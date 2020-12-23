Remsen St. Mary - Wimmer

The following letters are from Mrs. Wimmer's second-grade class at Remsen St. Mary's.
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa. I have been very good this year. How are you doing? For Christmas I would like: guitar, puppy, legos, A Microphone stand. Tell Mrs. Claus I said Hi. Santa have a merry little Christmas this year. I hope to see you nexts year.
Love. Savanah
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa. I have been very good this year. How are you doing? For Christmas I would like a ipod, and a activity book. But what I really want is a ipod. I can't wait for Christmas!
Love, Quinn
Dear Santa,
Hello Santa. I have been very good this year. How are you and the elfs? For Christmas I would like: LED lights, Shark masks, Hidro flask-color light purple, All the Dork Diaries, books. Have a good Christmas!
Love Lillian
Dear Santa,
Hello Santa. I have been very good or bad. How are the reindeer? This is what I want. Walet, craft kits, chargers, rainbow figet buzzy bots, Nerf guns, Nerf gear, white winterslime, claybenten watch. Merry Christmas Santa and a happy new year.
Love Zander
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa. I have been very good this year. How is Mrs. Claus? For Christmas I would like: Hoverboard, American Girl Doll clothes, I pod, blue and white hydro flasks. How are you doing? How is the North Pole? How are the reindeer?
Love Braya
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa. I have been very good this year. How are you doing? For Christmas I would like: a Playstation or xbox and a wrestling belt and John Ceeana stuff and a phone. How are the reindeer?
Love Blaine
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa I have been very good this year. How are the reindeer? I would like this farming toy. Can I have tools. I would like a I pad. I would like some wrestlers. Can I have some beyblades? Have a great Christmas Santa.
Love Carter
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa I have been a very good or bad. How are the reindeer? For Christmas I would like a remote control helicopter, Xbox, games, ipod, robot. Have a great Christmas. Do the reindeer ride in the middle of the night.
Love Keaton
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa. How are you doing? I have been very good. For Christmas I would like Binoculars, hoverboard, Ipod have a great Chrristmas. How is Mrs. Claus doing?
Love Mason
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa. How was the North Pole? What I want for Christmas is a barbie dream house. And a baby doll car seat. And may I please have a baby crib. Hope you have a great chritmas.
Love, Aliyannah
Dear Santa,
Hello Santa and the elves. How is the North Pole? For Christmas I would like: sweaters, cardigans, new shoes, Notre Dame stuff, things for Baby Wimmer and a nice warm vacation! Enjoy delivering presents.
Love, Mrs. Wimmer