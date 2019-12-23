Remsen St. Mary 2nd Grade

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I have been doing good. This is what I want for Christmas a Bar Set, Beam, mats, Smart-Watch, and a trampoline. you are the Best! How are your Reindeers, and Elfs doing? What dose the Reindeers eat. Marry Christmas.

Love: Ruthie A.

Dear Santa,

What have you been doing? I have been goodsh/badsh. I want for Christmas a Fitbit, trampoline, a tablet. thank you for the presents. Merry Christmas Love Brynlee K.

Dear Santa,

How is it up in the North pole? I have been kind of sassy to my sisters Taya and Zaza but other then that I have been good! I want a Blinger, dog, watch, Big stufft animal. Rite me back you are so nice. Merry Christmas Love Jerzie G.

Dear Santa,

Is it cold there? How is Ralphie doing? What is it like there? How are you doing? Are you doing good? I want a big trampoline and a Nurf Gun I like your beard. Merry Christmas Love Hunter K.

Dear Santa,