The following letters are from Miss Zellers’ third-grade class at Perry Creek Elementary, Sioux City Community Schools.
Dear Santa,
How old are you? Here are some things I would like for Christmas: LED lights, a piggy bank, a pom pom tent, candy, mini brands, a bean bag chair(yellow), a book called “Jake and the Giant Hand”, black snow boots, a phone (iPhone 6), room décor, a pet chicken, a lot of colored pencils and a yellow case, slime putty, a white mini fridge, dry erase markers, locker décor, a locker, markers, squishies and mini erasers. Hoe many elves do you have? What do you do all the other months? Do you like Christmas songs? Some of my top ones are iPhone 6, mini fridge, colored pencils, yellow case.
Sincerely,
Ashlynd
Dear Santa,
I have been naughty this year, but I am trying my best to be caring, nice and a good girl. I have a question for you Santa. What do you do on different months during the year? I have another question, What does Mrs. Claus do? I have two more questions. How many pets do you have? Santa, can I please have a huge Olaf please. You are the best Santa please. Here is my list. A huge olaf, a yellow case for my tablet, yellow shoes, a pet fish that is yellow, and a huge olaf pillow. That is all.
Love,
Sonia
Dear Santa,
I think I have been a good girl this year! I hit my brother a couple of times, but he was being mean. You should get a mug that says “I am father of the year”. I would really like Aunt Nancy to have fun in heaven. I would like if Papou was having fun in heaven, too. I would like Aunt to have a great time in heaven. Oh, and I want a swinging chair!
Sincerely,
Zooey
Dear Santa,
I would like a skateboard, a plus, a Nintendo switch, games to go with the Nintendo switch, and one more thing pokemon cards. I have a few question. How do feadears fly? Can readears ice skate? Are your elf’s real or your factory? Those are a few of my questions.
Love,
Hayden D.
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. Can I have a hoverboard? Between you and me we will keep it a secret my mom does not want me to have it. Can it be Bluetooth? What do you do in the summer? Do you actually eat and drink all the milk and cookies? How many elfs do you have? In the summer at the North Pole is it sunney and hot? On Christmas Eve that you do you even eat breakfist, lunch, and dinner? Can I have some bay blades and some nerf bulltes? Can I also have a fingerboard and new pare of headphones?
Love,
Jaxson Ray Findley
Dear Santa,
I have a question what do you do when its not Christmas I know you watch kids but what else do you do? Santa for Christmas I want a hoverboard if you can’t just give me whatever you can build. Plus last Christmas when you gave me the big box with toys Thank you for that thank you so much. Your the best the VERY VERY best! I have another question How are are you tracking what the kids are doing like have camras of all the kids in the world from all countries and states. If you that’s kinda cool because I wish I could be like you and go outside and ride your slay because if I can have a really really fun adventure. So yeah and about what I said I want to be like you I would be Mrs. Claus and ride your slay with you and have fun. So yeah.
Love,
Arexi
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the delivering presents to me and my family for so many years. In the summer me and my family go to minasoda for summer vacation, where do you go in the summer I bet your elves stay at the work shop making toys. I have a lot of things on my cristmas list, but the thing I really want is an orange hover boerd, like the one you got my brother last year but orange. Does Mrs. Clause help you with anything and why did you go to the north pole why didn’t you go to the south pole. And also how did you get your raindeer.
Happy Holidays,
From George
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa has Mrs. Claus ever been Santa? What hapens if you are sick on Christmas or what hapens if one of the raindeer get hirt or roodolfs nose is isn’t glowing? How many elvs do you have probably to many to cawnt rite? How dos a new elf get its macnik dos one of your elvs give it to you wat happens if all the elvs get tacht what happens if no buty bileves in you do you have kids do you have a pet?
Love,
Eli
Dear Santa,
Ok I have a few questions no your not in a crime scene. Alright who is your oldest elf? I have one more question real quick. What do you do during the summer time? Ok anyway for Christmas please can I get a living pet an Albino Woodhouse toad, a two square foot plastic enclosure eco earth for a substrate, a log cale for the toad, a small water pool for the toad to swim in, worms for the toads food, and a generation doll horse. Oh and a playground and a doll house.
