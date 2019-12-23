Public letters

The following letters are from the public:
Dear Santa:
I hope I have been put on the good list. If I have then I want a WWE Wrekkin Performance Center Playset.
Alex J. - age 8
Dear Santa:
I have been being good, being nice, being good this year. Please bring me a Barbie Airplane.
Isabell J. – age 3
Dear Santa:
I’ve been being nice all year. I hope I will get a Hoverboard for Christmas.
MacKenna J. – age 8
Dear Santa,
I love you and please come to my room. Please bring me presents I want: LOL, mermaid pillow, unicorn, all of the JoJo stuff, Ryan's world stuff, Barbies and baby stuff. Also a bike.
Rosalie - age 5
Dear Santa,
I would like a Elsa doll and a pony, my baby brother is 7 wks old - His name is Cameron. Please a toy for him. My big sister wants a new phone please. Her phone broke. Thanks, I love you. I put cookies and milk! a carrot to reindeer.
Abby D., 6 years, Le Mars
Dear Santa,
My Grandma Julie is writing this. I can't write yet. I want a Elsa doll and a toy. For my baby sister 8 months old. Her name is Everleigh. My 3 yr old cousin Brielle wants a Anna doll. Please Santa. We love you. How many reindeer do you have? Cookies and carrots out for all you.
Scarlett B., 3 yrs old, Pierson
Dear Santa,
I wont my cat's to come back and live with me. I want the movie Sudl foot. And I want to meet Garth Brooks. I want a American girl doll a cowgirl one. I also want a hoverboard. I also want anything I might like because you are Santa.
Savannah, age 11, Hubbard, Neb.
Dear Santa,
I want air dry clay. ipad, watch, cat toys, robe.
Maeby B., age 7, Sioux City