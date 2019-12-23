Perry Creek Elementary 2nd Grade

For the world I would like to stop war and fights. For my country I hope everybody is nice and caring for other people. In Iowa it would be nice if no one would try to kill other people so people can have peace. Sioux City need a lot of houses. It would be great if I got peace. Thank you for reading this.

From, Louis

Dear Grandma and Grandpa,

For the world I would like for people to be safe. For my country I hope that everyone gets along. In Iowa it would be nice to play with you. Sioux City needs a lot of houses. It would be nice to bake. Christmas cookies with you. thank you for Reading this merry christmas.

Emme

Dear Santa,

For the world I would like for no wars or any fights. For my country I hope we get a new President. In Iowa it would be nice if we had peace. Sioux City needs more Parks. It would be good if I got a new toy from Santa. Thank you for reading this. Merry Christmas, Kinley

Dear Santa,