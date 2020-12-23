Public letters to Santa

The following letters to Santa are from the public.

Dear Santa,

I would like xbox series x madden 21, I phone 12 prom a.x, a Broncos jersey, a Broncos helmet. Cookies, milk and carrots will be left out.

Colt, age 9, Remsen, Iowa

Dear Santa,

I want a Lego kit. I want a PS5 And a baby yoda toy. Toys for my cat.

Hayden H., age 9, Sioux City

Dear Santa,

I have been a pretty good girl sometimes. Maybe some Barbers Dolls a some clothes for my Dolls. And some reading books. And some games. Thank you Santa. Also milk & cookies for you.

Aliyah, age 9, Sioux Cit

Dear Santa,

Hello my name is Ameliyah and I hope you & Mrs. Clause are doing good. but "num", Dear Santa I want a coloring set up type thing & a I phone. Also I think I've been good most of the part. hope you have a good Xmas!

Ameliyah, age 10, Sioux City

Dear Santa,

fish tank, wig, Ipad, Lol toys.