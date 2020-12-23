Ponca Public School - Mari Sprakel

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa! I have never Seen you. For Christmas I want frozen necklace and Some bracelets. I also want a phone and computer. I've been good this year.

Love, Arianna

Dear Santa,

I am 8 years old. I want a scooter for Christmas. Would you get it for me? I really don't have one.

Love, Christian

Dear Santa,

I am so sorry that my little sister almost got your elf buddy. He is somtimes very tricky elf to find sometimes. I want a new tablet because my screen is broke. I also want a few other masks for me and my family. I really want a new coat because my old one has a hole in it. I have been working hard in school.

Love, Kenzie

Dear Santa,

How are the Elves doing? I would like some mini brands and a football. I would also like a Piano and two guinea pigs for Christmas. Can you bring a toy for my dog Tillie, too? I have been good this year!

Love, Audrey

Dear Santa,