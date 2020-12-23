Ponca Public School - Mrs. Katie Keifer

The following letters are from Mrs. Katie Keifer's class at Ponca Public School.
Dear Santa,
How are the elves and reindeer doing? This year I want a BFndy Plush and Lego dinosaur.
Love, Traeyton
Dear Santa,
How are you and the elves? I would like LOLs, shopkins, and a stuffed puppy. I hope you have a good christmas. I hope you have a good flight.
Love, Brinklee
Dear Santa,
Does Rudolph have a red nose? I want a Polaroid Camera, roller skates, and roller blades. Thank you for sending Jingles and Holiday.
Love, Evy
Dear Santa,
How is the reindeer? This year I want an X box, foot ball gloves, and a watch. Thank you for sending Holiday.
Love, Rylin
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer? What I want for Christmas is a Snowboard. And thank you for giving us Elfie.
Sincerly, Cooper
Dear Santa,
How are you and your elves and reindeer, including Rudolph. Thank you for sending Holiday and Eddy and Sparkles. They were so, so funny. They played chess and on Wednesday, Eddy was be hind wood stuff and Sparkles was behind the knives. I want an American Girl Doll, an iPod, and a Hover board.
Love, Nora
Dear Santa,
How are you and the elves? These are 3 Things for Christmas, Madden21, football gloves, and a watch. Have a merry Christmas.
Love, Pax
Dear Santa,
How dos Rudolph fly on Christmas? For Christmas I want a stuffy. How is the elf? She is pretty. I like your hat it has a fluff ball.
Love, Amy
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeers? I what I really want for christmas an Apple Watch or a smart watch and a TV. I love Christmas.
Love, Brielle
Dear Santa,
Did you get new reindeer? Three things I really want is a Polaroid camera a phone, a TV for me and Brianna. Good luck giving us all of our presents!
Love, Madison
Dear Santa,
How are you and the elves this is what I really want for Chrismas dirt bike, Alexa spaker, Hoverboard. I hope you have a good Christmas!
Love, Johna