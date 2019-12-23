Public letters

The following letters are from the public:

Dear Santa:

I hope I have been put on the good list. If I have then I want a WWE Wrekkin Performance Center Playset.

Alex J. - age 8

Dear Santa:

I have been being good, being nice, being good this year. Please bring me a Barbie Airplane.

Isabell J. – age 3

Dear Santa:

I’ve been being nice all year. I hope I will get a Hoverboard for Christmas.

MacKenna J. – age 8

Dear Santa,

I love you and please come to my room. Please bring me presents I want: LOL, mermaid pillow, unicorn, all of the JoJo stuff, Ryan's world stuff, Barbies and baby stuff. Also a bike.

Rosalie - age 5

Dear Santa,

I would like a Elsa doll and a pony, my baby brother is 7 wks old - His name is Cameron. Please a toy for him. My big sister wants a new phone please. Her phone broke. Thanks, I love you. I put cookies and milk! a carrot to reindeer.