toys
Dear Santa I'm having a great year I hope you're doing well I want a lot of bey brade and backagahn.
Love Miles to Santa
Dear Santa,
I am haveing a good year it is fun with my famly. for chrismis I want a elsau gtare and a fuffy stuft anamle cat and same prinses Brbie's and a stuft anaml dog.
From Nicolette
Dear Santa,
I'm looking forward to Chistmas. I hope you are to I want every thing I wish for.
From, Dane
Dear Santa,
I'm having a great year. I hope you are doing well I want a credit card, nintendo swich, 3ds, ds, nintendo swich live.
form Ryan
Dear Santa,
I am having a great year. at my house and school. I want backagahn and a hairless cat and homework turtle.
to: Santa from: Benson
Dear Santa,
I am having a great year. I want a kitten and a phone and a cat. A Desenins toy from Breea
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is as I phone 11 pro $100000000000000000000000000000, a PS4, a fire 7, and a vit Bit.
Harry
Dear Santa,
I wan ta basketball, a game, a dog, a basketball that I can give my neighbor, a 100 dollers, i phone 11 pro, nintendo switch lit. a baby puppy,k a funko, a ring, a fitbit.
Cameron
Dear Santa,
I want to have a rip stick. I want to have all of the fortnite dolls. I want to have the Fortnite squad pack. I want to have the fortnite Lama Pinata. I want to have a Fortnite loot box. I want to have all of the pieces for the Fortnite building. I want to have Fortnite shirts and pants. I want to have all the little Fortnite figurines. I want to have a water bottle that has a button.
From, Evan Love Santa
Dear Santa,
I am having a great year. I hope you are doing well. Can you get me a LOLs, Squisheys, fluffy slimes, frozen 2 toys, barbie, Elsa and Anna.
Love Lupita
Dear Santa,
I am so excited for you to come to my house I hope you are having a grate time I have some wishes for you to give me I what a computer please same gameing hedset please thank you
Love Cash
Dear Santa,
I phoen 11 Pro, slime, squishy, starbucks and pup it would be nice for Christmas. I done chores, brush my teeth. I'm good.
Love, Jaylin
Dear Santa,
I want pokemon shield and sword for me and for my bruther. I hav been good I hippy peopo and I love my famey. and love you Santa,
love, Ben
The following letters are from Mrs. Banks' second-grade class at Perry Creek Elementary.
Dear Santa,
My favorite thing about Christmas is opening presents. Thank you for giving me a bike. This year for Christmas I would like an xbox game.
Love, Landon
Dear Santa,
My favorite thing about Christmas is songs about Christmas. Thank you for giving me a nerf gun. This year for Christmas I would like is charger cars.
Love, Andrew
Dear Santa,
My favorite thing about christmas is playing in the snow and setting up the tree. Thank you the giving me a golf club set this year for Christmas and the nerf guns.
Love Colton
Dear Santa,
My favorite thing about Christmas is opening presents. Thank you for giving me the x-wing. This year for Christmas I wood like a nintendow swich and loweges Manchan.
Love, Jagger
Dear Santa,
My favorite thing about Christmas is spending time with my family. Thank you for the makeup. This year for Christmas I would like books.
Love, Finleigh
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the nintendo switch. My favorite thing about chistmes is we get toys.
Love, Cadence
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the Ps4. Did you really tell uncle Brett what it was? How are you Mrs. Claus and your riendeer doing? For Cristmas I would like a (ra-z-art cotton candy maker, a Nintendo switch lite, or regular your choice, a Air Hogs gravity defier race car. My mom and I will make some cookies and put out some milk and carrots.
Love, Dashel
Dear Santa,
Thank you Santa for the BTS album and the barbie doll I really liked it. How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? I havn't got anything from you in TWO YEARS! Your wellcome for the cookies and milk I hope you liked it. Well I have to go now so see you next year bye!
Love, Doan
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the bounce house. My dad poped it but we got a new one. Thank you for giving me a lego set. Can you tell Snoop Elfy Elf to come early? How is Mrs. Clause? For Christmas can I have a Nintendo Switch with the new Luigis mansion game?
