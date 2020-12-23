Public letters to Santa

The following letters to Santa are from the public.
Dear Santa,
I would like xbox series x madden 21, I phone 12 prom a.x, a Broncos jersey, a Broncos helmet. Cookies, milk and carrots will be left out.
Colt, age 9, Remsen, Iowa
Dear Santa,
I want a Lego kit. I want a PS5 And a baby yoda toy. Toys for my cat.
Hayden H., age 9, Sioux City
Dear Santa,
I have been a pretty good girl sometimes. Maybe some Barbers Dolls a some clothes for my Dolls. And some reading books. And some games. Thank you Santa. Also milk & cookies for you.
Aliyah, age 9, Sioux Cit
Dear Santa,
Hello my name is Ameliyah and I hope you & Mrs. Clause are doing good. but "num", Dear Santa I want a coloring set up type thing & a I phone. Also I think I've been good most of the part. hope you have a good Xmas!
Ameliyah, age 10, Sioux City
Dear Santa,
fish tank, wig, Ipad, Lol toys.
Jumi, age 5, Sioux City