Love,
Helena H.
Dear Santa,
Can I have a skateboard please? Is Mrs. Claws a good cook? Can I have a woden Fingerboard please? Do you have other pets? Are your trees made of candy? How old are you? Here is a list of stuff I want please, a skateboard, enething with the tek deck on it, wolden fingerboard, gold truks, gold weeles, yellow grip tape, a watch. Can your riandeer talk? What do you do on your free time? Do the elfs get gifts? Do you get gifts? I will have cookies and milk and carrots for the raindeer.
Love,
Alex
Dear Santa,
I don’t want any presents because Christmas isn’t just about presents it is about spending time with family. Also I wont be home I will be on a trip. But I will have a lot of fun there. A question I want to ask you is: What do you do during the summer? Remember to give presents to people who can’t afford gifts. Another question is: How do your reindeer fly? I want to ask you this because I always wanted to know your secret since I was little. Please answer my questions soon.
Sincerely,
Kiana
Dear Santa,
I will like toy’s and xbox 360 and stuffed animals. Santa what do you do. Do you play games and eat snacks. Santa do you know Joey or ginger I love you so much thank you for making my little brother happy and me and Jay don’t need presents. I love you and Joey you make me so happy. You make me so happy! Do you get time to have fun at the North pole. Is Joey a good elf or not I what to know does Joey get to have time to have to have freetime. Do you know how to spell my sister name it is relly hard to spell to is she being good. I need to know. I love her do you love ginger is very cute to did you know she broke her leg She was cleaning and slipped and fell.
Makaia
Dear Santa,
What do you do when it’s not December or Christmas time. What does misses claus do when it’s Christmas time. Where do the elf’s go on Christmas time. How did you become Santa. How did misses claus become misses claus. Can I pls have a hamster, drums, and a gutar. Can I please have a wii to. Where did you get the name Santa claus. Where did misses claus get the name misses claus.
Sincerely,
Haeden
Dear Santa,
Can I please have 15 life-sized skateboards with 15 pieces of grip tape? Can I have 15 wide-wooden fingerboards with foam grip tape? I would also like a 50 dollar gift card to Scheels! The other things I would like are mechanical pencils, a Microsoft computer, GoPro, snowboard, magnetic ball and a Nintendo Switch. I would like to get any of these items for Christmas!
Love,
Quincy
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a 2 nerf guns, a moster truck, some macanacle pencels, led, a teck deck, and a computer from your elfs. And what do you do doing the summer? Can you come and get food off earth? Please give us something to find and put a coupel of hints and it in our tree thank you oh and one more qusten how do you get thore the whole would in one night? Pleas anser back. So please get this note and tell your elfs what I want plus a few more from you Santa oh and Santa do you like contrey music? Hope you get this not befor Christmas and what is your favorite kind of candy and frit so bey.
Love,
Daniel
Dear Santa,
Wut is your real name? Can I have a x-box? Can I have a pet bunie? Can I have a pet hamster? Can I have a know for? Can I have a know bed? Can I have the know LOL doll? Can I have a know room? Can I have the LOL winter hose can I have a know tablit? Happy holidays
Brookelynn
Dear Santa,
I have a couple question for you. Why do you go threw the chimney and not the door? Why is your name Santa and is that your real name? I want a Hydro Flask that is big and white, a hoverboard, and a FitBit and wakie takies. My sister whould like a American girl with earings. My brother would like some lego sets. And that would be great if you could get something for my mom and dad. I whould like fairy lights.
Love,
Remy
Dear Santa,
I would like a PS4 and a 40 dollar gift card to Wal-Mart. Could you get me a dog with a dog bed, too? Why is your name Santa Claus? Do you make hoverboards? I would like one of those. Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love,
Christopher
Dear Santa,
Can I have a new fit-bit, a big whit Hydro Flask, and a Hover board for Cristmas. I have a couple of Questions, why is you’re name Santa Claus and why do we not know Mrs. Claus’s real name? My sister would like some squishy’s and she would probably like some barbies for her doll house. One last thing, how do you fit in a chimney? Merry Christmas!