Love, Luke
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a car that is red and it follows a lazer on the walls, floor and ceiling. The lazer is red and on the wall it looks like a circle. And if the car is blue or green you can get it to you can also buy all of them I would love that. You can buy it at Target. I liked what you gave me last year or the year before that.
Love, Christian
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the basketball. My favorite thing about Christmas is sledding. For Chrismis this yer I want a skateboard.
Love, Gavin
Dear Santa,
Thank you for giving toys and love. This year for Christmas I would like a computer, a fish and stuff that fish needs.
Love, Ethan
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the glow up scooter. I like getting toys I want to get a bike, nerf gun, and hockey games please. I wish it to happen please please please! I will give you cookies and cerets! This is my favorite holiday. The elfs are funny.
Love, Raeley
Dear Santa,
Thank you for making toys and joy, This year I wolud like a nentendo 2DS with Morio Kart 7.
Love, Will
The following letters are from Mrs. Mahnke's second-grade class at Perry Creek Elementary.
Dear Santa,
How are you? For Christmas, I would like pop the pig, don't sep in it, Minecraft, phone, spaghetti, Xbox, cuphead, Nightvision goggles, Candy, more Candy, jet pack, Bendy, a pet snake, a puppy!!!! How is your elves? are they soooo good?
Sincerely, Maxwell
Dear Santa,
How are you? For Christmas I would like a drone a hover board a phone a legos buku gone a dog xbox merry
Sincerely From Aiden
Dear Santa,
How are you? For Christmas I would like makap, high heel dress, phone, amecican girl Doll, barbie house, sled, skales, frozen tablet LOL dolls.
Sincerely, Linkynn
Dear Santa,
How are you? For christ, I would like I want a phone Please give one phone Santa. I want dog please Santa. I want laptop thank you Santa. because Santa I love you Santa. Please thank you.
Sincerely, Jonathan
Dear Santa,
How are you? For Christmas I would like a hoverboard. And a phone. And a drone. and a little dog. and a x box 4. And have a merry christmas!
Sincerely, Jakoby
Dear Santa,
How are you? For Christmas I would like pokemon crads Nintendo Switch, elf on the shelf gilr, PS4, Pokemon plus X Box, lol omg dolls, cat, elf on the shelf boy, books, a dog for Caden and Merry Christmas!
Sincerely, Joey
Dear Santa,
How are you? For Christmas, I would like harry potter things and a desk and fuzzy chair a phone and phone case/popsocket a bunch of little things and baby dolls. Merry Christmas Santa.
Sincerely, May
Dear Santa,
How are you? For Christmas I would like a shimmer and shine little bottle with a little human inside and a slot toys and a spooner board and baby doll and a new book and a new elf toy and two breslet. How are the elves?
Sincerely Amelia
Dear Santa,
How are you? For Christmas, I would like a loft bed and a desk under in the space. And a printer and a laptop, buckets, a white Bord and on the other side of it a chalk board. Have a merry christmas.
Sincerely, Zoey
Dear Santa,
How are you? for Christmas, I would like a Ed pen, for everyone to be happy and you!!! computer, iphone 11, Have a Merry Chrismas.
Sincerely, Eva
Dear Santa,
How are you? For Chistmas, I would like, for chistmas a dog so I will play whith him, and a New bike that is cool, have a good chistmas, Santa and Santa you are the best!
Sincerely, from Jimmy
Dear Santa,
How are you? For christmas, I would like sloth doll food dolls art thing real dolls art desk phone American Girl Doll knew plushies.
Sincerely Amma
Dear Santa,
How are you? For Christmas I would like a new soccer ball and net. and a tiny basketball and a phone. A football, a new dog too. Thank you very much!
Sincerely, Matthew
Dear Santa,
How are you? For Christmas, I would like a nerf gun And a hoverbord adn a snowbord, a 3d pen and a snowbord mask an gogeles a phone. Have a very good Cristmas and a Happy New Year! Have a good day!
Sincerly, Brody
Dear Santa,
How are you? For Christmas I would like mini brands and lol omg girls and some Airpods and a ps4 and a iphone 11 and some American Girl Doll sets and have a merry Christmas! Say hi to Mrs. Claus for me
Sincerely, Lillian H.
Dear Santa,
How are you for Christms, I would like u tos. and u rops and LOLs. and u does and u fons. and u lotop you. Happe Christms, and dasis to.
