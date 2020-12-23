Remsen St. Mary - Wimmer

Love Zander

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa. I have been very good this year. How is Mrs. Claus? For Christmas I would like: Hoverboard, American Girl Doll clothes, I pod, blue and white hydro flasks. How are you doing? How is the North Pole? How are the reindeer?

Love Braya

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa. I have been very good this year. How are you doing? For Christmas I would like: a Playstation or xbox and a wrestling belt and John Ceeana stuff and a phone. How are the reindeer?

Love Blaine

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa I have been very good this year. How are the reindeer? I would like this farming toy. Can I have tools. I would like a I pad. I would like some wrestlers. Can I have some beyblades? Have a great Christmas Santa.

Love Carter

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa I have been a very good or bad. How are the reindeer? For Christmas I would like a remote control helicopter, Xbox, games, ipod, robot. Have a great Christmas. Do the reindeer ride in the middle of the night.

Love Keaton