Love,
Adrienne Wall
Dear Santa,
Are you real Santa? May I please get a Nintendo switch? Your elf buddy is my friend and he is nice to me. Can I have a toy story Jessie please. You are so jolly and nice. How many elves do you have? I love you so much in my heart. What are your elves names? These are the things that I want: 1. Nintendo Switch 2. Toy story Jessie 3. Pet hamster. I like the way that you are treating people nice. Do you have ms. Claus or not? What is your age? Are hamster good or bad? I just going to say good. You are good santa. Your elves are great toy builders. Have a merry Christmas.
Love,
Salvador
Dear Santa,
Can I please have a drone? Also, I want 2 mini skateboards. I want 4 ninja turtles please. I also want a computer please. I want a phone too. Can I please have some jeans and 2 sweatshirts. Can I have a ukelle. I want a kite. I want a race car too. I want a coloring set. I want a notebook. I want crayons. I want colored pencils. I want a watch. I want a calculator. I want a soccer ball. I want a horse. I want a turtle. I would like any of these things.
Love,
Jaxon
Dear Santa,
I would like LOL, American girl doll, Kano set, little passports, peace and love. What do you want for Christmas? Who do you love? I love my mom, my dad, Isabel, lucy, Aunt Micky, and Uncle Ceven. Did you like your summer vacation? I hope you have a good night sleep after Christmas. You can also try my moms cookies. Happy Holidays, Santa. I would also like a friendship forever. And thank you for the happy years, when I was little. Thank you and happy holidays.
P.S. My mom, Isabel, and I made a lot of cookies, so you can have a lot.
Your friend,
Emily N Weber
Dear Santa,
I would like a working lego rollecoaster, a police station, fire department and a hospital. On Christmas Eve I like to set out cookies and milk for Santa. We also set out carrots for Santa’s reindeers. My mom reads The Night Before Christmas to my brother, sister, and I. My whole family goes to church together. Christmas is a fun time of year! I want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas!
Thank You Santa,
Tyler Welp
These Dear Santa Letters were written by Ms. Edwards' third-grade class at Perry Creek Elementary
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I am going to tell you my with list.
1) A Nintendo Switch
2) Headphones
3) Alexa (answers questions if you have any)
4) Recorder Cto practice for music
5) Remote Control Car
6) Those are what I would like for Christmas
With Love From,
Chase
Dear Santa,
This year I would like:
#1. Giant gummy bear blue razz
#2. American Girl Clothes
#3. Make up
Thank you and have a Merry Christmas Santa!
With Love from,
Ava
Dear Santa,
Hi! I’m Sebastian. I have some little quastons. How old is Rudolph? Is Mrs. Clause a good cook? One thing I want soo much is my Grandpa to beat cancer!!! Merry Christmas!
With Love From,
Sebastian
Dear Santa,
I hope you give me presents this year, because I’ve never been given presents from you Santa. This year I really hope you give me presents. I have questions for you how old are? How tall are you? How cold is the North Pole? How big is your factory?
With Love From,
Nathan
Dear Santa,
This year I want a tablet and craft items. How are you, Mrs. Claus, and your elfs doing? Also how many presents will you deliver? I want to know how cold it is there too?
With Love From,
Lyss
Dear Mom,
Thank you for giving me money, and being there for me. I hope you have a great Christmas. I love you Mom. You are great!
With Love From,
Samia
Dear Santa,
Santa what I want for Christmas is a phone, toys, ear pods, and new shoes. I have a couple questions for you. How cold is it in the North Pole? How old are you? How long have you had your Elfs? What do you put and what do the Elfs and the Reindeer eat?
With Love From,
Mason
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is: I want an I phone II pro, school supplies, a working kid car, legos and a lot of blank paper: white/colorful. I have some questions. What kind of cookies do you like? In cluding, how many elves do you have?
With Love From,
Jennifer
Dear Santa,
I would like a toy lagoe box. I would also like a Bablad 25 please.
With Love From,
Alex
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, here are the presents I want: hover board, LOL big sister, Nintendo switch, bord games, perfume, toys coloring, some stuff for my puppy and som stuff for my teacher.
