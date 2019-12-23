Perry Creek Elementary, Sioux City Community Schools

I have a question what do you do when its not Christmas I know you watch kids but what else do you do? Santa for Christmas I want a hoverboard if you can’t just give me whatever you can build. Plus last Christmas when you gave me the big box with toys Thank you for that thank you so much. Your the best the VERY VERY best! I have another question How are are you tracking what the kids are doing like have camras of all the kids in the world from all countries and states. If you that’s kinda cool because I wish I could be like you and go outside and ride your slay because if I can have a really really fun adventure. So yeah and about what I said I want to be like you I would be Mrs. Claus and ride your slay with you and have fun. So yeah.