Ponca Public School - Mrs. Katie Keifer

The following letters are from Mrs. Katie Keifer's class at Ponca Public School.

Dear Santa,

How are the elves and reindeer doing? This year I want a BFndy Plush and Lego dinosaur.

Love, Traeyton

Dear Santa,

How are you and the elves? I would like LOLs, shopkins, and a stuffed puppy. I hope you have a good christmas. I hope you have a good flight.

Love, Brinklee

Dear Santa,

Does Rudolph have a red nose? I want a Polaroid Camera, roller skates, and roller blades. Thank you for sending Jingles and Holiday.

Love, Evy

Dear Santa,

How is the reindeer? This year I want an X box, foot ball gloves, and a watch. Thank you for sending Holiday.

Love, Rylin

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? What I want for Christmas is a Snowboard. And thank you for giving us Elfie.

Sincerly, Cooper

Dear Santa,