With Love From,
Jaelyn
Dear Santa Clasue,
Santa Clause I want a hoverboard for Cristmas. It will be so cool for Crismas. I also want a straightener to do my hair with. It would be so cool if I could get a football to play with! One more thing I wented you to know that I’m greatful for my family.
With Love From,
Chloe
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I’d like a lot of LOL Dolls. I want 4 winter disco LOLs, 4 Hair goal LOLs and 4 Boy LOLs. I’d also like the LOL uptown downtown big surprise with 14 dolls and 70 surprises. I’d also like the winter disco Shala. I also want to know how many elves were when they weren’t at my house. I almost for got , I want a gaint cherry gummy bear.
With Love From,
Roselyn
Dear Santa,
For Chismas I want a wand from Harry Potter. The want I want is Dumbledore’s. I hope you get to all the house’s safly. I also want a hydro Flask please and scrunchys. I also want a lego ninja go set’s.
With Love From,
Gladys
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a new computer, and a neckless. I hope those Reinder can fly to my house this year. I also would like a VR 360 with headphones and some slime! I would also like some scrunchies, and a sewing machine.
With Love From,
Cora
Dear Santa,
How is it in the North Pole? Are your elfs being good? For Chrismas I want a Hydro Flask and an I phone II with 3 cameras. I also want a polaroid camera. The last thing I want is stuff for my Mom, My dad, My brother, my gradma, gradpa, and my whole family!
With Love From,
Lena
Dear Santa,
This year for Chrimas I want a computer, a monster truck, and a soccer ball to practice when Im younger.
With Love From,
Jakotah
Dear Santa,
How is it in the Noth Pole? I do not want much for Christmas. How is Rudolph? Is his nose still bright? Does Rudolph have a girlfriend yet? How is Mrs. Clause? Is she doing good? Have the elfs goun crazy? I hope you have a good day!
With Love From,
Kahlan
Dear Santa,
I would like anything you think I would like for Christmas. How old are you? How is it at the North Pole? Merry Christmas!
With Love From,
Hunter
Dear Santa,
I wish you a Merry Christmas. How are your elves doing? Are they good? For Christmas I want the fastest hot wheels and tracks. Thank you for elf. It is cute. Say thank you for making all the toys to your elves.
With Love From,
Yohans
These Dear Santa Letters were written by Mrs. Sitzman’s Third Graders at Perry Creek Elementary.
Dear Santa,
Have you ever built a Snowman in my opinion, winter is the best season because you get winter break. You can go sledding to start with. You get winter break. I like spending time with my brother, mom and dad. We drink hot coco next. You can play in the snow you can make snow balls now, me and my and my cousins have a snow ball machine to make the snow ball we set them on the ground then fight. Then you build a snowman after that, me and my dad build a snowman each year we use a carrot and black buttons we grab a little ball of snow we roll it to get bigger and we stak it up then put the carrot and buttons on. In conclusion, winter is the best season because it had snow.
Your Friend,
Channing H.
Dear Santa,
Please get me on Roblox and tell my dad to not be on the Xbox all the time? You are really fat!! Lose weight big guy. Let’s make a deal. You get me an I-phone and I will get you dirt. So deal or no deal. I also want a super duper cool soft pillow. Please get my sister a Jojo pillow. Get me piggy glasses and lastly, get my mom a mini Christmas tree please. You are really nice.
Your little buddy,
David P.
Dear Santa,
I would like another baby brother because my first baby brother feels lonely and to top it off he is also the youngest in the family. So I think that would make him happy to have another boy in the family. I would also like to have 5 days off and 7 days of school because its to much work for 7 hours a day. When I come down stairs to see all of my presents I better see things that I put on my list of presents. Last thing how do you get down my chimney when you’re so fat!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!
Your Sweetheart,
Ella E.
Dear Santa,
I have been really nice to everyone. I have a question how old are you? Also, how do you get down the chimmey? Actually I have one more question how many cookies do you eat in one day? Could I have girl Elf on the shelf for me and my brother? Can have one now pleace. Also, for Christmas, I would like some stickers for my Hydro Flask, can I also have some new sheehs that are purple. I almost forgot to say I would want a pink fluffy pillow for my bed, could you get me a diary and a kitty?
