Remsen St. Mary 2nd Grade

The following letters are from Janell Wimmer's second-grade class at Remsen St. Mary's.
Dear Santa,
How is the North Pole? How are the elves and reindeer doing? I have been a very good 29 year old. For X-mas I want a new smartwatch, a robot vacuum, a Ring doorbell, a Kindle and toys for my puppy Addie. Hope you can find my new house this year.
Merry Christmas,
Mrs. Wimmer
Dear Santa,
How do the reindeer fly? I have been good. Can you please get me a bow and arrow, bunny, horse, toys and a watch. I hope you, your reindeer and Mrs. Claus and the elfs have a good Christmas.
Love, Lily M.
Dear Santa,
How is my elf Bruce! I have been very good. For Christmas I would like a I pod, Gizmo and hoverboard. I hope Mrs. Claus and you have a nice Chrismas. Merry Chrismas, Love, Jenna H.
Dear Santa,
How are you? I am good. I want a blue pickup with a flatbed. I hope you find my house. Merry Christmas.
Love, Job C.
Dear Santa,
How is the rain deer? How is Trixie the elf? How is the Noth Polp? I have been kind of good are you good? this year I want a New I-Pad case this year. I am happy that you answered my letter last year have a Merry Christmas Love Madisyn.
Dear Santa,
How are you doing at the North Pole? I was good all year. I what a ps4, maden 19, hover board, maden 16, and a phone. hope you have a good Christmas. Love Jackson, S. and a marry Christmas.
Dear Santa,
What is it like there? I have been good and bad. I wat a dirtbike, X box, smart watch, god neckless, a pool table. you are the best. Merry Christmas. Love Quinnten M.
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I've been good! I want Kombin, sword, and a shield. Your nice to everyone. Merry Christmas. Love Abraham G.
Dear Santa,
How is the North Pole? My elf writeing a letter to me and you? I have been a good? watch Bats toys for my dog Rufus and My Baby Brother a Big rabbit a real elf? Izzy G.
Dear Santa,
good day Santa. I have been good. I'd like a remote control car or truck. I hope you have a good Christmas. Merry Christmas.
Love, Gavin K.
Dear Santa,
Have a good Christmas. I have been Good. I want a smart watch, computer, a dirt bike, cross bars, and a drill. Have a Good Christmas. Love Liam K.
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I have been doing good. This is what I want for Christmas a Bar Set, Beam, mats, Smart-Watch, and a trampoline. you are the Best! How are your Reindeers, and Elfs doing? What dose the Reindeers eat. Marry Christmas.
Love: Ruthie A.
Dear Santa,
What have you been doing? I have been goodsh/badsh. I want for Christmas a Fitbit, trampoline, a tablet. thank you for the presents. Merry Christmas Love Brynlee K.
Dear Santa,
How is it up in the North pole? I have been kind of sassy to my sisters Taya and Zaza but other then that I have been good! I want a Blinger, dog, watch, Big stufft animal. Rite me back you are so nice. Merry Christmas Love Jerzie G.
Dear Santa,
Is it cold there? How is Ralphie doing? What is it like there? How are you doing? Are you doing good? I want a big trampoline and a Nurf Gun I like your beard. Merry Christmas Love Hunter K.
Dear Santa,
1. Has Chippey been good this year? 2. I hav been bad and good this year. 3. For Christmas, I want a trampoline a x box and all the fortnite nurf guns and don't forget two remote control race cars. 4. How is the North pole? Merry Christmas Love Mason M.
Dear Santa,
What have you been up to? Good I want an Apple watch, Books, candy, socks. How is Maddie doing? Is she a good girl and don't let her be naughty. Merry Christmas Love Hadley K.
Dear Santa,
How are you doing this year? I've been a good boy. I want a computer. I want water guns. I want clothes. I want legos. Hope you have a Merry Christmas.
Love, Jaden G.