Sinerely, Journey
The following letters are from Mrs. Oakley's second-grade class at Perry Creek Elementary.
Dear Santa,
For the world I would like peace. For my country I hope for food for the poor. In Iowa it would be nice if Sioux City had more water parks. It would be nice if I got a Pom-Pom toy from My singing Monsters. Thank you for reading this. Meary Christmas, Petra
Dear Mom,
For the world I would like all the wars to be done. For my country I hope good things happen instead of bad things. In Iowa it would be nice to be good to each another. SIOUX CITY needs love. It would be awesome if I got an i phone 11 pro, Thank you for reading this, Happy Holidays.
Austyn
Dear Santa,
For the world I would like no bullys. For my country I want happynis. In Iowa It would be nice if everyone liked to read. Sioux City needs more books! It would be amazing if I got every single Roald Dahl book! Thank you for reading this. Merry Christmas
Thomas
Dear Mom,
For the world I would like no fights. For my country I hope for love. In Iowa it would be nice to have more places for kids. Sioux City needs more places for homeless people. It would be fantastic if I got a good Christmas. Thank you for reading this. Merry Christmas.
Laine
Dear Santa,
For the world I would like Caring. For my country I hope love can come. In Iowa it would be nice to have Risk-taker. Sioux City needs streets. It would be nice if I got a unicorn. Thank you for reading this. Merry Christmas
Vivian
Dear Reader,
For the world I would like for no more wars. For my country I would like a new president. In Iowa it would be nice for no more traffic. Sioux City needs more houses. It would be cool if I got a bey blade. Thank you for reading. Merry Christmas from, Jesus
Dear Santa,
For the world I wish that there where no fights here I hope that we have a new presideit. In Iowa it would be nice if all the pepple where nise. Sioux City needs more parks. It would be nise. Thank you for reading it. Happy Birthday Santa
Francia
Dear Mom,
For the world I would like to have homes for the dogs. For my country I want a new president. In Iowa it would be nice for every one to be nice. Sioux City needs more McDonald's. It would be nice if I got more McDonald's. Thank you for reading this. Merry Christmas
Dear Reader,
For the world I would like to stop war and fights. For my country I hope everybody is nice and caring for other people. In Iowa it would be nice if no one would try to kill other people so people can have peace. Sioux City need a lot of houses. It would be great if I got peace. Thank you for reading this.
From, Louis
Dear Grandma and Grandpa,
For the world I would like for people to be safe. For my country I hope that everyone gets along. In Iowa it would be nice to play with you. Sioux City needs a lot of houses. It would be nice to bake. Christmas cookies with you. thank you for Reading this merry christmas.
Emme
Dear Santa,
For the world I would like for no wars or any fights. For my country I hope we get a new President. In Iowa it would be nice if we had peace. Sioux City needs more Parks. It would be good if I got a new toy from Santa. Thank you for reading this. Merry Christmas, Kinley
Dear Santa,
For the world I would like to have know one to fite. For my country I hope we get a new presient. So we can do rite thankts. In Iowa it would be nice for playing, and haveing pese. Sioux City needs more swimming pools. It would be grate sow we wont fite. Thank you for reading this. Merry Christmas Avery!
Dear Mom and Dad,
For the world I would like to have no fights. For my country I hope never to have another war. In Iowa it would be nice to have more pleaces in Iowa. Sioux City needs more homes. It would be good if I got a X box 1. Thank you for reading this. Happy Holidays
From Lincoln
Dear Clove S
For the world I would like no wars. For my contry I hope a new prest it. In Iowa it would be nice if it was chrismis. Sioux City needs homes. It would be amazing if we could pax a gen if I got a wign of pine. Thank you for reading this mear chism.
Form Hank to Clove S.
Dear Reader,
For the world I would like no war. For my country I hope everyone will be well. In Iowa it would be nice to have happiness evrywhere. Sioux City needs homes for the homeless. It would be helpful if I got help to make the world a better place. Tank you for reading this. Emily
Dear Reader,
For the world I would like there to be a school for poor people. For my country, I hope people get good at reading. In Iowa, it would be nice if there was a school for the poor people. It would be great if I got a great d.s. Thank you for reading this. Happy holidays.
Jace