Your Friend,
Molly K.
Dear Santa,
How have you been over the years and what cookies do you like best? Also I might be doing mixed up flavors of cookies to see if you like any of them. I want an X box and a game called Roblox to come with it. I want some new nerf guns and two video games called Pokemon sword and Pokemon shield.
Your little Buddy,
Ian K
Dear Santa,
All I want for Christmas is love to give you joy and me joy. How the heck do you fit down the chimney? I want to know how many Elf on the Shelves are ther? Oh and can you send my elf on the shelf Ginger bread? I know he has a special job at the North Pole, but my family’s staying for Christmas this year and my family would be delighted to see him, I really miss him. I also want a laptop for Christmas.
Your little Sloth,
Roxy D.
Dear Santa,
How do you get down the Chimny? What kind of cookies do you like? I would like a repstick, Nentendo Switch, and can you get me a X box one? You bring joy to kids. I can’t wait for Christmas.
Your Little Sugarplum,
Korbin L.
Dear Santa,
Why are you so fat? I think should chill on cookies and start eating fruit you sould stop drinking Milk and start drinking water. Anyway can you send an elf on the shelf to our Classroom? Please give Mrs. Sitzman 12,000 dollars for everything and help her kids not get sick. I don’t want toys. All I want for Christmas I just want laugher and joy for Christmas.
Your Friend,
Ashlyn C.
Dear Santa,
Wjat king of cookies do you want? Santa how do you fit down the chimney and can I have lot’s of those 5 mini brands? Hows Rudolph. Can you get my sister nothing. And my mom a gift card to a coffee place? She loves coffee. At my old house how did you come in we didn’t have a chimney. Can I have nails, make up, and sticky tack? Can my mom get new makeup too? And get my dog lots and lots and lots of treats? Can I have another Hover board? Can you get my dad a better job? Can you tell my mom to buy more food? If you die who will take over? If you make Nora anything make her a Hydro Flask can I have one too?
Your Little Sweet Tooth,
Felina G
Dear Santa,
F someone’s house doesn’t have a chimney how do you get in? I want WWE 2K20. I would like if you can get me a funny brother because my brother isn’t very funny. Can you please get me a kitty bed because my cat sleeps on my bed and wakes me up. If you’re strong enough I would like Josh and Shanara to like my dad again.
Your Favorite Bunny,
Damien P.
Dear Santa,
Can you give my Granpop and Granma a Red Skins hat? I can not give them it because they are both in Heaven right now. Does Rudolph have a red nose. Do you have an elf named Cheese? What is your favorite foot ball team from the NFL? Mine is the Lions and the Iowa Hawkeyes. The Lions are from the NFL. But the Hawkeyes are from college foot ball. I want some video games, some foot ball cards & Meden 20. What is your favorite cookie? Do you like coke or not. How is Mrs. Clause and the reindeer? How do you get down the chimney? How do you get down chimney if there is no chimney?
Your Good Boy,
Chase K.
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? For Christmas I want a remote controlled drone. My brother wants beyblades and my Mom wants a cozy blanket and coffee obviously. My Dad wants 0% back or leg pain. For my dog T-Bone, we are getting him a dog chew toy. Also, how the heck do you fit everybodys chimmneys. I think you need to cut down on the cookies and get a more proper diet. For me I would like some new comfy headphones and my brother also wants a beyblade arena for his beyblades. And I really really want a hydro Flask.
Your Friend,
Mackenzie B.
Dear Santa,
How are you? I want a little puppy for Chrismas. My sister wants a puppy too. Please give Mrs. Sitzman a 10,000 dollar gift card to Target. Can I get a polar bear? My dad wants a new apple computer and my mom wants a puppy as well. How do you go down the chimney? How busy is it at the North Pole?
Your Little Polar Bear,
Annie L.
Dear Santa,
I was wondering if I could have a few LOL dolls? Can you please get my brother Spongebob outfits because he has Mickey Mouse outfits and pjs. He only has one Spongebob outfit, but they’re pjs. How do you fit down the chinmneys every year?! How many reindeer except Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeers, so can you remind me?
From,
Lorelina J.M.
