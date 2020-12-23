Ponca Public School - Mari Sprakel

The following letters are from Mrs. Mari Sprakel's class at Ponca Public School.
Dear Santa,
How are the elves? I want a PS4 and Nba2k20 and Call of Duty and Fortnite. I need Christmas socks and a new mask. So can you get me them? You are the best.
Love, Emmett
Dear Santa,
How are your elves because I been good this year. I want a chromebook. I want a max pro chromebook and I need a new mask. I want Bud Kitty books because when I read them I just like it. The last thing for Christmas I want some Nike clothes.
Love, Zeke
Dear Santa,
I hope you know Nip. Nip taped himself to a window and you know I want squishes and Crate This Book 1. I love baking so can you get me baking stuff? I kinda want a cumputer. Tell Mrs. Clause I hope the elves are nice. I've been good. I wish I could live at the North Pole. I want colhes.
Love, Halle
Dear Santa,
What it like at the North Pole? For Christmas I want the Roblox Bloxy Award if my mom and dad didn't get it. I want a nerds rope in my stocking. I've been very good this year.
Love, Bentley
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa! I have never Seen you. For Christmas I want frozen necklace and Some bracelets. I also want a phone and computer. I've been good this year.
Love, Arianna
Dear Santa,
I am 8 years old. I want a scooter for Christmas. Would you get it for me? I really don't have one.
Love, Christian
Dear Santa,
I am so sorry that my little sister almost got your elf buddy. He is somtimes very tricky elf to find sometimes. I want a new tablet because my screen is broke. I also want a few other masks for me and my family. I really want a new coat because my old one has a hole in it. I have been working hard in school.
Love, Kenzie
Dear Santa,
How are the Elves doing? I would like some mini brands and a football. I would also like a Piano and two guinea pigs for Christmas. Can you bring a toy for my dog Tillie, too? I have been good this year!
Love, Audrey
Dear Santa,
Have you and your elves been having fun? All I want this year is a Dog Man book and a piano. Santa thank you and have a Merry Christmas.
Love, Presley
Dear Santa,
What is the North Pole like? Is my elf good? All I want for Christmas is a drum set and a I pod. I have been good in school. My Dog wants a bone. I hope to be the best drummer ever.
Love, Gabe
Dear Santa,
How are you and your elves? Can I have a football and a piano? Can I have an All about Me book from Tic Tac toy How does your magic work?
Love, Addillyn Dutche Bessmer, age 8, P.S. Thank you.
Dear Santa,
How have you been this year? I want a chromebook, and stuff for my bedroom. You are so nice and you are the best person ever. How are your elves? If you don't have any chromebooks can you get me a volleyball and more camera film, and chapter books too. Thank you.
Love, Natalie
Dear Santa,
Hey Santa, how are you doing? I want you to know the elves are doing a great job watching all the children. The really big thing I want for Christmas is one thing. I want a virtaal reality for Christmas. Thank you for thinking of me.
Love, Sawyer
Dear Santa,