Dear Santa,
How in the did you fit in the chimney? Oh yeah let’s talk about serious business. OK let’s make a deal, here I will give you cookies and milk if you give me a fluffy teddy bear. Oh yeah I almost forgot what kind of cookies do you like? Chocolate chip or m and m? Do you white milk or chocolate milk? Oh I also want a fluffy jaket for my mom. How are you doing at the North Pole? Oh I forgot to ask you something, how do you carry all of the presents at the same time? My birthday is 5 days away from Christmas.
Your biggest Fan,
Lindsay N.
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph Do you still use his nose to leasd the sled? How the heck do you go down my chimney because I don’t have a chimney. My sister really wants a Barbie. One question do you like cookies? Do you like my elf Elfiesena? Do you play with my dog when you deliver the presents? Thank you for my Bath bomb last Christmas. Do you like to be with Mrs. Claus? Do you like to match with Mrs. Claus? I want some hunting stuff. My mom wants a new phone case. My dogs want dog treats and dog toys. My brother wants the game? Watch Dogs 3. My big sister wants a makeup kit.
Your Good Elf,
Bayleigh T.
Dear Santa,
How have you been? Where have you been in the Summer? How do you go to every house in one night. This is what I want for Christmas: basketball cards and Little Army guys. My brothers want a cat too! Can you get my dogs some new toys. He ripped all his old ones. You are a very nice guy. Do you every get mad? What types of cookies and milk do you like? I know that this is a lot to take in, but I hope you get it all.
Your Sweet Cookie,
Brody M.
Dear Santa,
All I want for Christmas is a puppy !!!!! My dad wants a car, but I don’t think you can fit that in our chimney. H yeah can you say hi to Great Grandpa Rbeye for Great Grandma. I’m going to leave carrots for your reindeer. They might get hungry too. What do you like about cookies? U like when the cookies are straight out of the oven. I bet Mrs. Claws makes you a lot of cookies in the summer time. I think after you make all your present routes, you should take a big long bear nap until summer. Have a Merry Merry Christmas!!!
Tour Favorate Kid on the Nice list,
Leigha H.
Dear Santa,
I think I ‘ve been good so far. I hope the elfs have been saying good things about me. For christmas I just want a play station 4, a phone and possibly a lap top too. I want to get my brother something but I don’t know what to get him. If you would get him something that would be nice. Please tell me what kind of cookies you want. Also if you would get my brother his own elf on the shelf for Christmas. Hope you have the best year!
From,
Collin L.
Dear Santa,
I want a PS4 and PS5 for Christmas and give my little brother a PS4, PS5 or a X box 1 so he doesn’t have to use my PS4 or X box 1. Give my sister a I phone II pro because she doesn’t talk about it but I know she wants one by the look on her face. What kind of cookies do you like and what kind of milk do you like? What kind of food do your reindeer like?
Your Elf on the Shelf,
Breckyn R.
Dear Santa,
The year my dog is the best chewer in the world. Jack needs a toy that he can’t chew up. Also Keenan would like some really cool racks. I really want a PS4 because I am getting tired of my WII. What kind of cookies to you like? Because my mom is a great cook. I think Griffin would like a Buzz Lightyear. Anew water bottle would be nice.
Your Buddy,
Colton M.
Dear Santa,
I was wondering how you’re doing? For Christmas I want Air Force Ones. I also was wondering if I can get some makeup or a makeup pallet? Hope your reindeer are doing great. Oh yea I also want Nike clothes. I also want stuff to redecorate my room. I also want some clothes from Justice. I also want some games to play with my family. Like that one game that you put in your mouth and try to talk. If you can’t get this stuff it’s fine Santa. Oh yea will you do me a favor can you get presents for homeless people. Also I wish for Miss Muermeser to have a job by next year! I wish you a Merry Christmas.
Your Buddy,
Maggie J.
Dear Santa,
Is it true that rap a candy cane on a chiminey and it grows? Because that’s what I seen in Noelie. Can you make it a fit bit watch? Also can you clean off your boots before you come into my room because my floors get muddy. Also tell Comet he’s my favorite for me?
Your Good Girl,
Mya R.